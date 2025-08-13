ROK Financial Expands Merchant Cash Advance and Working Capital Programs to Deliver Same-Day Business Funding Nationwide

New York, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ROK Financial Expands Merchant Cash Advance, Working Capital, and Fast Small Business Loan Programs to Deliver Same-Day Business Funding Nationwide

ROK Financial, a leading provider of small business financing solutions, has expanded its Merchant Cash Advance, Working Capital, and alternative business loan programs to give business owners faster, more flexible access to capital. Designed for the more than 33 million small businesses operating across the United States — which collectively employ nearly half of the U.S. workforce — these solutions meet the needs of industries as diverse as retail, construction, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, trades, and professional services.

For many small businesses, access to traditional bank loans has become increasingly difficult due to strict collateral requirements, high credit score minimums, and long approval times. ROK Financial’s programs address these barriers by providing same-day funding from $10,000 to $5 million, with repayment structures that adjust to match cash flow. Programs are available to companies with as little as four months in operation and require no minimum credit score, opening doors for entrepreneurs who may not qualify for traditional lending.

Business owners can learn more or begin the application process by visiting ROK Financial's official funding page.

The Need for Speed in Small Business Financing

The ability to access capital quickly can determine whether a small business seizes a growth opportunity or struggles to cover operational expenses. According to the Federal Reserve, nearly half of small businesses report they would need to find funding within a month or less to manage an unexpected expense. For many owners, traditional bank lending is too slow, requiring weeks of underwriting, extensive documentation, and high credit thresholds.

Merchant Cash Advance and Working Capital programs address these challenges by providing fast, flexible business financing that moves at the pace of modern commerce. Same-day approval and funding in as little as a few hours mean that a retail store can order last-minute holiday inventory, a construction company can purchase materials to start a new project immediately, or a restaurant can repair critical kitchen equipment without losing valuable service days.

This speed is not only critical for growth but also for business continuity. In the event of equipment breakdowns, supply chain disruptions, or emergency facility repairs, immediate access to funding can mean the difference between staying operational and losing valuable revenue days. Seasonal businesses — such as landscaping companies, tax preparation services, and tourism operators — can also benefit by securing capital ahead of their busiest months to maximize earnings potential.

Learn more about how these programs work by visiting ROK Financial's Merchant Cash Advance information page.

How Merchant Cash Advance and Working Capital Solutions Work

A Merchant Cash Advance is not a traditional loan with fixed monthly payments. Instead, it provides a lump sum of working capital in exchange for a percentage of a business’s future credit card sales or daily bank deposits. Payments automatically adjust with revenue — higher in busy months, lower when business is slower — making it a flexible solution for managing seasonal cash flow. Unlike bank loans, Merchant Cash Advances do not require collateral, lengthy approval processes, or high credit scores.

Working Capital loans function in a similar way, providing fast access to funds that can be used for virtually any business purpose. This could mean financing a marketing campaign to attract new customers, purchasing equipment to expand production, upgrading technology systems to improve efficiency, or covering payroll during a temporary cash flow gap.

Compared to other financing methods, MCA and Working Capital programs often have shorter application timelines, fewer documentation requirements, and repayment schedules tied to sales performance. For business owners seeking agility, these solutions act as a bridge between cash flow needs and growth objectives without the rigid repayment structures common in conventional lending.

Get started today with ROK Financial's pre-approval application.

Flexible Funding from $10,000 to $5 Million

ROK Financial’s Merchant Cash Advance and Working Capital programs offer funding amounts ranging from $10,000 to $5 million, making them accessible to both small, growing businesses and established companies with larger capital needs. Smaller funding packages can bridge short-term cash flow gaps, cover urgent repairs, or fund seasonal staffing increases. Larger packages can support major investments such as opening new locations, launching large-scale marketing campaigns, purchasing advanced machinery, or securing bulk inventory at discounted rates.

Examples of funding use include:

A restaurant replacing a commercial oven to avoid service disruption.

A construction company purchasing heavy machinery for a large project.

A retail store stocking up on seasonal inventory ahead of a major holiday.

An e-commerce brand investing in a national digital advertising campaign.

A manufacturer upgrading its production line for increased capacity.

The flexibility of these programs is especially valuable to industries with fluctuating revenue patterns. For example, a tourism business may require significant working capital ahead of its high season to invest in marketing and staffing, while an agricultural supplier may need immediate funds to secure seeds, fertilizer, and equipment before planting season begins.

