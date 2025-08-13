Kelso Technologies Inc. Announces Director Retirement

WEST KELOWNA, British Columbia and BONHAM, Texas , Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelso Technologies Inc. (TSX: KLS) (“Kelso” or the “Company”) announces that Lead Director Paul Cass will retire from the Board of Directors on August 31, 2025. Independent Director Jesse Crews will assume the role of Lead Director starting September 1st, 2025. The company and the board are pleased to appoint Sameer Uplenchwar, CFO, to the newly vacant seat of the Kelso Board.

“Paul Cass has been a friend and mentor for the duration of my tenure at Kelso,” says Frank Busch, President & CEO. “Paul’s attention to detail and gentle wisdom has guided the company though challenging times. We all wish Paul the very best in the next stage of his life’s journey.”

Mr. Cass served on the board in various capacities for approximately ten years, including as Chair of the Audit Committee, Chair of the Compensation Committee and as Lead Director. Paul held many executive positions throughout his career including as COO of WhiteWater West Industries, Ltd and VP & COO of Ballard Power Systems Inc. His vast knowledge of manufacturing systems and processes have been a great asset to Kelso.

“Paul will certainly be missed at the board room table,” says Laura Roach, Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee. “His composed attitude and unwavering professionalism consistently ensured operations proceeded seamlessly and effectively. I think everyone who served with Paul learned something from him and grew both personally and professionally as a result.”

Independent Director Jesse Crews has accepted the appointment of Lead Director of the Company. Mr. Crews has extensive experience in the rail industry including having served as CEO of GATX Capital, and CIO of Trinity Rail Leasing Corporation. He has been an Independent Director of Kelso Technologies Inc. since 2018.

“Kelso is at a significant turning point in our corporate history,” says Mr Crews. “We have a long climb ahead to rebuild shareholder value and grow the company. I believe we have the right team in place to achieve our goals. I am grateful for the confidence the board has placed in me and look forward to my new role.”

Kelso Technologies Inc. welcomes the addition of Sameer Uplenchwar to the Board. We express our gratitude to Mr. Cass for his extensive, dedicated, and faithful contributions to the organization and its stakeholders. We extend our best wishes for a well-earned retirement.

About Kelso Technologies

Kelso is a diverse transportation equipment company that specializes in the creation, production, sales and distribution of proprietary products used in rail and other transportation. The Company’s rail equipment business has been developed as a designer and reliable domestic supplier of unique high-quality tank car valves that provide for the safe handling and containment of commodities during rail transport. Kelso products are designed to address the challenging issues of public safety, worker well-being and potential environmental harm while providing effective and efficient operational advantages to customers through the use of the Company’s portfolio of proprietary products.

For a more complete business and financial profile of the Company, please view the Company's website at www.kelsotech.com and public documents posted under the Company’s profile on SEDAR in Canada and on EDGAR in the United States.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Frank Busch

President & Chief Executive Officer

