Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 14 August 2025 at 8.15 a.m. EEST

Marimekko’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2026

In 2026, Marimekko Corporation will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2025 on Thursday 12 February 2026 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January–31 March 2026 on Wednesday 13 May 2026 at 8.00 a.m.

Half-year Financial Report 1 January–30 June 2026 on Thursday 13 August 2026 at 8.00 a.m.

Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2026 on Wednesday 4 November 2026 at 8.00 a.m.

Marimekko observes a silent period of 30 days prior to publishing of financial information.

The company’s Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors 2025 will be published on the company’s website in week 13, at the latest.

Marimekko’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 16 April 2026 at 2 p.m. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later by the Board of Directors. A shareholder may request that a matter falling within the competence of the General Meeting shall be placed on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on Thursday 15 January 2026, at the latest. An announcement on the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be released after the meeting.

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colors. The company's product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. In 2024, the company's net sales totaled EUR 183 million and comparable operating profit margin was 17.5 percent. Globally, there are roughly 170 Marimekko stores, and online store serves customers in 39 countries. The key markets are Northern Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and North America. The Group employs about 480 people. The company's share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.




