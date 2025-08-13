North American Construction Group Ltd. Announces Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025

ACHESON, Alberta, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Construction Group Ltd. (“NACG”) (TSX:NOA/NYSE:NOA) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. Unless otherwise indicated, financial figures are expressed in Canadian dollars, and comparisons are to the prior second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Combined revenue was $370.6 million and increased 12% (reported revenue of $320.6 million, increased 16%)

Combined gross profit was $39.8 million (11%) and decreased 37% (reported gross profit of $35.8 million (11%), decreased 29%)

Adjusted EPS was $0.02 and decreased 98% (basic earnings per share of $0.35, decreased 35%)

Adjusted EBITDA was $80.1 million and decreased 12% (net income of $10.3 million, decreased 29%)

Free cash flow was a use of cash of $0.4 million and increased $10.2 million

Net debt was $896.9 million and increased $29.5 million

Second Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights:

Revenue and combined revenue for the second quarter increased, driven by global equipment utilization of 74%, consistent with 74% in the prior year, as well as strong performance in the both the Heavy Equipment - Australia and Heavy Equipment - Canada segments.

Heavy Equipment - Australia revenue increased 14% to $168.1 million from $147.2 million due to their expanded heavy equipment fleet and ongoing production at a new copper mine project.

Heavy Equipment - Canada revenue increased 20% to $147.4 million from $122.8 million due to increased reclamation activities and the ramp-up of the stream diversion project.

Revenue generated by joint ventures and affiliates decreased 6% to $50.0 million from $53.4 million primarily due to lower revenue contributions by the Nuna joint venture.

Our portion of revenue generated by the civil-infrastructure Fargo project remained strong this year, comparable to the prior year, as the project continued strong production momentum through the quarter.

Gross profit for the quarter was negatively impacted by one-time or infrequent disruptions. We have taken targeted actions to mitigate certain issues, and we do not expect them to affect future performance.

A temporary over-reliance on subcontractor labour in Australia increased costs and impacted margins. We are now focused on hiring and training internal labour to minimize this going forward.

An abrupt, customer-requested shut-down of work, followed by a ramp back up later in the quarter, impacted margin efficiency for the Heavy Equipment - Canada segment.

Adjusted EPS for the second quarter fell short of expectations largely due to the same issues impacting gross profit, along with a $7.7 million cumulative catch-up reduction in equity earnings. This adjustment is a one-time item arising from the settlement of a claim and a subsequent forecast revision for the Fargo project, resulting in a true-up to the forecast margin percentage.

The Q2 adjusted EBITDA was lower year-over-year due to the same factors that impacted gross profit.

Free cash flow for the quarter was a use of cash of $0.4 million. This use of cash was primarily based on adjusted EBITDA generation of $80.1 million offset by sustaining capital additions ($68.2 million), cash interest expense ($13.4 million), and current income tax expense ($0.8 million).

Our net debt increase in the current quarter was primarily driven by growth capital of $24.5 million.

Joe Lambert, President and CEO stated "Our outlook for the second half remains positive. We remain confident in delivering second half year results consistent with our original expectations aside from our oil sands business. While we expect revenue in the remainder of 2025 in the oil sands consistent with original expectations, we now expect increased costs due to demand volatility and near-term costs on our largest truck fleets. Beyond 2025, our long-term growth targets remain intact, with anticipated organic revenue growth of 5% to 10% annually, underpinned by ongoing Australian growth and new infrastructure projects that will further enhance operational diversification."

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

On August 12th, 2025, the NACG Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend (the “Dividend”) of twelve Canadian cents ($0.12) per common share, payable to common shareholders of record at the close of business on August 29, 2025. The Dividend will be paid on October 3, 2025, and is an eligible dividend for Canadian income tax purposes.

NACG’s outlook for 2025

The following table provides projected key measures for 2025. While our revenue guidance remains unchanged, supported by our backlog, our EBITDA and EPS guidance for the second half of 2025 have been adjusted to reflect increased near-term costs related to demand volatility and higher maintenance requirements. Guidance on sustaining and growth capital spending and free cash flow remain unchanged. Our updated debt leverage target reflects the debenture conversions in the first quarter of 2025.

Actual results for the six months ended Outlook for the six months ended June 30, 2024 December 31,

2024 June 30, 2025 December 31, 2025 Current Previous Key measures Combined revenue(i) $675M $740M $762M $700 - $750M No Change Adjusted EBITDA(i) $188M $202M $180M $190 - $210M $205 - $225M Adjusted EPS(i) $1.58 $2.15 $0.54 $1.40 - $1.60 $1.95 - $2.15 Sustaining capital(i) $138M $69M $158M $60 - $70M No Change Free cash flow(i) ($50M) $68M ($42M) $95 - $105M No Change Capital allocation Growth spending(i) $40M $45M $53M Approx. $25M No Change Net debt leverage(i) 2.2x 2.2x 2.2x Targeting 2.1x 1.7x

(i)See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures”.

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 320,634 $ 276,314 $ 661,467 $ 573,340 Cost of sales(i) 230,293 182,804 472,521 378,474 Depreciation(i) 54,511 43,151 115,225 91,013 Gross profit(i) $ 35,830 $ 50,359 $ 73,721 $ 103,853 Gross profit margin(i)(ii) 11.2 % 18.2 % 11.1 % 18.1 % General and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)(ii) 11,698 12,483 22,788 23,318 Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 964 (1,859 ) (2,444 ) 1,749 Operating income(i) 22,789 39,395 53,371 77,875 Interest expense, net 14,123 14,339 27,639 29,936 Net income(i) 10,250 14,503 16,413 26,014 Comprehensive income(i) 9,691 15,834 16,332 26,652 Adjusted EBITDA(i)(ii) 80,113 91,089 180,045 188,475 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii)(iii) 21.6 % 27.6 % 23.6 % 27.9 % Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.97 Diluted net income per share $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.88 Adjusted EPS(ii) $ 0.02 $ 0.80 $ 0.54 $ 1.58

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".

(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.





Free cash flow

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Cash provided by operating activities(i) $ 64,674 $ 66,431 $ 116,092 $ 85,390 Cash used in investing activities(i) (71,823 ) (87,017 ) (165,604 ) (153,112 ) Effect of exchange rate on changes in cash 915 (875 ) (160 ) (974 ) Add back of growth and non-cash items included in the above figures: Growth capital additions(ii) 24,463 19,943 52,529 39,550 Capital additions financed by leases(ii) (18,605 ) (9,031 ) (44,808 ) (21,069 ) Free cash flow(i) $ (376 ) $ (10,549 ) $ (41,951 ) $ (50,215 )

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".

(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Net debt

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31,

2024 Credit Facility(i) $ 257,536 $ 421,702 $ 395,844 Equipment financing(i) 314,414 310,361 253,639 Contingent obligations(i) 96,837 131,246 127,866 Senior debt(ii) 668,787 863,309 777,349 Senior unsecured notes 225,000 — — Mortgage(i) 27,175 27,388 27,600 Total debt(ii) 920,962 890,697 804,949 Convertible debentures(i) 55,000 55,000 129,106 Cash (79,025 ) (78,241 ) (77,875 ) Net debt(ii) $ 896,937 $ 867,456 $ 856,180

(i)Includes current portion.

(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

About the Company

North American Construction Group Ltd. is a premier provider of heavy civil construction and mining services in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. For over 70 years, NACG has provided services to the mining, resource and infrastructure construction markets.

Basis of Presentation

We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("US GAAP"). Unless otherwise specified, all dollar amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars. Please see the Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, for further detail on the matters discussed in this release. In addition to the MD&A, please reference the dedicated 2025 Q2 Results Presentation for more information on our results and projections which can be found on our website under Investors - Presentations.

Change in significant accounting policy - Classification of heavy equipment tires

Effective in the first quarter of 2025, we have changed our accounting policy for the classification of heavy equipment tires. These tires are now recognized as property, plant, and equipment on the Consolidated Balance Sheets and are amortized through depreciation on the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income. Previously, all tires were classified as inventories and expensed through cost of sales when placed into service. This change in accounting policy provides a more accurate reflection of the role of tires as components of the heavy equipment in which they are utilized, aligning the accounting treatment with the economic substance of their use.

We have applied this change retrospectively in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 250, Accounting Changes and Error Corrections, by restating the comparative period. For further details regarding the retrospective adjustments, refer to Note 16 in the consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2025.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “should” or similar expressions.

The material factors or assumptions used to develop the above forward-looking statements include, and the risks and uncertainties to which such forward-looking statements are subject, are highlighted in the MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements because of any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond NACG’s control. Undue reliance should not be placed upon forward-looking statements and NACG undertakes no obligation, other than those required by applicable law, to update or revise those statements. For more complete information about NACG, please read our disclosure documents filed with the SEC and the CSA. These free documents can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or on the CSA website at www.sedarplus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they may be useful to investors in analyzing our business performance, leverage and liquidity. The non-GAAP financial measures we present include "adjusted EBIT", "adjusted EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA margin", "adjusted EPS", "adjusted net earnings", "capital additions", "capital work in progress", "cash liquidity", "cash provided by operating activities prior to change in working capital", "cash related interest expense", "combined gross profit", "combined gross profit margin", "equity investment depreciation and amortization", "equity investment EBIT", "free cash flow", "general and administrative expenses (excluding stock-based compensation)", "gross profit margin", "growth capital", "margin", "net debt", "net debt leverage", "senior debt", "sustaining capital", "total capital liquidity", "total combined revenue", and "total debt". A non-GAAP financial measure is defined by relevant regulatory authorities as a numerical measure of an issuer's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flow that is not specified, defined or determined under the issuer’s GAAP and that is not presented in an issuer’s financial statements. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Each non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release is defined and reconciled to its most directly comparable GAAP measure in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of our Management’s Discussion and Analysis filed concurrently with this press release.

Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net earnings, adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income(i) $ 10,250 $ 14,503 $ 16,413 $ 26,014 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (benefit) 964 (1,859 ) (2,444 ) 1,749 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (110 ) 32 (1,084 ) 293 Change in fair value of contingent obligations from adjustments to estimates (17,485 ) 7,420 (18,802 ) 8,858 Loss on derivative financial instruments 750 273 7,662 273 Equity investment loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 892 (984 ) 1,911 970 Equity investment restructuring costs — — — 4,517 Depreciation expense relating to early component failures — — 4,274 — Post-acquisition asset relocation and integration costs — — 1,640 — Write-down on assets held for sale — 4,181 — 4,181 Tax effect of the above items 5,426 (2,248 ) 5,726 (4,507 ) Adjusted net earnings(i)(ii) 687 21,318 15,296 42,348 Adjustments: Tax effect of the above items (5,426 ) 2,248 (5,726 ) 4,507 Interest expense, net 14,123 14,339 27,639 29,936 Equity investment EBIT(ii) (5,057 ) 6,555 (1,747 ) 2,787 Equity loss (earnings) in affiliates and joint ventures 5,133 (6,629 ) 1,850 (5,117 ) Change in fair value of contingent obligations 4,247 4,143 8,594 8,098 Income tax expense 5,771 5,346 10,015 9,813 Adjusted EBIT(i)(ii) 19,478 47,320 55,921 92,372 Adjustments: Depreciation(i) 54,511 43,151 115,225 91,013 Amortization of intangible assets 489 308 1,090 618 Depreciation expense relating to early component failures — — (4,274 ) — Write-down on assets held for sale — (4,181 ) — (4,181 ) Equity investment depreciation and amortization(ii) 5,635 4,491 12,083 8,653 Adjusted EBITDA(i)(ii) $ 80,113 $ 91,089 $ 180,045 $ 188,475 Adjusted EBITDA margin(i)(ii)(iii) 21.6 % 27.6 % 23.6 % 27.9 %

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".

(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(iii)Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated using adjusted EBITDA over total combined revenue.

Reconciliation of equity earnings in affiliates and joint ventures to equity investment EBIT

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Equity (loss) earnings in affiliates and joint ventures $ (5,133 ) $ 6,629 $ (1,850 ) $ 5,117 Adjustments: Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment 155 — 157 (175 ) Interest (income) expense 183 (146 ) 154 (719 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (262 ) 72 (208 ) (1,436 ) Equity investment EBIT(i) $ (5,057 ) $ 6,555 $ (1,747 ) $ 2,787

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of total reported revenue to total combined revenue

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 320,634 $ 276,314 $ 661,467 $ 573,340 Share of revenue from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 121,843 112,377 257,740 238,215 Elimination of joint venture subcontract revenue (71,849 ) (58,968 ) (157,415 ) (136,119 ) Total combined revenue(i) $ 370,628 $ 329,723 $ 761,792 $ 675,436

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Reconciliation of reported gross profit to combined gross profit

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Gross profit from wholly-owned entities per financial statements $ 35,830 $ 50,359 $ 73,721 $ 103,853 Share of gross (loss) profit from investments in affiliates and joint ventures 3,947 12,920 17,284 21,855 Combined gross profit(i)(ii) $ 39,777 $ 63,279 $ 91,005 $ 125,708

(i)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

(ii)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".

