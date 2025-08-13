NutraMarketers Opens Doors to Health and Fitness Professionals: Comprehensive Supplement Marketing and Product Development Services Now Available to Doctors, Chiropractors, and Fitness Influencers

Traverse City, MI, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NutraMarketers, a leading supplement marketing agency specializing in dietary supplement brand development and promotion, today announced the expansion of its comprehensive services to health and fitness professionals seeking to enter or scale within the lucrative supplement industry. The company now welcomes doctors, chiropractors, fitness influencers, gym owners, and health professionals to leverage their proven methodology for creating and launching successful supplement brands.

Proven Track Record of Exceptional Results

NutraMarketers has demonstrated remarkable success in transforming supplement concepts into thriving businesses. Recent case studies showcase the company's ability to generate substantial revenue growth:

Celebrity Fitness Coach Success Story : NutraMarketers helped celebrity fitness coach Paulina Stein, AKA Paulina Fitness, launch her anti-bloating, gut health supplement from concept to achieving $138,000 in monthly revenue by its fourth month on the market . The brand generated over $73,000 in product sales during the initial 3-month period and achieved its first six-figure month just four months in . Today, the brand consistently generates well into six figures monthly and is growing the catalog with four more products to launch in 2025, establishing Paulina as a serious contender in the competitive supplement space.

: NutraMarketers helped celebrity fitness coach Paulina Stein, AKA Paulina Fitness, launch her anti-bloating, gut health supplement from concept to achieving . The brand generated over during the initial 3-month period and achieved its . Today, the brand consistently generates and is growing the catalog with four more products to launch in 2025, establishing Paulina as a serious contender in the competitive supplement space. Premium Sports Nutrition Launch: NutraMarketers successfully launched Alpha Gold Nutrition's premium all-in-one muscle-building stack, achieving $34,540 in monthly sales within 4 months despite the product's premium $150 price point. The launch leveraged Amazon's massive supplement marketplace, where over $33 million in supplements are sold daily, achieving conversion rates averaging over 20%.

The agency's exceptional work has been recognized industry-wide, including winning a coveted ADDY Award for Creative Excellence for their anti-bloating supplement campaign.

Comprehensive End-to-End Services

"We understand that health and fitness professionals have the expertise and credibility that consumers trust, but may lack the specialized knowledge needed to successfully navigate the complex supplement industry," said John Smiddy, CEO at NutraMarketers. "Our comprehensive approach removes all barriers, allowing these professionals to focus on what they do best while we handle every aspect of supplement branding, brand development, manufacturing connections, Amazon supplement marketing, and market ideation and launch."

NutraMarketers offers a complete suite of services designed specifically for health and fitness professionals:

Brand Development & Strategy

Market and competition research analysis

Brand identity development and messaging strategy

Visual aesthetic design and brand voice creation

Packaging and label design that meets industry compliance standards

Product Development Support

Connection with trusted, high-quality manufacturers

Formula development guidance based on market insights

Regulatory compliance assistance

Quality assurance coordination

Launch & Promotion

Proprietary Traffic Flywheel system for rapid market penetration

Multi-platform marketing strategies including Amazon optimization

Performance-driven advertising campaigns

Data-driven conversion optimization

Expanding Opportunities in the Growing Supplement Market

The dietary supplement industry continues to experience unprecedented growth, with consumers increasingly seeking products recommended by trusted health professionals. NutraMarketers' specialized approach helps bridge the gap between professional expertise and market success, enabling healthcare providers and fitness professionals to monetize their knowledge while providing valuable products to their communities.

"Whether you're a doctor looking to create a targeted wellness supplement, a chiropractor wanting to offer recovery products, or a fitness influencer ready to launch your own line, we provide the complete infrastructure needed for success," added [Spokesperson Name]. "Our proven methodology has consistently delivered exceptional results, and we're excited to partner with more health professionals who are ready to make their mark in the supplement industry."

About NutraMarketers

NutraMarketers is a specialized marketing agency dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and professionals successfully launch and scale dietary supplement brands. With a proven track record of generating millions in revenue for clients, the company offers comprehensive services from initial concept development through ongoing brand management. Their award-winning team combines deep industry expertise with innovative marketing strategies to deliver exceptional results in the competitive supplement marketplace.

Media Contact: John Smiddy, CEO NutraMarketers Phone: (833) 228-2411 Email: Jsmiddy(at)nutramarketers.com Website: www.nutramarketers.com