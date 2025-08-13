JBS USA Enters Agreement to Acquire and Expand Production Facility in Ankeny, Iowa

GREELEY, Colo., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBS USA, one of the world’s leading food companies, today announced it has reached an agreement to purchase a production facility in Ankeny, Iowa, with plans to build out the largest ready-to-eat bacon and ready-to-eat sausage plant in the company’s U.S. portfolio. The facility was previously owned and operated by Hy-Vee.

The 186,000 square-foot facility will be transformed to produce fully cooked bacon and sausage products. The location previously produced other types of food for Hy-Vee stores. Due to the type of work involved, JBS is looking to hire former employees who previously worked at the facility for the retailer. After the initial capital investments and construction are complete, the plant is expected to be operational by mid-2026 and to create approximately 400 jobs when all phases of the project are finished.

“Today’s announcement aligns with our long-term strategy of offering more value-added and prepared foods products to meet the needs of our customers and consumers,” said Wesley Batista Filho, JBS USA Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to grow our operations in Iowa, where we already operate four production facilities, with another expected to break ground later this year.”

In May, the company announced its intention to build a state-of-the-art fresh sausage production facility in Perry, Iowa. JBS also operates plants in Council Bluffs, Marshalltown and Ottumwa.

“This facility in Ankeny will not only expand our prepared foods business in the U.S., it will also benefit from synergies and strategic supply of product from our other plants in the region,” said Rick Foster, Head of JBS USA Prepared Foods.

In 2021, JBS USA opened a fully cooked bacon facility in Moberly, Mo., which has already been through an expansion. In Perry, the fresh sausage plant will provide raw material to this new facility, allowing the company to produce fully cooked sausage items in addition to bacon, supporting ongoing efforts to meet increasing customer demand for these types of products.

With a focus on supporting rural America and investing in its team members, JBS USA will offer its signature Hometown Strong and Better Futures programs in Ankeny. Through Hometown Strong, the company is investing significantly in rural communities across the U.S. and Canada, supporting infrastructure, childcare, housing, schools and more. The Better Futures program provides tuition-free community college for team members and their children.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality products to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. Headquartered in Greeley, Colorado, the company produces meat and poultry products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. JBS USA is also a majority shareholder of Pilgrim’s, the largest poultry producer in the world. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com to learn more.

For more information about JBS USA and eventual employment opportunities in Ankeny, visit https://jbsfoodsgroup.com/careers.