Reconciliation of basic net income per share to adjusted EPS

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income(i) $ 10,250 $ 14,503 $ 16,413 $ 26,014 Interest from convertible debentures (after tax) 616 1,489 1,728 2,981 Diluted net income available to common shareholders(i) $ 10,866 $ 15,992 $ 18,141 $ 28,995 Adjusted net earnings(i)(ii) $ 687 $ 21,318 $ 15,296 $ 42,348 Weighted-average number of common shares 29,354,387 26,730,049 28,611,557 26,731,762 Weighted-average number of diluted common shares 32,562,639 33,026,740 32,743,696 33,026,740 Basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.97 Diluted net income per share $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.88 Adjusted EPS(ii) $ 0.02 $ 0.80 $ 0.54 $ 1.58

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".

(ii)See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024(i) Assets Current assets Cash $ 79,025 $ 77,875 Accounts receivable 195,313 166,070 Contract assets 15,670 4,135 Inventories 74,217 69,027 Prepaid expenses and deposits 5,540 7,676 Assets held for sale 683 683 370,448 325,466 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $539,496 (December 31, 2024 – $500,303) 1,350,451 1,251,874 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,181 12,722 Investments in affiliates and joint ventures 79,181 84,692 Intangible assets 10,159 9,901 Other assets 5,795 9,845 Total assets $ 1,827,215 $ 1,694,500 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 143,044 $ 110,750 Accrued liabilities 60,966 78,010 Contract liabilities 6,444 1,944 Current portion of long-term debt 149,539 84,194 Current portion of contingent obligations 33,021 39,290 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,488 1,771 394,502 315,959 Long-term debt 723,061 719,399 Contingent obligations 63,816 88,576 Operating lease liabilities 10,279 11,441 Other long-term obligations 42,910 44,711 Deferred tax liabilities 132,431 125,378 1,366,999 1,305,464 Shareholders' equity Common shares (authorized – unlimited number of voting common shares; issued and outstanding – June 30, 2025 - 30,176,981 (December 31, 2024 – 27,704,450)) 295,074 228,961 Treasury shares (June 30, 2025 - 1,010,022 (December 31, 2024 - 1,000,328)) (16,156 ) (15,913 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,783 20,819 Retained earnings 165,698 156,271 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,183 ) (1,102 ) Shareholders' equity 460,216 389,036 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,827,215 $ 1,694,500

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".

Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations and

Comprehensive Income

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2025

2024(i) 2025

2024(i) Revenue $ 320,634 $ 276,314 $ 661,467 $ 573,340 Cost of sales 230,293 182,804 472,521 378,474 Depreciation 54,511 43,151 115,225 91,013 Gross profit 35,830 50,359 73,721 103,853 General and administrative expenses 12,662 10,624 20,344 25,067 Amortization of intangible assets 489 308 1,090 618 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (110 ) 32 (1,084 ) 293 Operating income 22,789 39,395 53,371 77,875 Interest expense, net 14,123 14,339 27,639 29,936 Equity loss (earnings) in affiliates and joint ventures 5,133 (6,629 ) 1,850 (5,117 ) Loss on derivative financial instruments 750 273 7,662 273 Change in fair value of contingent obligations (13,238 ) 11,563 (10,208 ) 16,956 Income before income taxes 16,021 19,849 26,428 35,827 Current income tax expense (benefit) 798 (1,275 ) 2,575 3,021 Deferred income tax expense 4,973 6,621 7,440 6,792 Net income $ 10,250 $ 14,503 $ 16,413 $ 26,014 Other comprehensive income Unrealized foreign currency translation loss (gain) 559 (1,331 ) 81 (638 ) Comprehensive income $ 9,691 $ 15,834 $ 16,332 $ 26,652 Per share information Basic net income per share $ 0.35 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.97 Diluted net income per share $ 0.33 $ 0.48 $ 0.55 $ 0.88

(i)The prior year amounts are adjusted to reflect a change in policy. See "Change in significant accounting policy".