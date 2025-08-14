VitaMotion Introduced in 2025 as Your Healthy Back Protocol for Mobility and Comfort Support

New York, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information contained herein does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment and has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). VitaMotion is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult your physician or qualified healthcare provider before beginning any new supplement, routine, or health program. Some links in this release may be promotional in nature and may lead to third-party websites. The publisher or author may receive compensation through affiliate commissions if a purchase is made through these links. This compensation does not affect the price you pay and helps support continued research and content publication. Results described or implied may not be typical and should not be interpreted as guarantees. Statements made about ingredients or outcomes reflect public discussion and historical usage only, and are not endorsed by medical professionals or regulatory agencies. Always do your own research and make informed decisions.

VitaMotion Launches Dual-Action Mobility and Back Health System for 2025 Wellness Demands

Summary

VitaMotion introduces a two-step program combining a nutrient-rich daily formula with a guided mobility routine developed by kinesiologist Rick Kaselj. The system is designed to address back, joint, and muscle health from both an internal and external perspective.

Mobility and Back Health – A Public Health Priority

Back, joint, and mobility concerns are now recognized as some of the most widespread health challenges globally. The World Health Organization reports that musculoskeletal conditions affect an estimated 1.71 billion people worldwide, making them the leading contributor to disability. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in four U.S. adults experiences chronic joint symptoms, while lower back pain consistently ranks as one of the top causes of missed workdays.

The economic burden is equally significant. According to data from the Global Burden of Disease Study, musculoskeletal disorders account for hundreds of billions of dollars in healthcare costs and productivity losses annually. In workplace environments, prolonged sitting, inadequate movement breaks, and poor ergonomic setups have all been identified as contributing factors to rising cases of posture-related discomfort and reduced range of motion.

This growing public health issue extends across all age groups. Aging adults face natural declines in muscle mass, bone density, and joint lubrication, but younger populations are also affected due to sedentary lifestyles. Research from the Arthritis Foundation notes that early intervention through movement and targeted nutrition can play a key role in maintaining long-term mobility.

Learn more about the VitaMotion Mobility & Back Health System here

Rick Kaselj – Professional Background and Expertise

Rick Kaselj, MS, BSc, has dedicated over 30 years to developing safe and effective mobility solutions. With a Bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from Simon Fraser University and a Master’s in Exercise Science from California University of Pennsylvania, Kaselj has delivered over 315 live presentations to health and fitness professionals across North America.

Throughout his career, he has specialized in bridging the gap between injury rehabilitation and functional movement. His previous work, including the widely recognized Unlock Your Hip Flexors program, has reached hundreds of thousands of people worldwide. For VitaMotion, Kaselj applied these same principles to design a concise daily mobility sequence that is adaptable for all fitness levels, requires no special equipment, and fits into a variety of environments.

The Two-Step VitaMotion System

VitaMotion is built around two coordinated components:

Step 1 – Nutritional Support

The daily powdered supplement contains nine active ingredients: magnesium, vitamin B complex, vitamin D, curcumin (from turmeric), boswellia serrata, ginger, white willow bark, L-theanine, and alpha lipoic acid. Each nutrient was selected for its documented role in supporting muscle, joint, and nerve function.

Formulated without artificial fillers, dyes, or unnecessary additives, the blend is designed to be mixed with water and taken once daily, ideally in the morning when nutrient absorption can be most efficient.

Step 2 – Guided Mobility Routine

The 7–10 minute mobility sequence uses a “release outer muscles first” approach. By easing surface-level muscle tension before activating deeper stabilizers, the sequence helps encourage improved alignment, posture, and range of motion. Movements are low-impact and can be performed either standing or seated, making the program accessible for individuals with varying mobility levels.

Ingredient Science and Supporting Research

Magnesium

Essential for muscle contraction and relaxation, magnesium supports nerve signaling and energy metabolism. The USDA has reported that low magnesium intake increases muscle fatigue and effort perception during activity. Harvard Health notes its role in flexibility and tension reduction.

Vitamin B Complex

Comprising eight essential vitamins, the B complex contributes to energy production and neuromuscular coordination. The Linus Pauling Institute highlights its importance in sustaining nerve health and physical endurance.

Vitamin D

Supports muscle performance, bone density, and balance. The NIH reports that adequate vitamin D levels can contribute to improved spine mobility and reduced risk of falls among older adults.

Curcumin

A bioactive compound in turmeric, curcumin has been studied for its role in supporting a healthy inflammatory response. A 2018 review in Frontiers in Pharmacology discusses its potential in maintaining mobility and joint comfort.

