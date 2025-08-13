GUELPH, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Continued Free Cash Flow

$177.6 million of Free Cash Flow 1 generated in Q2 2025, up $110.5 million from the prior year due to careful cash management; and

generated in Q2 2025, up $110.5 million from the prior year due to careful cash management; and Liquidity1 is strong at $1.9 billion, up $611.2 million or 46.7% from Q2 2024.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

Linamar repurchased 1.1 million shares year-to-date as part of its normal course issuer bid;

Linamar has repurchased 1.8 million shares since the start of the NCIB program in November 2024; and

Linamar is maintaining its dividend to shareholders at $0.29 per share quarterly.

Industrial Segment Market Share Growth

Despite lower segment sales, the company saw market share growth for key products and regions in both the access and agriculture businesses.



Mobility Segment Normalized Earnings Growth Continues

Normalized Operating Earnings 1 increased 19.6% to $150.9 million; and

increased 19.6% to $150.9 million; and Normalized Operating Earnings margins expanded to 7.7%, back into normal range.

Launches Drive Market Share Growth in Mobility Segment

CPV grew in both core North America and Asia Pacific operations as launches help to offset soft markets.



No Material Impacts from Tariffs

Linamar’s product continues to be USMCA compliant ensuring they continue tariff free into the US.





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures)



2025 2024 2025 2024 $ $ $ $ Sales 2,642.7 2,848.7 5,174.8 5,570.6 Operating Earnings (Loss) Industrial 53.8 154.7 196.7 294.5 Mobility 152.4 116.8 275.8 246.3 Operating Earnings (Loss) 206.2 271.5 472.5 540.8 Net Earnings (Loss) 126.9 174.1 304.6 352.6 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.12 2.82 5.06 5.72 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1 Industrial 103.3 164.3 229.9 284.5 Mobility 150.9 126.2 276.3 249.8 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 254.2 290.5 506.2 534.3 Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized1 168.4 188.4 335.6 348.0 Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized1 2.81 3.06 5.57 5.65

“Linamar has remained largely unaffected by the myriad of tariffs imposed by the US in recent months thanks to a well-developed strategy and a focus on results driven execution”, said Executive Chair Linda Hasenfratz. “We are continuing to chase prospects arising from customer driven onshoring and in takeover work from distressed suppliers. With a war chest of cash at the ready we are perfectly positioned to be opportunistic in this dynamic environment.”

“In tough markets and a challenging volume environment, Linamar’s teams are locked in – driving margin performance through our proven Linamar lean systems and relentless cost discipline”, stated CEO and President Jim Jarrell.

DIVIDENDS

The Board of Directors today declared an eligible dividend in respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2025, of CDN$0.29 per share on the common shares of the company, payable on or after September 9, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 22, 2025.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures to provide useful information to both management, investors, and other stakeholders in assessing the financial performance and financial condition of the Company.

Certain expenses and income that must be recognized under GAAP are not necessarily reflective of the Company’s underlying operational performance. For this reason, management uses certain non-GAAP and other financial measures when analyzing operational performance on a consistent basis.

These Non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and therefore they are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded companies, and they should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Please see the “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures” section of the Company’s MD&A for further information.

All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas reconciled as follows:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in millions of dollars, except per share figures)



2025 2024 +/- +/- 2025 2024 +/- +/- $ $ $ % $ $ $ % Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 206.2 271.5 (65.3 ) (24.1 %) 472.5 540.8 (68.3 ) (12.6 %) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 48.0 3.2 44.8 33.7 (22.3 ) 56.0 Other items - 15.8 (15.8 ) - 15.8 (15.8 ) Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 254.2 290.5 (36.3 ) (12.5 %) 506.2 534.3 (28.1 ) (5.3 %) Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) 126.9 174.1 (47.2 ) (27.1 %) 304.6 352.6 (48.0 ) (13.6 %) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 48.0 3.2 44.8 33.7 (22.3 ) 56.0 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives 0.1 0.1 - 0.2 0.6 (0.4 ) Other items - 15.8 (15.8 ) - 15.8 (15.8 ) Tax impact including Other Items (6.6 ) (4.8 ) (1.8 ) (2.9 ) 1.3 (4.2 ) Net Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 168.4 188.4 (20.0 ) (10.6 %) 335.6 348.0 (12.4 ) (3.6 %) Effective tax rate 30.5 % 25.7 % 28.2 % 25.1 % Effective tax rate - Normalized 27.0 % 25.6 % 26.7 % 25.1 % Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted 2.12 2.82 (0.70 ) (24.8 %) 5.06 5.72 (0.66 ) (11.5 %) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 0.80 0.05 0.75 0.56 (0.36 ) 0.92 Foreign exchange (gain) loss on debt and derivatives - - - - 0.01 (0.01 ) Other items - 0.26 (0.26 ) - 0.26 (0.26 ) Tax impact including Other Items (0.11 ) (0.07 ) (0.04 ) (0.05 ) 0.02 (0.07 ) Net Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted – Normalized 2.81 3.06 (0.25 ) (8.2 %) 5.57 5.65 (0.08 ) (1.4 %)

All normalized non-GAAP financial measures areas impacting segments reconciled as follows:





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2025 2025 Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 53.8 152.4 206.2 196.7 275.8 472.5 Foreign exchange (gain) loss 49.5 (1.5 ) 48.0 33.2 0.5 33.7 Other items - - - - - - Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 103.3 150.9 254.2 229.9 276.3 506.2









Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2024 2024 Industrial Mobility Linamar Industrial Mobility Linamar (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ $ $ Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized Operating Earnings (Loss) 154.7 116.8 271.5 294.5 246.3 540.8 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6.2 ) 9.4 3.2 (25.8 ) 3.5 (22.3 ) Other items 15.8 - 15.8 15.8 - 15.8 Operating Earnings (Loss) – Normalized 164.3 126.2 290.5 284.5 249.8 534.3

Other Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company’s ability to generate cash. Free Cash Flow is calculated as Cash from Operating Activities, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company’s consolidated statements of cash flows, adjusted for payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment, and proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment.

Liquidity

Liquidity is a non-GAAP financial measure and the Company believes it is useful in assessing the Company’s ability to satisfy its financial obligations as they come due. Liquidity is calculated as Cash, the most directly comparable measure as presented in the Company’s consolidated statements of financial position, adjusted for the Company’s available credit.

Other non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 (in millions of dollars) $ $ $ $ Free Cash Flow Cash generated from (used in) operating activities 305.3 236.0 469.6 386.0 Payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment (133.2 ) (174.0 ) (222.0 ) (363.8 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 5.5 5.1 6.3 5.6 Free Cash Flow 177.6 67.1 253.9 27.8 Liquidity Cash and cash equivalents 1,004.3 759.9 Available credit 914.6 547.8 Liquidity 1,918.9 1,307.7

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION, RISK AND UNCERTAINTIES

Certain information provided by Linamar in this press release, MD&A, the consolidated financial statements and other documents published throughout the year which are not recitation of historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “estimate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and the actual events or results may differ materially. In evaluating such forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider the various factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could materially alter results in the future from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Linamar. Some of the factors and risks and uncertainties that cause results to differ from current expectations include, but are not limited to, international trade policies including tariffs; changes in the competitive environment in which Linamar operates, OEM outsourcing and insourcing; sources and availability of raw materials; labour markets and dependence on key personnel; dependence on certain customers and product programs; technological change in the sectors in which the Company operates and by Linamar’s competitors; delays in or operational issues with product launches; foreign currency risk; long-term contracts that are not guaranteed; acquisition and expansion risk; foreign business risk; public health threats; cyclicality and seasonality; legal proceedings and insurance coverage; credit risk; weather; emission standards; capital and liquidity risk; tax laws; securities laws compliance and corporate governance standards; fluctuations in interest rates; environmental emissions and safety regulations; trade and labour disruptions; world political events; pricing concessions to customers; and governmental, environmental and regulatory policies.

The foregoing is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect Linamar’s forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Linamar’s forward-looking statements. Linamar assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Q2 2025 Release Information

Linamar will hold a webcast call on August 13, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its second-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following https://www.linamar.com/event/q2-2025-earnings-call/ and can also be navigated to on the Company’s website. For those who wish to listen to an audio-only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 800 549 8228 (North America) or (+1) 289 819 1520 (International) Conference ID 79703, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s Executive Chair. A copy of the Company’s quarterly financial statements, including the Management’s Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company’s website after 4:00 p.m. ET on August 13, 2025, and at www.sedar.com by the start of business August 14, 2025. The webcast replay will be available at https://www.linamar.com/event/q2-2025-earnings-call/ after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on August 13, 2025, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 888 660 6264 or (+1) 289 819 1325, Passcode: 79703 #. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at here.

Q3 2025 Release Information

Linamar will hold a webcast call on November 12, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third-quarter results. The event will be simulcast and can be accessed at the following https://www.linamar.com/event/q3-2025-earnings-call/ and can also be navigated to on the Company’s website. For those who wish to listen to an audio-only call-in option, the numbers for this call are (+1) 800 549 8228 (North America) or (+1) 289 819 1520 (International) Conference ID 33066, with a call-in required 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The conference call will be chaired by Linda Hasenfratz, Linamar’s Executive Chair. A copy of the Company’s quarterly financial statements, including the Management’s Discussion & Analysis, will be available on the Company’s website after 4:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2025, and at www.sedar.com by the start of business November 13, 2025. The webcast replay will be available at https://www.linamar.com/event/q3-2025-earnings-call/ after the call. A taped replay of the conference call will also be made available starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 12, 2025, for seven days. The number for the replay is (+1) 888 660 6264 or (+1) 289 819 1325, Passcode: 33066 #. In addition, a recording of the call will be posted at here.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. The Company is made up of two operating segments – the Industrial segment and the Mobility segment, both global leaders in manufacturing solutions and world-class developers of highly engineered products. The Industrial segment is comprised of Skyjack and the newly formed Linamar Agriculture operating group which consists of the MacDon, Salford and Bourgault brands. Skyjack manufactures scissors, boom and telehandler lifts for the aerial work platform industry. Within the Agriculture portfolio MacDon manufactures combine draper headers and self-propelled windrowers for harvesting, Salford supplies farm tillage and crop fertilizer application equipment while Bourgault is a leader in air seeding technology. The Mobility segment is focused on propulsion systems, structural and chassis systems, energy storage and power generation for both the global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle markets. Operationally, Mobility is organized into three regional groups North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the new Linamar Structures product group. The Regional Mobility groups are vertically integrated operations combining expertise in light metal casting, forging, machining and assembly. The Linamar Structures Group offers competitive lightweight innovations for safety-critical components and systems for the global mobility market. Design, development, and testing services for the Mobility segment are provided by McLaren Engineering. Linamar’s medical solutions group, Linamar MedTech, focuses on manufacturing solutions for medical devices and precision medical components. Linamar has over 34,000 employees in 75 manufacturing locations, 16 R&D centres and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of $10.6 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

For further information regarding this release please contact Linda Hasenfratz at (519) 836-7550.

Guelph, Ontario

August 13, 2025