Three-Step Application Process

ROK Financial has simplified the process of securing business funding into three clear steps:

Step 1: Complete a secure online application in just a few seconds. Applicants provide essential details about their business, including revenue, time in operation, and industry type. This quick submission is designed to match business owners with the most relevant financing options without requiring extensive initial documentation.

Step 2: Connect with a dedicated financing advisor who reviews available programs and presents personalized funding solutions. This consultation ensures business owners understand their options, repayment structures, and terms before making a decision.

Step 3: Select the preferred offer and receive funds in as little as 24 hours. There is no obligation to accept an offer, allowing owners to compare options and choose the best fit for their needs. This streamlined approach eliminates unnecessary delays and allows entrepreneurs to focus on running their businesses while securing the capital they need.

Qualification Made Simple

ROK Financial’s Merchant Cash Advance and Working Capital programs are designed with accessibility in mind. Businesses with as little as four months in operation can apply, provided they generate at least $10,000 in monthly gross sales. There is no minimum FICO score required, making these programs available to owners with strong sales performance but limited or imperfect credit history.

This flexibility opens the door for restaurants with steady daily sales but no collateral, retail shops in their first year of operation, service-based businesses with seasonal income, and contractors who rely on fluctuating project schedules. By focusing on current business performance rather than rigid credit requirements, ROK Financial ensures that more entrepreneurs have a pathway to the funding they need.

Proof Points: Market Trends in Alternative Business Financing

Alternative financing options such as Merchant Cash Advances and Working Capital loans have become increasingly popular as small businesses seek faster, more flexible ways to secure capital. Industry research shows that the U.S. alternative lending market is projected to grow steadily through the decade, driven by demand for quick approvals, adaptable repayment terms, and less restrictive qualification criteria.

For many entrepreneurs, the appeal lies in bypassing the traditional bank loan process, which often involves weeks of review, strict collateral requirements, and high credit score thresholds. Instead, programs like those offered by ROK Financial prioritize revenue performance, making them accessible to a wider range of businesses. As competition across industries intensifies, having rapid access to funding can be a decisive factor in capturing market opportunities.

Social Impact Commitment

ROK Financial is committed not only to supporting business growth but also to making a positive impact in the community. Through its ongoing partnership with Feeding America, the company has provided more than one million meals to families in need. For every successful funding transaction, ROK Financial donates 50 meals to help fight food insecurity in communities across the United States.

This initiative reflects the company’s belief that business success and social responsibility go hand in hand. By choosing ROK Financial for their Merchant Cash Advance or Working Capital needs, business owners are also contributing to a broader mission of helping families and strengthening local communities.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between a Merchant Cash Advance and a traditional loan?

A Merchant Cash Advance is repaid as a percentage of future sales, which means repayment amounts vary based on revenue. Traditional loans have fixed monthly payments regardless of sales volume.

Can I get business funding with bad credit?

Yes. There is no minimum credit score required for ROK Financial’s Merchant Cash Advance or Working Capital programs. Approval is based primarily on business performance, including revenue and time in operation.

How quickly can I receive funding?

In many cases, qualified businesses can receive funds the same day they apply, depending on application time and the submission of required information.

What types of businesses qualify?

These programs are available to a wide variety of industries, including restaurants, retail, construction, manufacturing, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, and more.

Can funds be used for any purpose?

Yes. Working capital can be used for expenses such as payroll, inventory, marketing, equipment upgrades, expansion initiatives, or emergency operational needs.

How does repayment work for a Merchant Cash Advance?

Repayment is made automatically by deducting a fixed percentage of your daily or weekly sales until the advance is fully repaid. This means payments are proportionate to revenue, offering flexibility during slower months.

Is there a penalty for early repayment?

Many MCA and Working Capital programs have no prepayment penalties, allowing business owners to pay off their balance early if they choose. Terms vary by agreement, so applicants should confirm details with their financing advisor.

Can start-ups apply?

Yes, businesses with at least four months in operation can qualify, making these programs suitable for newer companies seeking to build momentum.

Do I need to offer collateral?

No. Merchant Cash Advances and Working Capital programs offered by ROK Financial do not require physical collateral, making them an option for businesses without significant assets.

About ROK Financial

ROK Financial is a business financing provider based in Great River, New York. The company specializes in delivering fast, flexible funding solutions tailored to the needs of small and medium-sized businesses across multiple industries. Using a technology-first approach, ROK Financial streamlines the funding process while maintaining a strong focus on customer service. The company’s suite of financing products includes Merchant Cash Advance, Working Capital Loans, business lines of credit, equipment financing, SBA loans, and more.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Funding availability, terms, and conditions are subject to change based on applicant eligibility and underwriting review.