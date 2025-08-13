D-BOX Confirms Naveen Prasad as President and CEO and Announces Leadership Realignment to Accelerate Growth and Execution

MONTREAL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO), a global leader in haptic and immersive entertainment technology with systems deployed on well over 1,000 theatrical screens worldwide and a growing leadership position across simulation racing, training, and experiential markets, today announced the appointment of Naveen Prasad as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Prasad, elected to the Board of Directors at the Corporation’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on September 25, 2024, has served as Interim CEO since June 2025. His early tenure has already delivered meaningful momentum through executive realignment, commercial clarity, and improved financial and operational discipline.

“Naveen stepped into the interim role with clarity and conviction,” said Brigitte Bourque, Chair of the Board. “He has energized the company, aligned the leadership team, and sharpened our focus on performance and market opportunity. We’re pleased to confirm him as permanent CEO.”

Executive and Structural Changes to Drive Companywide Execution

Alongside Mr. Prasad’s confirmation, D-BOX has implemented a strategic realignment of its leadership structure to improve execution, streamline decision-making, and accelerate growth across all segments:

David Reid has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer, expanding his leadership across financial strategy, public disclosure, and cross-functional performance.

Sébastien Boire Lavigne has been elevated to Chief Product and Technology Officer, unifying product, technology, IP and delivery under one mandate.

A search is underway for a newly created Chief Commercial Officer role, which will integrate revenue, brand, and market strategy to unlock new growth opportunities and strengthen global positioning.

Matt Garelik joins as Strategy & Business Development Consultant, reporting to the CEO. He will advise on commercial acceleration and brings leadership and his industry experience with studios, exhibitors and vendors such as Barco and Nielsen EDI.

Robert Desautels, former D-BOX CTO and Chair of the Haptic Industry Forum, returns as IP and Platform Licensing Consultant, reporting to the CPTO. He will support licensing initiatives and technology monetization.





In connection with these changes, Joshua Chandler, who previously held the CFO role, has officially left the company effective today. We wish him well in his future endeavours. Together, these changes reflect a focused commitment to operational rigor, commercial innovation, and value creation.

“We’ve sharpened our leadership structure, strengthened execution, and aligned the company for sustainable growth,” said Mr. Prasad. “D-BOX is positioned to build deeper industry partnerships, expand market leadership, and deliver long-term value for shareholders.”

This announcement coincides with the release of D-BOX’s Q1 FY2026 financial results.

