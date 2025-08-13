For the 4th Time, OFFICE LIBATIONS Makes the Inc. 5000, at No. 1196 in 2024, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 363 Percent

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed that OFFICE LIBATIONS ranks No. 1196 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“Service is at the core of who we are. It’s an honor to work every day alongside a team that’s dedicated to making our clients’ lives easier. Whether that means insisting on transparency in an industry too often plagued by hidden fees, building better technology to simplify office food-and-beverage programs, or simply delivering genuine, personal care. Our North Star is simple: do what’s best for our clients. When you put their needs first, sustainable growth follows.”

— Claude Burns, CEO, Office Libations

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

"Being on the INC5000 list for the 4th time proves our approach works: focus on your customers. Solve their problems, deliver value every day, take accountability," added Claude Burns, CEO. “When that’s your mission, it’s easy to attract the right team members, the right partners, and build an enduring profitable company.”

Office Libations is a Veteran-led, tech-enabled B2B food-service provider operating in multiple markets nationwide with a diversified customer base consisting of small start-ups to F500 companies. Office Libations’ proprietary technology and operations stack provides client’s unparalleled transparency and gives clients real-time visibility into their programs. The company is actively expanding into additional U.S. metros to bring its service-first, tech-second approach and pricing transparency to more workplaces.

CONTACT:

Claude Burns, 510-766-2337, claude@officelibations.com

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .