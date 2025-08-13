Real Estate Split Corp. Announces Intention to Extend Term

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: RS, RS.PR.A) Real Estate Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the board of directors intends to approve an extension of the maturity date of the Company for an additional 5-year term to December 31, 2030. The preferred share distribution rate for the extended term will be announced at least 60 days prior to the original maturity date of December 31, 2025, and will be based on market yields for preferred shares with similar terms at that time.

The term extension allows Class A shareholders to continue to gain exposure to a diversified portfolio, actively managed, high conviction portfolio comprised of securities of leading North American real estate companies.

The extension of the term of the Company is not a taxable event and enables shareholders to defer potential capital gains tax liability that would have otherwise been realized on the redemption of the Class A shares or Preferred Shares at the end of the term, until such time as such shares are disposed of by shareholders.

Since inception on November 19, 2020, the Class A shares have delivered a 5.4% per annum total return, including cash distributions of $6.94 per share. Class A shareholders also have the option to reinvest their cash distributions in a dividend reinvestment plan which is commission free to participants.

The term extension will offer Preferred shareholders the opportunity to enjoy preferential cash dividends until December 31, 2030. Since inception, the Preferred shares have delivered a 5.3% per annum total return.

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist equity income asset manager with offices in Toronto, Canada and London, England. Our investment team utilizes active management to select high-quality, global companies across a variety of sectors and themes. Our product offerings include proven dividend-focused strategies that span real estate, healthcare, innovation, infrastructure, energy, diversified income and more. We offer these solutions in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Split-Share Funds, Closed-End Funds and Flow-through LPs.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com

