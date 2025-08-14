Carbon Fiber Market worth $6.82 billion by 2030, at 7.2%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Carbon Fiber Market size is expected to reach USD 6.82 billion by 2030 from USD 4.82 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for carbon fibers is on the rise across diverse end-use industries due to their unique properties and growing applications. Industries such as aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, pipes, sporting goods, medical & healthcare, construction & infrastructure, and pressure vessels rely on carbon fibers. The market is also expected to benefit from technological advancements in carbon fiber manufacturing processes, making the material high-quality, vibrant, and durable.

List of Key Players in Carbon Fiber Market:

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), DowAksa (Turkey), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Syensqo (Belgium), Teijin Limited (Japan), SGL Carbon (Germany), Hexcel Corporation (US), HS Hyosung Advanced Materials (South Korea), Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber Co., Ltd. (China), Kureha Corporation (Japan)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Carbon Fiber Market:

Drivers: Increased use in wind energy industry Restraint: High production cost. Opportunity: Potential opportunities in new applications. Challenge: Capital-intensive production and complex manufacturing process.

Key Findings of the Study:

PAN-based carbon fiber dominated the raw material type segment in terms of value in the carbon fiber market. Recycled carbon fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecasted period. Intermediate modulus accounted for the second-largest share in terms of value in the carbon fiber market. Short carbon fiber is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecasted period. Composites segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value in the carbon fiber market. The wind energy industry is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value in the carbon fiber market during the forecasted period. Europe accounted for the largest share of the carbon fiber market in terms of value and volume.

Based on raw material, the PAN-based carbon fiber segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the forecast period as it offers excellent stiffness, chemical resistance, and thermal stability, which is crucial for high-performance applications. PAN-based carbon fiber is in high demand due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio, which makes it ideal for applications in aerospace & defense, wind energy, automotive, and sporting goods, among others. Compared to pitch-based carbon fiber, PAN-based fiber provides better structural integrity and flexibility, enhancing its usability in diverse fields. The growing emphasis on lightweight materials for fuel efficiency and sustainability in transportation further drives its demand. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes have made PAN-based carbon fibers more cost-effective and accessible for widespread use.

Based on fiber type, virgin carbon fiber leads the carbon fiber market, largely because of its superior mechanical properties, including high tensile strength, stiffness, and lightweight characteristics. It offers consistent quality, making it highly desirable for aerospace, automotive, and high-performance applications. Unlike recycled carbon fiber, virgin carbon fiber maintains its full structural integrity, ensuring optimal performance in demanding environments. Despite its higher costs, industries prioritize virgin carbon fiber for critical applications where performance and reliability are paramount.

Based on the modulus, the standard modulus segment accounted for the largest share of the carbon fiber market due to its optimal balance of strength and stiffness. Standard modulus carbon fibers are recognized as the most common and cost-effective fibers. These fibers exhibit a fiber modulus of 33-36 msi and can have a tensile strength of 500-700 ksi.

Based on product type, the continuous fiber segment leads the carbon fiber market. It is a high-performance composite material known for its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, rigidity, and durability. Unlike chopped or short fibers, continuous carbon fibers run the entire length of a component, providing superior mechanical properties and structural integrity. They are commonly used in aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods industries where lightweight and high-strength materials are crucial. These fibers are often embedded in thermoset or thermoplastic matrices to form composite materials, enhancing their resistance to impact, fatigue, and environmental factors. Advancements in additive manufacturing have enabled 3D printing with continuous carbon fiber, expanding its applications in custom and high-performance engineering solutions.

Based on region, the carbon fiber market in North America is expected to see the second-fastest growth rate due to several major factors such as government initiatives, increasing investment in renewable energy projects, growing adoption of electric vehicles, and increased focus on decarbonization in sectors. Overall, the US is positioning itself as a leader in high-performance carbon fiber innovation and sustainable composite manufacturing, driven by advancements in aerospace, electric vehicles, and renewable energy. With the presence of major companies like Hexcel Corporation and Solvay, the country is investing in cutting-edge carbon fiber technologies to enhance fuel-efficiency, structural strength, and sustainability. Solvay has increased its production capacity at its US Piedmont facility for manufacturing aircraft composite parts to meet the increasing demand.

