BIOGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Biogen Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Biogen on May 22, 2024 with a Class Period from February 3, 2022 and February 13, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Biogen have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Biogen had overstated its efforts to enhance its transparency, corporate governance, and compliance controls and procedures, as well as the efficacy of those controls and procedures; (ii) accordingly, Biogen maintained inadequate compliance controls and procedures in connection with its business operations in foreign countries; (iii) Biogen and/or its employees were engaged in unlawful or otherwise improper conduct in several foreign countries; (iv) the foregoing subjected the Company to a heightened risk of governmental and/or regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, as well as significant legal, financial, and reputational harm; (v) Biogen overstated the strength of its AD-related product portfolio, including the Company's and Eisai's efforts and success in launching and providing access to Leqembi; (vi) Biogen also downplayed the negative impact that the Reata Acquisition would have on its FY 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS; (vii) all the foregoing were likely to have a significant negative impact on Biogen's 2023 results; and (viii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 8, 2023, Biogen announced its third quarter 2023 results, including negatively revised non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for FY 2023 in a range of $14.50 to $15.00 per share, significantly below its previous guidance of FY 2023 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $15.00 to $16.00 per share, citing approximately $0.75 of dilution from the Reata Acquisition.

On this news, Biogen's stock price fell $13.92 per share, or 5.67%, to close at $231.69 per share on November 8, 2023.

On January 8, 2024, Biogen's CEO Defendant Christopher A. Viehbacher ("Viehbacher") attended the J.P. Morgan 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference. While speaking at the conference, Defendant Viehbacher discussed challenges with the launch of Leqembi and walked back prior expectations of having 10,000 patients on the drug by the end of March 2024.

As the market digested this news, Biogen's stock price fell $10.77 per share, or 4.17%, over three consecutive trading days to close at $247.21 per share on January 11, 2024.

On January 31, 2024, Biogen announced that it was discontinuing development and commercialization of Aduhelm and "has recorded a one-time charge of approximately $60 million related to close out costs for the program in the fourth quarter of 2023."

On February 6, 2024, news reports emerged that Eisai was facing challenges with the launch of Leqembi and that only 2,000 patients in the U.S. had been administered the drug.

As the market fully digested this news, Biogen's stock price fell $5.01 per share, or 2.04%, to close at $240.54 per share on February 7, 2024.

Then, on February 13, 2024, Biogen issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter ("Q4") and FY 2023 results, including Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $2.95, missing consensus estimates by $0.23, and Q4 revenue of $2.4 billion, missing consensus estimates by $60 million and representing a 5.5% year-over-year decline. The Company disclosed that Q4 "GAAP and Non-GAAP diluted EPS [was] negatively impacted by $0.35 related to [the] previously disclosed closeout costs for ADUHELM[.]" Moreover, on a subsequent conference call to discuss these results with investors and analysts, Defendant Viehbacher confirmed that "we've got approximately 2,000 patients on [Leqembi] at the moment" and that "we have an indication that there are about 3,800 patients as of last week on the registry"—a far-cry from the 10,000-patient goal set by the Company and Eisai for the end of following month.

The foregoing disappointing results surprised investors and analysts alike, prompting multiple analyst downgrades from major financial firms in addition to a deluge of negative press publications covering these results.

Following these developments, Biogen's stock price fell $18.09 per share, or 7.39%, to close at $226.65 per share on February 13, 2024.

Finally, on February 14, 2024, Biogen disclosed in an SEC filing that it had received a subpoena from the DOJ "seeking information relating to [Biogen's] business operations in several foreign countries" and that "[t]he Company is also providing information relating to [its] business operations in several foreign countries to the SEC."

On this news, Biogen's stock price fell $5.91 per share, or 2.61%, to close at $220.74 per share on February 14, 2024.

