Cherry AI Launches $AIBOT on Binance Wallet to Fuel Telegram’s Largest Crypto-Native AI Bot Ecosystem

Dubai, UAE, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cherry AI, the leading Web3 infrastructure layer built natively for Telegram, is officially launching its native utility token $AIBOT, which will open exclusively on Binance Wallet, with subscriptions running on August 14, 2025, from 8:00 to 10:00 UTC.

Participation is limited to eligible users who redeem Binance Alpha Points for access, adding a layer of exclusivity to the launch. In addition to the core allocation, Cherry AI has earmarked 30,000,000 AIBOT tokens for upcoming promotional campaigns, a move designed to drive early adoption, reward community engagement, and build momentum beyond the initial TGE window.

With over 15 million users, Cherry AI is the largest crypto-native bot platform on Telegram, providing AI-powered tools to help Web3 projects launch, grow, and engage their communities, directly where their users already are. Cherry’s ecosystem spans over 200,000 Telegram groups, with over 110,000 Web3 communities actively using its infrastructure, from trending bots to AI-enhanced raiding tools and gamified quests.





Cherry AI’s launchpad release in April was a huge success, with thousands of contributors joining the IDO on Cherry’s platform. Cherry’s telegram native bot has generated $5 million in on-chain revenue since late 2024, growing at 65% month-over-month. Its hybrid of data-rich tooling and hyper-scalable bot infrastructure gives it a unique advantage in driving Telegram-native Web3 growth, while the addition of new utilities is set to boost revenue generation in future. 50% of this revenue will go towards buyback and burns making the token extremely deflationary and valuable for users to invest early and hold long term.

While Telegram has become the de facto communication platform for crypto, the process of finding new tokens, managing growing chats, or making quick trades usually means juggling a range of tools while leaving the user vulnerable to nefarious front-running or scam activity. With Cherry, what used to take multiple tabs now takes a single slash command. Cherry’s AI scans on-chain and social signals within minutes of contract creation, surfacing early opportunities, while mods can scale communities from dozens to hundreds of thousands without hiring more people. Additionally, its built-in DEX routes trades across Solana, Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain, while protecting users from MEV attacks.

The $AIBOT token is designed to reward active participants and fuel the Cherry AI ecosystem. Revenue from trending bots is used to buy back and burn tokens, reducing supply over time, while stakers earn a share of revenue from button ads and, for higher tiers, from Cherry’s popular raid bot. The tiered staking system unlocks bigger rewards and access to premium tools, while advertisers who pay in $AIBOT get discounts on their campaigns, creating real utility across the board.

“Our TGE marks a pivotal growth moment for Cherry AI, positioning us directly in front of Binance’s massive user base,” said Mohammad Ali Nasir, CEO of Cherry AI. “By tying access to Alpha Points, we’re targeting engaged, high-value participants. The extra 30 million AIBOT for campaigns signals a clear push to accelerate adoption, build liquidity, and strengthen long-term community alignment from day one.”

Cherry Sniper, the platform’s trading bot, has quickly become a standout success, recently reaching 10,000 active users. It’s the first bot on Telegram to offer two distinct trading modes: Sniper and Stealth. Sniper mode is all about speed and execution, giving traders lightning-fast entry tools, anti-rug protections, and gas optimization features. Stealth mode, on the other hand, prioritizes privacy and security, operating non-custodially so users retain full control of their funds at all times. Whether users are chasing fast entries or value privacy over speed, Cherry Sniper brings serious flexibility to Telegram-native trading.

Backed by early investors such as Moneylord, Overdose, Coinguru, TraderSZ, Wizz, Cherry AI is integrated or partnered with major names including NotCoin, Manta, Trojan, Maestro, bitcoin OS, LDA, and ChangeNow, creating a deeply connected Web3 tooling stack across the Telegram ecosystem.

About Cherry AI

Cherry AI provides an end-to-end stack of Telegram-native tools for community management, token discovery, and automated trading – built to support project teams, token launches, and user engagement in Web3-native environments. Its flagship product, Cherry Bot, is currently installed in over 200,000 Telegram groups and actively used by 110,000+ Web3 communities. It powers advanced buy bot alerts, moderation, raid tools, group portals, and real-time community analytics.

