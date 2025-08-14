QC Fuel Reopens in Davenport With New Ownership and New Location on Utica Ridge Road

Davenport, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local favorite returns to the Quad Cities; doors now open at 4650 Utica Ridge Rd.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Aug. 11, 2025 — QC Fuel, a locally loved Quad Cities coffee shop, officially reopened this morning under new ownership at 4650 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport, IA 52807. The comeback follows the brand's late-2024 closure and anchors a new chapter for QC Fuel on Davenport's growing east-side corridor, welcoming commuters, students, and neighborhood regulars back to a familiar name with a renewed focus on service and consistency.

"QC Fuel is back—and we're here to do more than pour a great cup of coffee," said Dara Dietrich, owner of QC Fuel. "Reopening in Davenport with a community-first mindset means every guest should feel recognized, every drink should be consistent, and every visit should be easy. Whether you're headed to work, meeting a friend, or taking a quick break, we want QC Fuel to be your daily stop."

The Utica Ridge Road café brings QC Fuel's streamlined workflow to the morning rush and a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere throughout the day. Guests will find handcrafted coffee and espresso drinks alongside a selection of teas and other café staples, with an emphasis on friendly, efficient service and a welcoming environment for quick visits and casual meetups alike. The brand's return highlights what local owners can bring to a neighborhood: hospitality that feels personal, an eye for consistency, and a simple promise to be reliable seven days a week.

"Small businesses thrive when they listen," Dietrich added. "The message from the Quad Cities has been clear: people miss places that make their day easier. We're grateful for the support and excited to serve Davenport from our new home on Utica Ridge."

QC Fuel's operating hours are designed around local routines: Monday–Friday 6:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., Saturday 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., and Sunday 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m. Guests can check www.qcfuel.com for updates and follow QC Fuel on Facebook at facebook.com/qcfuel for announcements and behind-the-scenes looks at the shop. As the team expands its digital footprint, information will continue to be centralized on the website to make it easy for customers and the media to find hours, location details, and contact information in one place.

Today's opening also underscores the role of local entrepreneurship in neighborhood momentum. Reviving a known brand within the Quad Cities not only restores a daily ritual for coffee drinkers but also signals steady confidence in Davenport's retail and dining mix. QC Fuel's emphasis on consistency and hospitality is intended to meet the region's practical needs—good coffee, friendly service, dependable hours—while creating a space that contributes to everyday community life.

Fast Facts:

What: QC Fuel is officially open under new ownership

When: Reopened Aug. 11, 2025

Where: 4650 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport, IA 52807

Hours: Mon–Fri 6:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.; Sat 7:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.; Sun 8:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.

Web: www.qcfuel.com

Facebook: facebook.com/qcfuel

Phone: (708) 548-5021

The brand's return allows QC Fuel to focus on what made it a local favorite in the first place: a straightforward menu of handcrafted coffee and tea, a staff committed to friendly service, and a commitment to consistency that respects customers' time. While the café builds out additional community partnerships and programming over time, the immediate priority is delivering an experience that guests can count on every day.

Media inquiries, collaborations, and interview requests can be directed to Dara Dietrich at the contact information below.

About QC Fuel

QC Fuel is a locally owned Davenport coffee shop dedicated to friendly service, consistent quality, and community connection. Reopened on Aug. 11, 2025, QC Fuel serves the Quad Cities from its new location at 4650 Utica Ridge Rd., Davenport, IA 52807. Learn more at www.qcfuel.com or call (708) 548-5021.

