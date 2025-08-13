BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE - HBI), Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Nasdaq – SPNS), American Woodmark Corporation (Nasdaq - AMWD), Performant Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq - PHLT)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

HanesBrands Inc. (NYSE - HBI)

Under the terms of the agreement, HanesBrand will be acquired by Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan”) (NYSE - GIL). HanesBrands shareholders will receive 0.102 common shares of Gildan and $0.80 in cash for each share of HanesBrands common stock. Based on the closing price of Gildan and HanesBrands’ common stock on August 11, 2025, the offer implies a value of $6.00 per HanesBrands share. The investigation concerns whether the HanesBrands Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $9.10 for the Company’s shares and upon completion of the deal, HanesBrands shareholders will own approximately 19.9% of the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hanesbrands-nyse-hbi/.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (Nasdaq – SPNS)

Under the terms of the agreement, Sapiens will be acquired by Advent for $43.50 per common share in an all-cash transaction that values Sapiens at an equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Sapiens Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/sapiens-international-corporation-n-v-nasdaq-spns/.

American Woodmark Corporation (Nasdaq - AMWD)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, American Woodwork will be acquired by MasterBrand, Inc. (“MasterBrand”) (NYSE - MBC). American Woodmark shareholders will receive 5.150 shares of MasterBrand common stock for each share of American Woodmark common stock owned. MasterBrand and American Woodmark shareholders will own approximately 63% and 37% of the combined company, respectively. The investigation concerns whether the American Woodmark Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/american-woodmark-corporation-nasdaq-amwd/.

Performant Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq - PHLT)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Performant Healthcare will be acquired by Machinify for $7.75 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the Performant Healthcare Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/performant-healthcare-inc-nasdaq-phlt/.

