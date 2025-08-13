Cupertino Activist Claudio Bono Proposes Bold $25B Loyalty-Point Strategy and Nonprofit Resource Sharing to End US Homelessness, Calls for Federal Review

Cupertino, CA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bold proposal aiming to end homelessness in the US within three years is gaining attention as its architect calls on the Trump administration to make it a national priority.

GiveaRoof.org logo

Cupertino-based activist and author Claudio Bono, founder of the nonprofit Givearoof.org, says the resources to end homelessness already exist. His strategy centers on redirecting more than $25 billion in unused airline miles and hotel loyalty points each year to provide transportation, short-term housing, and access to vital services for the unhoused.

The plan, outlined in Bono’s newly released book, The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It, rejects what he calls ‘out of sight, out of mind policies’ in favor of a coordinated national response built on efficiency.

“My goal is to end homelessness within three years,” Bono said. “The current system is built in a way that prevents a lasting solution. It is designed to fail, allowing contracts to keep renewing.”

Redirecting Idle Rewards into Real Results

Bono’s approach calls for replacing fragmented emergency shelter systems with a coordinated network with Welcome Centers – regional hubs equipped to conduct rapid intake and triage, operate within a shared national database, and consolidate services through nonprofit and corporate partnerships.



By working with airlines, hotel chains, and corporate sponsors, Givearoof.org would convert idle loyalty rewards into direct aid, providing safe lodging and hotel stays for individuals who meet program criteria - including confirmation they are not currently experiencing substance dependency - through a robust intake and assessment process. This process also provides access to basic needs such as hygiene services and clothing, helping participants transition comfortably into the hotel environment until permanent housing placements are secured. They’ll be surrounded by professionals such as life coaches, therapists, substance abuse specialists, and case managers.

Each Welcome Center would provide short-term accommodations while connecting individuals with targeted services such as job training, mental health, and housing programs. The shared database would prevent duplication, streamline case management, and track measurable outcomes.

Bono describes this as a dignity-driven, results-oriented model, offering a viable alternative to judicial bans on encampments and ineffective criminalization strategies.

He points to real-world examples where targeted short-term housing interventions have led to rapid rehousing and lasting stability, underscoring his belief that with proper coordination, meaningful results can be achieved quickly and cost-effectively.

“These centers are not about warehousing people,” Bono said. “They are about restoring dignity, providing targeted help, and ensuring people leave with a path forward.”

Political Urgency Amid-State Level Inaction

For the past two years, Bono has sought a meeting with California Governor Gavin Newsom to present his plan. Despite repeated outreach, Bono says he has received no reply. Meanwhile, homelessness in California has continued to climb, even as the state commits billions in funding to existing programs.

This lack of state-level engagement has prompted Bono to take his proposal directly to federal leadership. His appeal to the Trump administration frames the model as a bipartisan, fiscally responsible solution that could be implemented quickly and without new tax burdens.

“If the Trump administration were to take decisive, coordinated action on this issue, I believe it could set a model for other countries and significantly boost public support,” Bono said. “I am ready to present this strategy directly to its leadership.”

With midterm elections approaching, Bono says the political opportunity to lead on this issue is as significant as the humanitarian imperative. He believes adopting the plan could position federal leadership as delivering the most substantial homelessness reform in modern US history.

A Blueprint Ready for Implementation

The urgency for a workable national strategy has only grown since the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities may criminalize public encampments. Critics argue the decision pushes homeless populations further from public view without addressing the root causes, creating cycles of displacement and incarceration.

Bono contends his plan offers a legal, humane, and results-oriented alternative that meets community safety concerns while providing lasting solutions. To raise national awareness, he will embark on a satellite media tour to emphasize the urgency of the issue and present his strategy to audiences nationwide.

Released on August 7, 2025, The Homelessness Fix details the mechanics of the strategy, from funding conversions and governance models to operational protocols and performance tracking. According to Bono, the plan does not require sweeping new legislation, only cooperation among willing partners and the infrastructure to manage resources effectively.

“This can be done, and it can be done fast,” Bono insists. “We have the tools, we have the evidence, and now we need the decision-makers to commit.”

By integrating nonprofit services, corporate partnerships, and government oversight into a single operational framework, the approach ensures that efforts are not only reactive but also preventative.

The Homelessness Fix: How to Save the World While Everyone Else Argues About It is now available on Amazon. For more information, to read the full proposal, and to explore partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.givearoof.org.

Claudio Bono

About Givearoof.org

GiveaRoof.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending homelessness through scalable, system-level solutions. Its approach combines public-private partnerships, data-driven coordination, and innovative resource use to deliver measurable outcomes and create lasting pathways to stability nationwide.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and reflects the statements and proposals of GiveaRoof.org and Claudio Bono. No guarantees are expressed or implied regarding the feasibility, adoption, or outcomes of the proposed strategies.







Media Contact

Company Name: Givearoof.org

Contact Person: Claudio Bono

Contact Number: (305) 450-0215

Email: cbono@cghotelgroup.com

Country: United States

Website:givearoof.org

Socials: @cbinsiliconvalley