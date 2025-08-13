RMJAX, RMHIX, RMHVX INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund f/k/a Principal Street High Income Municipal Fund (“Easterly ROCMuni Fund” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: RMJAX, RMHIX, RMHVX) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Easterly ROCMuni Fund securities between May 5, 2023 and June 12, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RMJAX.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Fund had marked tens of millions of dollars’ worth of its portfolio assets at artificially inflated prices that did not reasonably reflect the fair value of those assets; (2) the Fund had implemented a fundamentally flawed pricing and valuation methodology that systematically inflated its NAV and individual asset valuations; (3) the Fund was more heavily invested in illiquid assets than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (4) the Fund’s assets were more closely correlated and less diversified than disclosed in the Offering Materials; (5) as a result of (1)–(4), the Fund’s stated NAV, NAV per share, individual asset valuations, and historical performance were materially overstated; and (6) as a result of (1)–(5), the Fund was subject to a material undisclosed risk of a sudden collapse in the price of Fund shares.

The Complaint further alleges that the Offering Materials issued and distributed during the Class Period contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/RMJAX. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Easterly ROCMuni Fund you have until September 22, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

