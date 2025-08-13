Wallchain Launches Free Mindshare Leaderboard for All CT accounts





NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Wallchain , one of the leading AttentionFI and InfoFi projects, is announcing the launch of free leaderboards for every person on crypto Twitter/X. Some crypto projects spend millions and wait months to launch their mindshare leaderboards. Now - you can have one instantly, and for free.

Mindshare leaderboards are one of the most effective ways to accelerate growth on social networks like X(Twitter). They fairly recognize the most significant supporters and motivate them for even more support. Projects have seen 100X growth in just a matter of days.



Twitter/X Pro’s analytics focus primarily on content performance metrics like impressions, likes, and followers - which are easy to game. Wallchain’s AttentionFi Mindshare leaderboards focus on quality metrics that are almost impossible to manipulate, such as follower quality, engaging accounts, and the meaningfulness of replies.

Twitter/X remains the epicenter of activity and events for the crypto ecosystem. Until now, accessing quality-focused analytics on influence and connections has been expensive - only large projects with million-dollar budgets could afford them.

Wallchain removes this barrier by offering every crypto Twitter/X project their own Mindshare leaderboard instantly and for free.

With the Wallchain leaderboard, people can:

Launch a personal mindshare leaderboard

Discover accounts that amplify through tweets, quote tweets, and high-quality replies

Gain a deeper understanding of their connections and supporters within

Grow through recognizing the most significant supporters

This launch marks a significant step toward democratizing access to advanced ai growth platforms. Everyone from small accounts to big influencers can harness the power of a crypto Twitter/X network without the prohibitive costs of traditional solutions.

“Twitter/X mostly focuses on numbers, not quality,” said Yurii Kyparus, co-founder of Wallchain. “Our platform shifts the focus to meaningful relationships, giving users clear, actionable insights into who’s driving their quality attention on Crypto Twitter/X. For free.”

About Wallchain

Wallchain is Web3 native AI growth platform with over 100,000 creators onboarded.

Founders are ex-Google, Meta, Y Combinator, Alliance DAO, Ph.D. in ML.Customers include the biggest volume projects on Base chain, backed by Coinbase and Pantera.

