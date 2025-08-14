Bio-Based Textiles Market Size to Hit USD 113.43 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bio-based textiles market size is calculated at USD 49.94 billion in 2024, grew to USD 54.21 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 113.43 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2025 and 2034. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The market is growing by increasing consumer demand for sustainable and ethically sourced fabrics, exciting new plant, and bio-engineered fibre innovations, and brand focus on circular economy practices.

A sustainable substitute for textiles made from petroleum, the bio-based textiles market includes textiles made from renewable biological sources like plant fibres, biopolymers, and agricultural waste. Because of their biodegradability, decreased dependency on fossil fuels, and lower carbon emissions, these materials have a less negative environmental impact. Growing consumer demand for eco-friendly products, stricter environmental laws, and advancements in bio-fiber technologies like PLA, hemp, and banana fibres are driving market expansion. Commercialisation is accelerating due to growing adoption in the home furnishings, automotive, and fashion industries as well as improvements in bio-manufacturing. Bio-based textiles are becoming more competitive with their synthetic counterparts thanks to strategic partnerships between biotech companies and textile manufacturers that are improving performance attributes.

Bio-based Textiles Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 54.21 Billion Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 113.43 Billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.55% from 2025 to 2034 Base year for estimation 2024 Historical data 2019 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Segments covered By Fiber Type, By Source of Raw Material, By Application, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, By Processing Method, By Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; UK; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea Key companies profiled NatureWorks LLC; BASF SE; Mycoworks; Bolt Threads; Lenzing AG; Teijin Limited; Von Holzhausen; Toray Industries, Inc.; Ecofibre Limited and Spinnova

What are the Major Trends in the Bio-Based Textiles Market?

Emergence of Circular Fashion- Various brands have adopted a closed-loop system and are working on recycling bio-based textiles into new fabrics to reduce waste, fewer virgin raw materials used and create a more sustainable apparel and home furnishing market.

Various brands have adopted a closed-loop system and are working on recycling bio-based textiles into new fabrics to reduce waste, fewer virgin raw materials used and create a more sustainable apparel and home furnishing market. Improved Bio-Fiber Materials- Improved materials including PLA, hemp blends, and banana fibers are being made to be even more durable, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing, so have the same or better functionality and marketability than synthetics.

Improved materials including PLA, hemp blends, and banana fibers are being made to be even more durable, comfortable, and aesthetically pleasing, so have the same or better functionality and marketability than synthetics. Improved Eco- Friendly Dyeing Processes/Systems- Waterless/plant derived dye processes/systems are becoming more widespread with the reduction of chemical uses and waste water production while still meeting global environmental compliance and sustainable manufacturing objectives.

Friendly Dyeing Processes/Systems- Waterless/plant derived dye processes/systems are becoming more widespread with the reduction of chemical uses and waste water production while still meeting global environmental compliance and sustainable manufacturing objectives. Forming Partnerships with Luxury and Premium Brands- Luxury fashion to premium branded lifestyle collections are leveraging eco-friendly and bio-based fabrics, working with larger brands to create a distinct and differentiated collection, aimed towards their conscious consumer base while solidifying brand value.

Bio-Based Textiles Market Dynamics

Growth Factor

Is a Shift to Plant-Based Fibers Leading a New Age of Sustainable Textiles?

The bio-based textiles market is accelerating with increased production and consumption of plant-based fibers, such as cotton, jute, hemp, and linen. These plant-based fibers accounted for 25% of the fiber marketplace in 2023, with cotton alone accounting for 20%. There are global initiatives to accelerate this transition forward. UNIDO and WTO have announced a USD 12 billion program to advance development of the cotton textile industry in West Africa to create quality jobs for women and youth.

Likewise, large investments in textile recycling are increasing in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Companies such as Syre are starting 12 global plants producing over 3 million metric tonnes of recycled polyester to capture emissions in new clothes whose carbon is reduced by 85% compared to newly extracted fossil fuel textiles. Together, these reinforce sustainable supply sourcing, support circular production, and have made plant-based fibers a core component of the future of textiles.

Market Opportunity

Is Biofabrication and Plant-Based Textiles Reshaping the Future of Sustainable Fashion?

Biofabrication technologies and plant-based alternatives to fibers have a large global opportunity in the bio-based textiles market. Innovations such as lab-grown fibers, bio-based leather, and spider silk proteins are moving from the lab to production scale. Similarly, Spinnova also produces wood-pulp-based fibers operationally and developed business opportunities with biodegradable textiles with very little water and chemical additives to make it more sustainable. As fashion brands or retailers push for sustainable sourcing, bio-fabrication technology is potentially a large market with profitable replacements for petroleum-based fiber fabrics with natural, eco-friendly, and high-performance materials.

