HeartCore Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 and Recent Operational & Financial Highlights

  • As of June 30, 2025, HeartCore’s total shareholders’ equity totaled $3.5 million. The Company believes that it is now in compliance with the $2.5 million minimum stockholders’ equity requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.
  • Partnered with Silver Egg Technology CO., Ltd. to integrate new recommendation engine into its CMS platform.
  • Signed 15th and 16th Go IPO Contract.
  • Announced strategic partnership with NEC Solutions Innovators, Ltd. to enhance CMS implementation process.


Management Commentary
“I am pleased to report a strong second quarter, marked by our return to profitability,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “These results reflect the resilience of our software business, which was bolstered by a significant deal with a major infrastructure company that was closed during the quarter. Our second quarter results were particularly encouraging, especially during a period without any Go IPO client listings. We signed our 15th and 16th Go IPO contract wins late in the second quarter and early in the third quarter, but more notably, we expect one of our existing Go IPO clients to successfully list on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the near-term. This is expected to further strengthen our results in the third quarter. In the broader IPO market, there were several other APAC-based companies outside of our pipeline that successfully listed in 2025, which we view as a positive indicator for our Go IPO business. Looking ahead, we are excited to host our Go IPO Korea event next month, which we hope will mark the beginning of a stronger presence in the Korean market. With encouraging signs from the general IPO landscape, we remain focused on expanding our reach to APAC companies seeking to list on U.S. exchanges, while continuing to guide our existing clients throughout the listing process and ultimately, across the finish line as a publicly traded company.”

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
Revenues increased by 16.7% to $4.7 million, compared to $4.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to (i) the increased sale of on-premise software mainly from multiple large orders of CMS licenses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year, (ii) increased software-as-a-service (“SaaS”) revenue due to the Company putting more efforts into expanding and promoting its traditional SaaS business in Japan, and (iii) obtaining more orders, partially offset by (iv) a decrease in customized software development and services revenue in connection with the intense competition of the software market in the U.S., and a decrease in software development and other services, mainly as the Company shifted its business strategies to focus more on development and expansion its on-premise software revenue and SaaS revenue.

Gross profit increased 175.2% to $2.2 million, compared to $0.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in gross profit from sales of on-premise software as the sale increased dramatically while there was not much change in the corresponding costs as the product was developed independently and fixed costs which were not proportional to sales, (ii) an increase in gross profit from customized software development and services as Sigmaways reduced outsourcing costs by ending cooperation with costly vendors, resulting in costs that decreased more dramatically than revenue did, and (iii) an increase in gross profit from the Company’s IPO consulting services.
  
Operating expenses decreased to $2.1 million, compared to $2.3 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net income was $1.1 million, compared to a net loss of $2.2 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned increases in revenue and gross profit.   

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $(1.2) million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.3 million, compared to $2.1 million on December 31, 2024.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Financial Results
Revenues were $8.3 million, compared to $9.1 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to (i) a decrease in customized software development and services revenue in connection with a slowdown in Sigmaways revenue, driven by intensified competition in the U.S. software market, (ii) decreased Go IPO consulting services revenue mainly due to fewer ongoing IPO consulting projects, (iii) decreased software development and other services revenue mainly as the Company shifted its business strategies to focus more on development and expansion of its on-premise software and SaaS revenue in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in fewer resources and efforts dedicated to software development and other services, partially offset by (iv) an increase in on-premise software revenue due to the Company obtaining several large CMS license orders in the current period.

Gross profit increased 16.9% to $3.3 million, compared to $2.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to (i) an increase in gross profit from the sale of on-premise software, as sales rose significantly while related costs remained largely unchanged since the product was independently developed with fixed costs not proportional to sales, and (ii) increased gross profit from customized software development and services, as Sigmaways reduced outsourcing costs by ending cooperation with costly vendors in the current period.

Operating expenses decreased to $4.4 million, compared to $5.0 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses.

Net loss improved to $2.1 million, compared to a loss of $3.7 million in the same period last year, as a result of the aforementioned increase in gross profit during the period and increase in revenue in the second quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $(1.1) million for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to $(1.6) million in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company’s products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Disclaimer
This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities, changes in fair value of investment in warrants, interest income, and interest expenses.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”).

