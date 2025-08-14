Sculpt By Science Unveils Exclusive Program to Empower CEOs and Entrepreneurs with Peak Performance

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sculpt By Science introduces a groundbreaking health program designed to help CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders optimize their well-being, leading to enhanced professional success.

Sculpt By Science Introduces Life-Changing Health Program for High-Performing Business Leaders

Sculpt By Science, the leading health and fitness brand founded by Dr. Michael Gino Diamonds, is redefining how entrepreneurs and CEOs approach their health and well-being. With the launch of their exclusive DNA Sequence program, the company is offering a groundbreaking solution to help business leaders achieve not only optimal physical health but also peak mental performance, ensuring they thrive both in the boardroom and beyond.





The DNA Sequence program is designed for those who view health as a strategic investment, recognizing the deep connection between physical fitness and professional success. Sculpt By Science takes a unique approach that integrates medical diagnostics, fitness science, and behavior change psychology, offering high-performance solutions for entrepreneurs who demand the best in all areas of their lives.

The Link Between Health and Business Success

Business leaders, especially those in high-pressure environments, often face the dilemma of balancing long working hours with the need to maintain their physical and mental well-being. Sculpt By Science addresses this challenge by offering a health program that is as much about mental clarity and focus as it is about physical fitness.

"Health is the foundation of success in business, but too often, executives neglect it in the pursuit of their goals," said Dr. Michael Diamonds, Founder of Sculpt By Science. "The DNA Sequence program is designed to help high performers unlock their full potential by integrating science-backed health strategies into their busy lives. When you feel better, you perform better, this is what we’re proving with every client we serve."

Personalized Plans with a Focus on Peak Performance

Sculpt By Science’s DNA Sequence program goes beyond traditional fitness plans by offering a tailored approach for each client, starting with a comprehensive health assessment. This includes advanced testing, such as hormone analysis, gut health mapping, and DEXA scans, that ensures each program is uniquely suited to the client’s needs.

From there, a personalized fitness and wellness plan is created, taking into account the client’s lifestyle, goals, and challenges. The program incorporates everything from physical training to stress management, sleep optimization, and nutritional guidance, all while aligning with the fast-paced schedules of busy professionals.

One key feature of the program is its emphasis on identity transformation. Rather than simply focusing on temporary results, Sculpt By Science helps clients cultivate the mindset of a "Business Athlete." This concept encourages executives to treat their bodies as their most important asset, investing in their health the same way they would in their businesses.

"The transformation is not just about losing weight or getting stronger," Dr. Diamonds explained. "It’s about shifting the way our clients think about themselves. A Business Athlete understands that true success requires optimal health, and the DNA Sequence program is the pathway to unlocking that potential."

Exclusive Support and Community for High Performers

In addition to personalized health plans, the DNA Sequence program offers an unparalleled level of support. Clients gain access to weekly one-on-one consultations with Dr. Diamonds and his team of medical professionals, as well as 24/7 messaging support. This ensures that clients stay on track and can make adjustments as needed in real-time.

The program also fosters a close-knit community of like-minded business leaders who are committed to achieving their best health. Sculpt By Science offers exclusive mastermind groups and private retreats, creating opportunities for clients to network, share experiences, and collaborate with others who share similar goals.

"Our clients don’t just get a fitness plan, they get a community of high achievers who are all focused on achieving peak performance," said Dr. Diamonds. "The mastermind events and private retreats give our clients the opportunity to connect with others who understand the pressures of leading a business. It’s a place where they can learn, grow, and be inspired."

Real Results for Busy Professionals

Sculpt By Science is already seeing incredible success with its DNA Sequence program, having helped over 2,000 clients transform their health and business performance. High-profile entrepreneurs, CEOs, and executives have experienced life-changing results, from fat loss and muscle gain to improved energy and mental clarity.

One client, a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, shared: "The DNA Sequence program didn’t just help me lose weight, it gave me the energy and clarity to lead my company to new heights. I’ve never felt this focused and confident in my business."

Another client, a CEO, said: "Before Sculpt By Science, I struggled with maintaining my health while managing my business. Now, I feel stronger, healthier, and more driven than ever. My physical health has truly become the foundation of my business success."

The Future of Executive Health

Sculpt By Science’s DNA Sequence program is setting a new standard for health and fitness in the business world. As the program continues to gain momentum, more and more entrepreneurs and executives are realizing the direct connection between health optimization and business success.

"We believe that health is the ultimate competitive edge," Dr. Diamonds said. "By optimizing physical health and mental performance, our clients are able to lead their businesses with clarity, focus, and confidence. This is the future of executive health, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of this movement."

For more information about Sculpt By Science and how to apply for the DNA Sequence program, visit www.sculptbyscience.com .

About Sculpt By Science

Sculpt By Science is a premium health and fitness brand focused on helping high-performing entrepreneurs, CEOs, and business leaders optimize their health for peak performance. Founded by Dr. Michael Diamonds, a medical doctor and fitness expert, Sculpt By Science combines advanced diagnostics with personalized fitness plans to deliver transformative results. With over 2,000 clients served, Sculpt By Science is helping executives unlock their full potential and achieve sustained success.

Media Contact:

Dr. Michael Gino Diamonds

Founder & CEO, Sculpt By Science

Email: mikediamonds23@gmail.com

Website: www.sculptbyscience.com

YouTube: @DoctorMikeDiamonds

Instagram: @mikediamonds.md

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a828c09-b515-4020-9958-319976a0f85b