Boswellia Serrata

Traditionally used to promote joint flexibility, boswellia has been examined for its capacity to support smooth movement and overall comfort. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center provides a comprehensive overview of its uses.

Ginger

Recognized for supporting circulation and potentially aiding in muscle performance after activity, ginger’s active compounds have been the focus of both culinary and medical research.

White Willow Bark

Historically valued for promoting everyday comfort, white willow bark’s traditional uses are well-documented in herbal medicine literature and supported by multiple small-scale studies.

L-Theanine

An amino acid naturally found in tea leaves, L-theanine supports a calm, focused state, potentially aiding natural muscle relaxation without sedation.

Alpha Lipoic Acid

A versatile antioxidant, alpha lipoic acid supports nerve health, energy metabolism, and cellular resilience against oxidative stress.

View the full ingredient profile and program details for VitaMotion here

Why Movement and Nutrition Work Better Together

Multiple studies across sports medicine, gerontology, and rehabilitation science point to the benefits of combining physical activity with targeted nutritional support. Research published in the Journal of Aging Research (2023) concluded that daily low-impact movement, when paired with specific micronutrients, can help maintain independence and functional ability in older adults.

Movement stimulates blood flow, improving the delivery of nutrients to muscles and joints. At the same time, nutrients like magnesium, vitamin D, and antioxidants support the very systems that movement relies on — from neuromuscular signaling to collagen synthesis and inflammatory balance. This cyclical reinforcement may explain why integrated programs are increasingly recommended in preventive care models.

Market Growth and Consumer Trends

The joint health supplement industry was valued at over $11 billion in 2024, according to Grand View Research, with projections showing continued growth through 2030. The home fitness and wellness program market has followed a similar trajectory, driven by demand for convenient, adaptable solutions.

Social media analytics show that hashtags such as #MobilityExercises and #BackPainRelief have collectively reached billions of views across TikTok and Instagram. Reddit communities focused on flexibility, functional training, and posture correction have seen consistent subscriber growth, with many users discussing the benefits of combining movement routines with nutritional strategies.

Industry analysts anticipate that corporate wellness initiatives will increasingly integrate programs similar to VitaMotion, particularly as employers look to reduce costs associated with absenteeism and musculoskeletal claims.

Lifestyle Integration

VitaMotion was designed for versatility. Examples of integration include:

Workplace Wellness : Employees can complete the seated mobility sequence during short breaks, helping offset the effects of prolonged sitting.

: Employees can complete the seated mobility sequence during short breaks, helping offset the effects of prolonged sitting. Travel : The supplement can be packed in single-serve packets, and the routine can be done in hotel rooms without equipment.

: The supplement can be packed in single-serve packets, and the routine can be done in hotel rooms without equipment. Home Use : Fits easily between household tasks or before leisure activities.

: Fits easily between household tasks or before leisure activities. Active Aging : Older adults can adapt the movements to their comfort level, maintaining independence and confidence in daily activities.

: Older adults can adapt the movements to their comfort level, maintaining independence and confidence in daily activities. Sports and Recreation: Athletes or hobbyists can use the sequence as a gentle warm-up or recovery tool.

Observations from Public Data

An analysis of online discussions and publicly available feedback on integrated mobility systems shows recurring themes: users are often drawn to programs that are time-efficient, require minimal space or equipment, and are supported by transparent ingredient information. Search trends indicate that consumers are more likely to adopt systems that combine educational content with practical, easy-to-follow routines.

Industry reports also highlight a shift toward preventive mobility care, with growing interest in tools that address both the underlying physical structures and the nutritional factors influencing them.

Future Outlook

As wearable technology, AI-driven movement analysis, and ingredient traceability continue to advance, integrated systems like VitaMotion are expected to become even more personalized. Future iterations of such programs may include real-time posture correction, adaptive exercise progressions, and customized nutrient blends based on individual biomarker data.

Public health experts anticipate that the convergence of these technologies with established exercise and nutrition science could set new standards for preventive musculoskeletal care worldwide.

Contact

VitaMotion – Healthy Back Protocol

– Healthy Back Protocol Email: support@myhealthyback.org

Disclaimer: This release is for informational purposes only and does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. VitaMotion is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consult a qualified healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or movement program.

Some links may lead to third-party sites. The publisher or author may receive compensation from purchases made through these links, at no extra cost to the buyer. This does not influence the content provided.

Results vary. References to ingredients are based on public discussion and historical use and are not endorsements by medical professionals or regulatory agencies.