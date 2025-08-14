  JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes interim report for January–June 2025

Växjö, Sweden, 14 August 2025 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its interim report for the period January–June 2025 today.

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 81.5 (55.0)

Net sales MSEK 75.8 (69.6)

Operating profit MSEK -0.4 (0.4)

Profit after taxes MSEK -0.4 (0.2)

Cash flow MSEK -5.5 (4.2)





In short

The year started strong, with several major deals made with US customers and a record-high order intake recorded in the first quarter.

Gross margin and results were impacted by the falling USD. Large US deals invoiced during the first quarter, accounting for over 80 percent of the quarter’s invoicing, were negatively affected by the continued weakening of the US dollar. As invoicing were carried out at a significantly lower exchange rate than the rate at which components had been purchased, the gross margin was reduced during the period.

Order intake for the second quarter amounted to MSEK 21.7 (20.9) and total for the first half of the year, the order intake reached MSEK 82, an increase of 48 percent compared to the previous year.

To meet increased demand, production capacity was tripled during the second quarter. Customer expectations were met, and net sales increased by 24 percent compared to the same period the previous year. For the first half of the year, net sales amounted to MSEK 76, compared to MSEK 70 the previous year, which corresponds to an increase of 9.0 per cent.

Operating profit decreased by MSEK 0.9 due to the lower gross margin in the second quarter. The result for the half-year was MSEK -0.4, compared to MSEK 0.4 the previous year.

Continued investments in marketing and sales are being made to support market expansion. In May, the industry’s first vehicle-mounted computer featuring a 15” Full HD widescreen was launched, targeting the mining, forestry, and agriculture sectors. The launch is expected to strengthen the company’s position within these segments and reinforce its role as a technical pioneer.

In a time of global uncertainty, JLT is well positioned to meet future challenges and opportunities, with leading products and increased production capacity.





The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

This information is information that JLT Mobile Computers AB (pub) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 8:00 am CET on August 14, 2025.

Reader Enquiries



JLT Mobile Computers Group Certified Adviser Per Holmberg, CEO Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com adviser@eminova.se

www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France, and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at jltmobile.com.

Attachment