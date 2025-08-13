GECN Group Names Steven Brink CEO, Signaling a New Era of Global Growth and Innovation

ZURICH, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GECN Group, a leading global advisory firm specializing in executive compensation and corporate governance, has appointed Steven (Steve) Brink as its first Chief Executive Officer. This milestone marks a significant step in the firm’s evolution toward becoming a truly global, independent advisory group serving the world’s most complex and dynamic organizations.

“Steve’s appointment marks a pivotal moment for GECN,” said Ryan Resch, Global Chair of GECN Group. “His deep expertise and visionary leadership will be instrumental in transforming GECN into a global leader in executive compensation and governance, helping our clients address their most strategic and challenging issues.”

Founded a decade ago through collaboration on addressing the complex global needs for major multinationals, GECN has grown into a global alliance of premier advisory firms including Farient Advisors (U.S. and U.K.), Guerdon Associates (Australia/New Zealand), HCM International (Switzerland/Germany/Austria), 21st Century (South Africa), and Southlea Group (Canada).

Brink’s appointment reflects GECN’s commitment to accelerating its global growth and deepening its impact. With more than 30 years of experience in Total Rewards and HR technology, Brink brings a proven track record of innovation and transformational leadership. As CEO, he will guide GECN’s strategic direction and client engagement across five continents, with a focus on delivering tailored executive compensation and governance solutions that support long-term value creation.

Prior to joining GECN, Brink served as President and Chief Revenue Officer at uFlexReward, where he led product innovation and a successful go-to-market strategy. He also served as CEO and President of AIRINC, a global leader in expatriate compensation and mobility data, where he oversaw significant revenue growth and a successful ownership transition. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at Mercer and Towers Perrin, where he developed global HR software and job evaluation systems.

Brink holds an MS in Economics from the University of North Texas and a BA in Economics from the University of Texas. He is also a long-standing faculty member at WorldatWork, where he co-founded the Business Acumen course and has taught Compensation Analytics and Insights since 1990.

“I’m honored to join GECN at such a transformative time,” said Brink. “I look forward to working with our exceptional teams around the world to deliver customized solutions that help our global clients navigate evolving stakeholder expectations and increasingly complex regulatory environments in executive pay and governance.”

About GECN Group

GECN Group is a global advisory firm serving clients in 35 countries across five continents. The firm delivers expert guidance in corporate governance, executive compensation, and talent management to support long-term value creation. Known for its tailored, research-driven solutions, GECN helps boards and senior leaders of leading global companies achieve sustainable business success.