Real Estate Expert Sabre Cofer Shares Key Advice on Buying a Home in Amarillo, As Written in HelloNation

AMARILLO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should buyers know before entering the Amarillo housing market? According to Sabre Cofer of Living Texas Style Real Estate Group brokered by eXp, the process begins with understanding affordability, preparing financially, and choosing the right neighborhood. In an article featured in HelloNation Cofer offers expert insight into what makes buying a home in Amarillo both attractive and accessible for a wide range of buyers.

Compared to other metro areas in Texas, Amarillo offers a strong value for first-time homeowners and families alike. Cofer explains that mortgage pre-approval is an essential first step, helping buyers establish their budget and strengthen their offers in a competitive market. She also highlights neighborhoods such as West End and Soncy Ridge as popular choices for their newer construction, access to schools and shopping, and welcoming community atmosphere.

The article further emphasizes that while Amarillo’s pricing is favorable, buyers should not overlook the importance of a professional home inspection and other associated costs like property taxes, closing fees, and insurance. Local market trends also impact timing, and Cofer advises that working with a real estate professional helps buyers align their goals with the rhythm of Amarillo’s steady housing market.

Readers can explore the full article, Buying a Home in Amarillo: What to Know About Prices, Pre-Approval, and Neighborhoods , in HelloNation Magazine.