Limitations and Challenges in the Bio-Based Textiles Market

High Production Costs- Bio-based textiles often utilize unique raw materials and advanced processing methods which makes them very high cost compared to existing fabrics. This cost gap reduces the possibility of competing against the mass-market stronger fabric competition, which relies upon price and basic value.

Lack of a Reliable Supply of Raw Materials- Organic cotton, hemp, or algae-based, feedstocks, are often limited by seasonality and geographical factors. Based on inconsistent availability of these inputs, producers may suffer delays in production which will limit producers participation in high volume, global textile market.

Performance Capability- Bio-based textiles may fail to achieve the durability, wrinkle resistance and moisture control offered by synthetic fibers. The inability for bio-based materials to compete at the highest level of performance in the markets will limit the effectiveness of material development in high performance sectors, such as sportswear, or industrial fabrics.

Lack of Consumer Knowledge- Despite the many environmental benefits of bio-based textiles, much of the consumer world does not have this knowledge. The lack of advertising, or education means demand growth will be slow, especially where sustainability is not a priority for consumers to purchase products.

Bio-Based Textiles Market Segmental Analysis

Fiber Type Insights

Why is Natural Bio-based Fibers Dominated the Bio-Based Textiles Market in 2024?

The natural bio-based fibers segment led the bio-based textiles market in 2024, owing to general acceptance, established supply chains, and versatility across a broad range of applications. Organic cotton, hemp, and bamboo are preferred as fibers looks for products that minimize harm toward the environment, comfort, and ease of sustainable-fashion adoption. Brands prefer natural fibers as they can provide their consumers environmental benefits while providing something close-to-consumer-familiarity.

Under natural bio-based fibers segment organic cotton subsegment is expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, as there is growing consumer demand for ethically produced and chemical-free textiles. Organic cotton does not use synthetic herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers, meaning it limit environmental harm as well as safer working conditions for the cotton-producing farmers. Furthermore, organic cotton is tracked toward fulfilling circular economy goals, because of its biodegradability and recycle-ability.

Source of Raw Material Insights

Why does the Plant Based Raw Material Segment Dominate the Bio-Based Textiles Market?

Plant-based segment held the largest share of the bio-based textiles market in 2024, because they are abundant, renewable and applicable in a variety of markets. Cotton, hemp, flax and bamboo can fulfill biodegradability, comfort and strength, all with established farming and processing infrastructures. They meet eco-conscious consumer demands, regulatory requirements while still allowing for blends to enhance performance.

Microbial and bioengineered segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Microbial and bioengineered materials such as spider silk, bacterial cellulose and mycelium are rapidly growing due to biotechnology innovations and sustainability exposure. The preferred resources have a lower resource consumption, ongoing research & development investments and increased collaborations with brands makes this category a high-performance, sustainable alternative to textiles within specialty and premium market segments.

Application Insights

Which Application Held the Largest Share in the Bio-Based Textiles Market in 2024?

The apparel segment dominated the market in 2024. Apparel remains the segment in the market as demand continues to grow for sustainable options in casual, sports, intimate, and outdoor wear. Demand for a variety of apparel is surging as consumers increasingly embrace eco-friendly and eco-responsible products, along with the comfort, breathability, and biodegradability of bio-based textiles. Brands in the fashion sector are looking to shift to plant-based fibre and organic fibre to meet increasing sustainability goals and certifications offer trust and marketability.

Industrial textiles segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Industrial textiles are growing rapidly due to rising adoption in automotive, geotextiles, and packaging applications. Bio-based materials offer durability, strength, and biodegradability, meeting both performance and environmental criteria. Expanding green regulations and corporate sustainability goals are accelerating their use in technical and commercial sectors.

End User Insights

Which End User Dominated the Bio-Based Textiles Market in 2024?

Fashion and retail segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, due to high uptake of sustainable materials in clothing, footwear and accessories. The eco-friendly clothing trend in consumers, combined with brand agreement to reduce their environmental impact has resulted in mass adoption of bio-based fabrics. The sector is aided by high variety in product types, fast fashion and premium fashion launch of items made with organic cotton, hemp and bamboo.

Industrial/technical segment expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, with bio-based textiles occurring in automotive interiors, filtration applications, geotextiles and protective. Bio-based textiles are increasingly appealing due to their strength, lower environmental impact and recognition as materials that meet sustainable manufacturing standards. The accelerant for adoption of biodegradable industrial materials across sectors is increasing demand.

Distribution Channel Insights

Which Distribution Channel Dominated the Bio-Based Textiles Market in 2024?

Offline channels segment dominated the market in 2024. Offline channels are predominant in bio-based textiles, given the prevalence of retail stores, specialty stores, and wholesale distribution that give you a physical product to experience. By visiting a physical location, consumers can assess the texture and quality of a bio-based textile product before buying it and ensure fit. The retail partnerships with established retailers and brand-owned stores provide visibility and trust, and wholesale distribution helps to supply fashion houses and industrial buyers with textile goods in bulk.

Online channels segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The segment is experiencing rapid growth because e-commerce is being adopted, there are more choices of products, and the digital opportunities to sell products expand exposure. Digital channels allow more niche bio-based textile brands to exist as they can directly market and sell to eco-conscious consumers who utilize digital advertisement channels and on-demand shipping logistics for marketing.

Processing Method Insights

Which Processing Method is Dominated the Bio-Based Textiles Market in 2024?

Woven segment dominated the market in 2024. Woven bio-based textiles are the largest segment of the market by volume and value due to their strong characteristics for durable clothing and furnishings as well as technical goods. Their interlaced yarn structure provides stability with resistance to wear and tear with an end finish that produces a premium product. Combined with conventional technique and production techniques, woven textiles continue to establish their strength in the marketplace.

The non-woven segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. Bio-based non-woven textiles have the quickest growth in the marketplace because of their lightweight, cost-efficient, and suitability for filtration, medical fabrics, and technical fabrics, as well as new packaging formats. Non-woven textiles allow for fast manufacture without weaving, and enable high-speed and customizable production, as well as excellent bio-based properties. The increase in sustainable and technical single-use fabrics, as well as advances in plant-based materials and bioengineered materials, facilitates growth in this new sector of the textile economy.

Blend Type Insights

Why does the Plant Based Raw Material Segment Dominate the Bio-Based Textiles Market?

The bio-based blends (with recycled PET, synthetic fibers, etc.) segment dominated the market in 2024. Bio-based blends, consisting of recycled PET or other synthetic fibers with natural or plant-derived fibers, continue to dominate the bio-based textile sector due to their ability to create textiles that balance sustainability, performance, and cost. They can also be easily adapted for a variety of applications, from wearables to technical textiles, which is why they are a popular option for brands that want to provide sustainable products that do not sacrifice wearable functionality.

The 100% bio-based textile segment expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, as consumers and brands continue to look for complete sustainability. Textiles which are biodegradable appeal to consumers to help eliminate their plastic consumption. Fiber processing innovations and new approaches to dyeing along with certification programs have contributed to the adoption of the 100% bio-based products within premium fashion, home textiles, and niche high-performance sectors.

Regional Insights

Why Did Europe Dominate The Bio-Based Textiles Market In 2024?

Europe dominated the market in 2024, Europe's dominance in 2024 reflected a determined regulatory and policy push for sustainable materials, strong brand and retail demand for low-impact fibres and progress in recycling and innovation ecosystems that de-risk adoption of bio-based feedstocks. EU rules on plastics, rising corporate net-zero targets, and funding programs for circular-economy pilots have moved supply chains to renewable fibres and semi-synthetic bio-based materials. Specialist mills, pilot production sites and a receptive consumer market all mean that new bio-fibres can move rapidly from pilots to commercial orders — more rapidly than in many other regions.

Germany Market Trends

Germany leads because of its integrated textile-tech ecosystem: large technical-textile manufacturing, strong industrial-bio and polymer R&D and a coordinated public-private ecosystem to fund the scale-up of processes using bio-based fibres. German mills and research institutes reduce the distance to market from lab to plant by combining bioprocess/fermentation skills with established finishing and testing skills. This makes German suppliers appealing to EU brands needing traceable and certified inputs. Germany's downstream clusters (automotive, industrial, performance apparel) create steady demand for high-quality bio-based technical textiles.

Why is Asia Pacific the fastest growing region in the Bio-Based Textiles Market?

Asia Pacific expects the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The area of Asia-Pacific is propelled by a massive manufacturing base, significant biomass feedstocks, lower production costs, and significant investment on textile capacity and garment process automation. The rise of middle-class consumer demand for sustainable apparel, and with national strategies in China, India and Southeast Asia seeks to upgrade textile value chains towards higher margin, fueling the growth of the APAC region. These structural advantages create opportunities to add capacity faster than other regions which must import either feedstock or technology which would mean a more lengthy adoption process.

