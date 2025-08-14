„Artea" bank has completed the authorised capital reduction process

On August 13, 2025, upon registering the new version of the Articles of Association of AB Artea bankas (the “Bank”) with the Register of Legal Entities (attached), the procedure for the reduction of the Bank’s authorised capital was completed after completion of own shares buybacks.

The decisions to reduce the authorised capital of the Bank from EUR 192 269 027,34 to EUR 189 195 680,13 by annulling 10 597 749 shares acquired by the Bank itself and to approve relevant amendments of the articles of association were taken on 31 March 2025 shareholders meeting (resolution of agenda item No. 9).

We would like to remind that, with the aim of increasing share liquidity and returns for investors, and having obtained the necessary approvals from the European Central Bank, the Bank carried out share buyback programmes during different periods in 2024–2025. More detailed information about the Bank’s share buybacks can be found in the 29 January 2024 announcement, the 18 October 2024 announcement, the 27 January 2025 announcement and the 11 June 2025 announcement.

After the amendment of the Bank’s Articles of Association, the Bank’s share capital is equal to EUR 189,195,680.13 and divided into 652,398,897 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.29 each.

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Investment Management Division

tomas.varenbergas@artea.lt , +370 610 44447

Attachment