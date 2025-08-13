CUMMINS INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cummins Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Cummins (CMI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in Cummins between April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Cummins on March 15, 2024 with a Class Period from April 30, 2019 and December 21, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Cummins have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Contrary to its post-April 2019 Announcement assurances about its commitment to compliance, Cummins continued to produce engines with unlawful emission defeating devices from 2019 to 2023; (2) accordingly, Cummins understated its legal and regulatory risk, and overstated its commitment to environmental protection; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a long-term stockholder of Cummins, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters

