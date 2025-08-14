Lumen Launches “The Talent Frontier” — A Webcast Series to Rethink Recruitment with Clarity, Empathy and Strategy

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumen has launched “The Talent Frontier,” a webcast series exploring innovative recruitment marketing and talent acquisition strategies to transform hiring. The inaugural session “AI for All: Rethinking Talent with Equity, Empathy & Automation,” sets the stage for diverse and inclusive topics in future sessions.





Founded by Srimoyee, Lumen emerged from a deeply personal and professional transformation. “I built Lumen while navigating redundancy and managing a cognitive disability, a time when I had to reimagine everything,” said Srimoyee. “It taught me that successful hiring isn’t just a process—it’s a human experience grounded in brand clarity and trust.”

The inaugural webcast, "AI for All: Rethinking Talent with Equity, Empathy & Automation," attracted over 100 professionals, signaling strong interest in reshaping how organizations approach recruitment. Instead of treating recruitment marketing as a cosmetic afterthought, Lumen is driving a shift: “Hiring success starts with how clearly your brand shows up in the talent market, moving it from a cosmetic add-on to a strategic necessity,” Srimoyee emphasized.

Humanizing Talent Branding

Whether starting from scratch or refining what’s already in place, Lumen helps organizations create recruitment marketing that’s authentic, inclusive, and performance-driven. Its tailored services include:

Recruitment marketing content strategy with a funnel-based approach

Talent brand awareness studies

Employer Value Proposition (EVP) development

Talent journey audits

Campaigns designed for equity and impact—such as Women in Tech hiring initiatives



By connecting brand voice with hiring results, Lumen helps HR and Talent Acquisition teams achieve measurable business outcomes:

Reduced time-to-hire

Higher-quality applicants

Stronger candidate engagement

Aligned brand and employee experience

“These aren’t just marketing tactics—they’re business strategies,” added Srimoyee.

“The Talent Frontier” Sparks Ongoing Conversation

The Talent Frontier will continue as a recurring webcast and podcast series spotlighting innovative recruitment marketing frameworks, featuring insights from global thought leaders. Future sessions will explore topics such as content personalization in hiring, brand-driven DEI strategies, and evolving expectations of employer transparency.

To support this shift, Lumen offers a free Talent Tune-Up Audit—a 45-minute diagnostic session to assess how effectively an organization’s brand and hiring efforts are aligned.

Ready to Rethink Recruitment?

Book your session here: https://calendly.com/hello-brandslumen/talent-tune-up

Or learn more: https://www.brandslumen.com/

About Lumen

Lumen is a modern recruitment marketing consultancy helping organizations align their brand, values, and hiring outcomes. Based in Melbourne, Australia, and founded by Srimoyee, Lumen works globally with HR and TA teams to deliver inclusive, data-informed, and brand-led hiring strategies. From EVP development to targeted awareness campaigns, Lumen is redefining how companies attract and engage talent in a competitive world.

Media Contact:

Name: Srimoyee Deymerwar

Company: Lumen

Email: hello@brandslumen.com

Website: https://www.brandslumen.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Lumen. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3acd9849-48dd-43fa-80f3-b83de98c8461