China Market Trends

China demonstrates the capability of APAC with enormous fibre spinning and finishing capacity, established supplier eco-systems for raw biomass, and rapid adoption through major garment manufacturers who are looking to establish sustainability credentials. Chinese companies are also investing in bio-based polymer R&D and in forming joint ventures with biotechnology companies to manufacture novel fibres locally and may not face their logistics and import challenges. China’s government also provides industrial policy incentives to upgrade local production and further benefit from previous export sourcing channels to scale pilot bio-fibres to high-volume textile products for global brands.

In September 2024, AHB Global launched a Bio-Based Polyester Textile Industry Alliance to promote domestic PTT fibre production and reduce import dependence of China.



Competitive Landscape in the Bio-Based Textiles Market

Lenzing AG- Leading producer of bio-based cellulosic fibers like TENCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™, made from sustainably sourced wood.

DuPont Biomaterials- Developed Sorona® polymer, a partially bio-based fiber used in apparel, carpets, and activewear for its durability.

NatureWorks LLC- Produces Ingeo™ biopolymer from renewable plant materials, used in nonwoven fabrics and performance textiles.

Teijin Limited- Invests in bio-based polyester and recycling technologies for eco-friendly, high-performance textile applications.

Grasim Industries Ltd (Aditya Birla Group)- Manufactures Livaeco™ viscose fiber from certified renewable wood, promoting traceability and low environmental impact.

BASF SE- Supplies bio-based intermediates and chemicals used in textile processing and coatings; focuses on circular solutions.

Evonik Industries- Develops bio-based polyamides and additives used in textiles, aiming for lightweight and sustainable materials.

Eastman Chemical Company- Produces Naia™ cellulosic fiber derived from sustainably sourced wood pulp with low-impact manufacturing.

Covation Biomaterials- Offers bio-based solutions like Sorona® (spun off from DuPont), focusing on renewability and performance in textiles.

Toray Industries Inc.- Develops bio-based nylon and recycled polyester fibers, emphasizing eco-design and material circularity.

What is Going Around the Globe?

In June 2025 , Sparxell and Positive Materials launched their first commercially available plant-based, biodegradable structural-colour textile ink, with their patented blue color as the first product, created dye-free, using cellulose-based light manipulation to achieve eco-friendly color vibrant color.

, Sparxell and Positive Materials launched their first commercially available plant-based, biodegradable structural-colour textile ink, with their patented blue color as the first product, created dye-free, using cellulose-based light manipulation to achieve eco-friendly color vibrant color. In June 2025, Taekwang Industry announced the launching of ACECOOL-BIO, South Korea's first plant-based nylon yarn, with superior breathability, faster dyeing, and more than 50% lower carbon emissions - with a focus on activewear and summer wear.

Taekwang Industry announced the launching of ACECOOL-BIO, South Korea's first plant-based nylon yarn, with superior breathability, faster dyeing, and more than 50% lower carbon emissions - with a focus on activewear and summer wear. In December 2024, Acme Mills launched "Natura," a line of bio-based PLA textiles made from corn-starch and sugarcane, with nonwovens including spunbond and melt-blown, compostable under industrial conditions, and applicable in multiple industries.



Bio-Based Textiles Market Top Key Companies:

Lenzing AG

DuPont Biomaterials

NatureWorks LLC

Teijin Limited

Grasim Industries Ltd (Aditya Birla Group)

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Eastman Chemical Company

Covation Biomaterials

Toray Industries Inc.

Ananas Anam (Piñatex)

Orange Fiber

Bolt Threads

MycoWorks

Spiber Inc.

Natural Fiber Welding (NFW)

Circular Systems

Pangaia

Ecoalf

Greenfibres

Bio-Based Textiles Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Bio-Based Textiles Market

By Fiber Type

Natural Bio-based Fibers Organic Cotton Hemp Flax (Linen) Bamboo Ramie Wool Silk

Regenerated Bio-based Fibers Viscose Lyocell Modal Cupro

Bio-synthetic Fibers Polylactic Acid (PLA) Bio-based Polyester Bio-based Nylon Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)



By Source of Raw Material

Plant-based

Animal-based

Microbial/Bioengineered



By Application

Apparel Casual Wear Sportswear Intimate Wear Outdoor Wear

Home Textiles

Bed Linen Curtains Upholstery Towels

Industrial Textiles

Automotive Geotextiles Packaging

Medical Textiles Bandages & Gauze Surgical Wear

Footwear & Accessories

By End-User

Fashion & Retail

Hospitality

Healthcare

Automotive

Agriculture

Industrial/Technical

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Retail Stores Specialty Stores Wholesale





By Processing Method

Woven

Non-woven

Knitted



By Blend Type

100% Bio-based

Bio-based Blends (with recycled PET, synthetic fibers, etc.)

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East Africa



