CVS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CVS Health Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In CVS (CVS) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against CVS on July 12, 2024 with a Class Period from May 3, 2023 and April 30, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of CVS have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the forecasts CVS used to determine plan premiums were ineffective at accounting for medical cost trends and health care utilization patterns; (ii) as a result, CVS was likely to incur significant expenses to cover cost increases that were not accounted for in the Company’s forecasts and thus not covered by plan premiums; (iii) accordingly, CVS had overstated the profitability of its Health Care Benefits segment; (iv) contrary to Defendants’ assurances, the revenues generated from the Company’s other primary segments were insufficient to offset the negative financial impact of the increasing expenditures within the Health Care Benefits segment; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 2, 2023, CVS issued a press release announcing the Company’s results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which revealed that the Company was revising its diluted earnings-per-share (“EPS”) guidance range to $6.53 to $6.75 from $6.90 to $7.12. In a Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that same day, CVS stated that operating income, which has a direct impact on EPS, “decreased $1.4 billion, or 30.7%, in the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the prior year primarily due to declines in the Health Care Benefits segment[.]”

On this news, CVS’s stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 2.73%, to close at $72.32 per share on August 3, 2023.

Then, on November 1, 2023, CVS issued a press release announcing the Company’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which revealed that the Company was again reducing its diluted EPS guidance range to $6.37 to $6.61 from $6.53 to $6.75. In a Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q with the SEC that same day, CVS stated that while operating income increased “in the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the prior year [. . .] [t]hese increases in operating income were partially offset by declines in the Health Care Benefits segment.”

Then, on February 7, 2024, CVS issued a press release announcing the Company’s results for the year ended December 31, 2023 which revealed that the Company was revising its diluted EPS guidance range to at least $7.06 from at least $7.26, its adjusted EPS guidance range to at least $8.30 from at least $8.50, and its cash flow from operations guidance to at least $12.0 billion from at least $12.5 billion. In an Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the SEC that same day reporting the Company’s financial and operational results for the year ended December 31, 2023, CVS stated that, while operating income increased in 2023 compared to 2022, “[t]hese increases in operating income were partially offset by declines in the Health Care Benefits segment.” Moreover, in a conference call held with investors and analysts that same day to discuss the Company’s 2023 results, CVS’s Chief Financial Officer Defendant Thomas F. Cowhey stated, in relevant part, “we now expect adjusted operating income for the Healthcare Benefit segment to be at least $5.4 billion, a decrease of $370 million from our prior estimates.”

On this news, CVS’s stock price fell $0.96 per share, or 1.27%, to close at $74.36 per share on February 8, 2024.

Finally, on May 1, 2024, CVS issued a press release reporting its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and revising its full-year 2024 guidance. Among other items, CVS reported $88.4 billion in revenue, missing expectations of $89 billion. The Company stated that higher utilization of healthcare services, meaning more insurance dollars spent, weighed on its results in addition to Medicare reimbursement rate cuts that will continue to pressure CVS for the remainder of the year. Accordingly, CVS issued revised full-year 2024 guidance, including “[r]evised GAAP diluted EPS guidance to at least $5.64 from at least $7.06”; “[r]evised Adjusted EPS guidance to at least $7.00 from at least $8.30”; and “[r]evised cash flow from operations guidance to at least $10.5 billion from at least $12.0 billion”. Further, in a Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q with the SEC that same day, CVS stated that operating income decreased $1.2 billion, or 34.1% “in in the three months ended March 31, 2024, primarily due to increased Medicare utilization, the unfavorable impact of the previously disclosed decline in the Company’s 2024 Medicare Advantage star ratings and a year-over-year unfavorable impact from development of prior-years’ health care cost estimates in the Health Care Benefits segment.”

On this news, CVS’s stock price fell $11.40 per share, or 16.84%, to close at $56.31 per share on May 1, 2024.

