Bigbank AS Results for July 2025

Bigbank’s loan portfolio grew by 59 million euros in July, marking the largest monthly increase in 2025. The growth was once again driven by focus products: the business loan portfolio expanded by 30 million euros, the home loan portfolio by 20 million euros, and the consumer loan portfolio by 9 million euros. By the end of July, the total loan portfolio reached 2.5 billion euros.

The deposit portfolio grew by 71 million euros in July. This growth was led by the savings deposit product, which increased by 73 million euros, while the term deposit portfolio declined by 3 million euros. The trend continues where maturing term deposits are being redirected into the more flexible savings deposit product. The balance of Estonian retail customers’ bank accounts grew by 1.0 million euros during the month, reaching 4.3 million euros by the end of July. All bank account holders continue to earn a market-leading 2% interest.

A stabilising interest rate environment has eased pressure on net interest income. In July, the 6-month Euribor remained at 2.05%, keeping interest levels stable for Euribor-linked business and home loans. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on the deposit portfolio has slightly declined. Net interest income for the first seven months of 2025 increased by 1.7 million euros compared to the same period last year.

The credit quality of the loan portfolio continued to improve. Compared to the first seven months of 2024, net allowances for expected credit losses and provision expenses decreased by 9.1 million euros, or 60%. This improvement was primarily driven by better repayment behaviour in the consumer loan segment across all three Baltic countries. The share of non-performing exposures (Stage 3) remained stable at 4.7% as of the end of June.

Net profit for July was 3.6 million euros – a strong result. In addition to the increase in net interest income and the decline in credit losses, net fee and commission income rose by 0.8 million euros over the seven-month period, while administrative expenses decreased by 0.3 million euros.

Bigbank’s team grew to 614 employees by the end of July. The expansion of the team, combined with salary increases, led to a 3.7 million euro rise in personnel expenses compared to the same period last year. A negative development was the 1.9 million euro increase in income tax expenses over the seven-month period, mainly due to higher income tax rates introduced in Estonia and Lithuania at the beginning of 2025.

Bigbank’s key financial indicators for July 2025:

Customer deposits and loans received increased by 482 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.7 billion euros (+21%).

Loans to customers grew by 518 million euros year-on-year, reaching 2.5 billion euros (+26%).

Net interest income totalled 9.3 million euros in July; the seven-month total reached 60.6 million euros. Compared to the same period last year, net interest income increased by 1.7 million euros (+3%).

Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses totalled 6.1 million euros in the first seven months of the year, down 9.1 million euros or 60% year-on-year.

Net profit in July was 3.6 million euros. Cumulative profit for the first seven months amounted to 22.3 million euros, an increase of 3.1 million euros or 16% compared to the same period in 2024.

Return on equity in July was 15.1%.





Income statement, in thousands of euros July 2025 YTD25 YTD24 Difference YoY Total net operating income, incl. 9,182 66,208 65,142 1,066 +2% Net interest income 9,265 60,601 58,880 1,721 +3% Net fee and commission income 883 5,956 5,182 774 +15% Total expenses, incl. -4,678 -32,004 -26,822 -5,182 +19% Salaries and associated charges -2,991 -18,726 -15,073 -3,652 +24% Administrative expenses -952 -6,579 -6,887 308 -4% Profit before loss allowances 4,503 34,204 38,320 -4,116 -11% Net allowance for expected credit losses and provision expenses -85 -6,128 -15,255 9,127 -60% Income tax expense -869 -5,784 -3,859 -1,925 +50% Profit for the period from continuing operations 3,550 22,291 19,205 3,086 +16% Profit or loss before tax from discounted operations 0 0 29 -29 Profit for the period 3,550 22,291 19,234 3,057 +16% Business volumes, in thousands of euros July 2025 YTD25 YTD24 Difference YoY Customer deposits and loans received 2,727,485 2,727,485 2,245,878 481,607 +21% Loans to customers 2,491,621 2,491,621 1,973,363 518,258 +26% Key figures July 2025 YTD25 YTD24 Difference YoY ROE 15.1% 13.8% 13.2% +0.6pp Cost / income ratio (C/I) 51.0% 48.3% 41.2% +7.2pp Net promoter score (NPS) 60 58 58 +0





Compared to the financial results published for July 2024, the net interest income and net allowance for expected credit losses for the same period last year have been adjusted, reducing both by 1.7 million euros. The adjustment is related to an identified error, where interest income from impaired financial assets had been calculated based on the gross position of the assets rather than on a net basis. This correction does not impact the net profit for July 2024.

Bigbank AS (www.bigbank.eu), with over 30 years of operating history, is a commercial bank owned by Estonian capital. As of 31 July 2025, the bank's total assets amounted to 3.1 billion euros, with equity of 284 million euros. Operating in nine countries, the bank serves over 175,000 active customers and employs more than 600 people. The credit rating agency Moody's has assigned Bigbank a long-term bank deposit rating of Ba1, along with a baseline credit assessment (BCA) and an adjusted BCA of Ba2.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Telephone: +372 5393 0833

Email: argo.kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee