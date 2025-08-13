Q FACTOR Announces Pre-Launch of AI-Powered SaaS Trading Software for ZERO DTE SPX & ES MINI Scalps

Dallas, TX, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q FACTOR, developed by Qamar Zaman (“Q”) — a lifelong student of the markets, data journalist, and veteran software developer who has built multiple algorithms for business applications — is set to pre-launch its flagship Q FACTOR ALGO. This 12-module, machine-learning–driven SaaS platform is designed to help traders analyze and execute high-probability setups in 0 Days to Expiration (0DTE) SPX options and ES MINI scalps.



Q FACTOR in ACTION: AI-Powered SaaS Trading Software for ZERO DTE SPX & ES MINI Scalps

Unlike trade alert services or investment advisory models, Q FACTOR is licensed strictly as Software as a Service — delivering tools, not trade calls. The platform is built for serious market participants seeking to shift from reactive, personality-driven trading to data-driven, tactical execution.

Key Features of the Q FACTOR ALGO:

12 proprietary Algo modules for advanced market analysis

Multi-factor detection of liquidity traps and “V-signals”

Machine-learning–enhanced rules for ZERO DTE and ES MINI trades

Weekly group software usage classes

Video masterclass on Thinkorswim Desktop setup for precision execution

1-to-1 and 1-to-Many licensing options

Invite-only access (software code not included)

Qamar explains:

“In the 0DTE SPX battlefield, speed alone isn’t enough. The traders who win act with verified intelligence — not on every flashy call. Q FACTOR is built to give you that tactical edge.”

Pre-Launch Access

As part of the pre-launch phase, Q FACTOR is offering 15 days of free observation. Many people become reactive “SPX afinados,” chasing every market twitch. Q FACTOR is designed to shift that mindset — helping traders remain calm, apply discipline, and execute with precision, turning impulsive reactions into calculated decisions.

About Q FACTOR

Q FACTOR is a proprietary trading software platform created by Qamar Zaman, founder of Coffee with Q and the KISS PR Brand Story podcast. Q FACTOR leverages data science, algorithmic logic, and disciplined execution frameworks to help traders gain a competitive edge in fast-moving markets.

Follow Zaman via LinkedIn or Forbes Agency Council Profile.





️ Q FACTOR DISCLAIMER

Q FACTOR is licensed strictly as SaaS software for educational and analytical purposes only. It does not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, or trade alerts. Trading futures, stocks, and options involves substantial risk and is not suitable for all investors. You can lose all or more than your original investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always consult with a licensed financial professional before making trading decisions.