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the Company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

 For the three months ended June 30,
Item20252024
Net loss$1.1 million-$2.2 million
(+) Depreciation and amortization expense$0.0 million$0.2 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities-$0.9 million$0.2 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants-$0.1 million$0.6 million
(-) Interest income-$0.0 million-$0.0 million
(+) Interest expenses$0.0 million$0.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA$0.1 million-$1.2 million
   


 For the six months ended June 30,
Item20252024
Net loss-$2.1 million-$3.7 million
(+) Depreciation and amortization expense$0.0 million$0.4 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities$0.9 million$0.4 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants-$0.1 million$1.2 million
(-) Interest income-$0.0 million-$0.0 million
(+) Interest expenses$0.1 million$0.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA-$1.1 million-$1.6 million
   

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
HTCR@gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860

      
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. 
Consolidated Balance Sheets 
      
  June 30, December 31, 
  2025  2024  
  (Unaudited)   
ASSETS 
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$2,347,622 $2,121,089  
Accounts receivable 3,000,337  1,950,050  
Investments in marketable securities 2,495,016  4,495,703  
Prepaid expenses 503,171  458,839  
Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000  100,000  
Due from related party 44,148  40,139  
Deferred offering costs 250,000  -  
Other current assets 186,944  251,545  
Total current assets 8,927,238  9,417,365  
      
Non-current assets:     
Accounts receivable, non-current 1,058,539  752,930  
Property and equipment, net 442,475  584,854  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,853,466  1,936,097  
Long-term investment in warrants 650,446  577,786  
Long-term note receivable 100,000  100,000  
Deferred tax assets 138,263  152,300  
Security deposits 225,649  307,996  
Long-term loan receivable from related party 114,230  123,928  
Other non-current assets 15,014  11,778  
Total non-current assets 4,598,082  4,547,669  
      
Total assets$13,525,320 $13,965,034  
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$1,758,084 $2,039,323  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 22,924  47,199  
Accrued payroll and other employee costs 752,787  675,502  
Due to related parties 590  932  
Short-term debt - related party 75,000  75,000  
Current portion of long-term debts 382,494  401,255  
Insurance premium financing 90,869  16,626  
Factoring liability 226,212  172,394  
Operating lease liabilities, current 290,886  371,951  
Finance lease liabilities, current 17,666  15,956  
Income tax payables 716,263  822,014  
Deferred revenue 1,702,068  1,876,490  
Derivative liability 236,141  -  
Other current liabilities 821,858  907,080  
Total current liabilities 7,093,842  7,421,722  
      
Non-current liabilities:     
Long-term debts 1,097,263  1,238,813  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,613,378  1,614,996  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current 39,085  43,593  
Asset retirement obligations 122,735  183,895  
Total non-current liabilities 2,872,461  3,081,297  
      
Total liabilities 9,966,303  10,503,019  
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; Series A convertible preferred shares, 2,000 and no shares designated, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $2,200,611 and nil as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively -  -  
Common shares, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 23,310,770 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,331  2,193  
Subscription receivable -  (103,942) 
Additional paid-in capital 22,676,912  20,656,153  
Accumulated deficit (18,231,933) (16,244,843) 
Accumulated other comprehensive income 393,124  343,936  
Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 4,840,434  4,653,497  
Non-controlling interests (1,281,417) (1,191,482) 
Total shareholders' equity 3,559,017  3,462,015  
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$13,525,320 $13,965,034  
      



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) 
       
       
  For the six months ended June 30,  
  2025   2024  
       
Revenues$8,331,272  $9,113,120  
Cost of revenues 5,013,393   6,275,050  
Gross profit 3,317,879   2,838,070  
       
Operating expenses:      
Selling expenses 676,782   399,115  
General and administrative expenses 3,492,415   4,428,712  
Research and development expenses 285,374   200,402  
Total operating expenses 4,454,571   5,028,229  
       
