Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Against PubMatic, Inc. on Behalf of Investors

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against PubMatic, Inc. (“PubMatic” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PUBM). The investigation concerns whether PubMatic and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2025, after market hours, PubMatic released its second quarter 2025 financial report and disclosed that “beginning in July, [it had seen] a headwind emerge from a top DSP buyer, which recently shifted a significant number of clients to a new platform that evaluates inventory differently” and that it expected revenue to decline significantly in the third quarter due to “a reduction in ad spend from one of [its] top DSP partners.”



On this news, the price of PubMatic shares declined by $2.23 per share, or approximately 21.1%, from $10.57 per share on August 11, 2025 to close at $8.34 on August 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired PubMatic securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