Income (loss) from operations (1,136,692)  (2,190,159) 
       
Other income (expenses):      
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (928,955)  (430,331) 
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants 72,660   (1,237,707) 
Interest income 4,861   4,624  
Interest expenses (61,798)  (73,701) 
Other income 56,920   134,874  
Other expenses (29,797)  (49,050) 
Total other income (expenses) (886,109)  (1,651,291) 
       
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (2,022,801)  (3,841,450) 
       
Income tax expense (benefit) 53,074   (152,330) 
       
Net income (loss) (2,075,875)  (3,689,120) 
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (88,785)  (404,670) 
Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (1,987,090)  (3,284,450) 
Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares (611)  -  
Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. common shareholders$(1,987,701) $(3,284,450) 
       
Other comprehensive income (loss):      
Foreign currency translation adjustment 48,038   (13,825) 
       
Total comprehensive income (loss) (2,027,837)  (3,702,945) 
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (89,935)  (412,471) 
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.$(1,937,902) $(3,290,474) 
       
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.    
    Basic$(0.09) $(0.16) 
    Diluted$(0.09) $(0.16) 
       
Weighted average common shares outstanding      
    Basic 22,072,324   20,859,429  
    Diluted 22,072,324   20,859,429  



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. 
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
      
  For the six months ended June 30, 
  2025  2024  
      
Cash flows from operating activities:     
Net loss$(2,075,875)$(3,689,120) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows     
used in operating activities:     
Depreciation and amortization expenses 42,437  374,946  
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 117,305  1,894  
Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,194  2,296  
Non-cash lease expense 163,354  182,546  
Gain on termination of lease (9,059) (469) 
Deferred income taxes 28,008  (153,531) 
Stock-based compensation 60,204  147,754  
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities 928,955  430,331  
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants (72,660) 1,237,707  
Gain on settlement of asset retirement obligations (45,873) -  
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable (1,145,166) (823,402) 
Prepaid expenses 126,001  158,110  
Other assets 182,063  (7,526) 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (320,566) 272,375  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party (23,386) 21,956  
Accrued payroll and other employee costs 31,589  (278,361) 
Due to related parties (370) (1,246) 
Operating lease liabilities (159,030) (183,047) 
Income tax payables (108,943) (152,697) 
Deferred revenue (282,704) 165,073  
Other liabilities (113,370) 558,667  
Net cash flows used in operating activities (2,674,892) (1,735,744) 
      
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Purchases of property and equipment (1,235) (4,134) 
Prepayment for property and equipment -  (35,209) 
Purchase of investment in SAFE -  (75,000) 
Net proceeds from sale of warrants -  5,640,000  
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 1,071,732  -  
Repayment of loan provided to related party 21,139  21,166  
Net cash flows provided by investing activities 1,091,636  5,546,823  
      
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Payments for finance leases (8,375) (8,526) 
Proceeds from short-term debt 134,689  68,138  
Repayment of short-term and long-term debts (395,495) (281,451) 
Repayment of insurance premium financing (65,257) (60,201) 
Net proceeds from factoring arrangement 53,818  -  
Net repayment of factoring arrangement -  (242,008) 
Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder -  67,195  
Distribution of dividends -  (417,283) 
Proceeds from issuance of common shares 30,445  -  
Proceeds from collection of subscription receivable 103,942  -  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 117,000  -  
Proceeds from issuance of Series A convertible preferred shares and common shares related to securities purchase agreement, net of share issuance costs 1,800,000  -  
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 1,770,767  (874,136) 
      
Effect of exchange rate changes 39,022  (143,073) 
      
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 226,533  2,793,870  
      
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 2,121,089  1,012,479  
      
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period$2,347,622 $3,806,349  
  -    
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:     
Interest paid$63,320 $74,063  
Income taxes paid$131,118 $117,524  
      
Non-cash investing and financing transactions:     
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities$23,495 $125,735  
Insurance premium financing$139,500 $172,689  
Warrants converted to marketable securities$- $223,481  
Issuance of common shares related to equity purchase agreement$250,000 $-  
Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares$611 $-  
      



