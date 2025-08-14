INE Expands IT Training Portfolio to Support Cisco's Enhanced Automation Certification Track

Cary, NC, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE , a leading provider of IT training and network certification preparation, today announced expanded course offerings to support Cisco's recently enhanced automation certification track. The announcement comes as Cisco transitions its DevNet certification program into a more traditional hierarchy under the CCNA, CCNP, and CCIE Automation structure, reflecting the growing importance of network automation and network security in enterprise environments.

Cisco's strategic repositioning emphasizes full-stack automation solutions, controller-based automation across multiple platforms, and, for the first time, artificial intelligence integration in automation workflows. The updated ENAUTO 300-435 v2.0 exam serves as the cornerstone of this evolution, incorporating advanced concepts in Python, Ansible, model-driven protocols, and Day 0 provisioning that are essential for modern network security implementations.

"Cisco's evolution of the DevNet certification track into the Automation hierarchy represents a natural progression in how the industry views network automation and security," said Rohit Pardasani, 5X CCIE and INE Networking Instructor. "What started as a specialized skill set has become fundamental to modern network operations and network security posture. This change acknowledges that automation isn't just about scripting anymore – it's about architecting intelligent, scalable network solutions that enhance security and operational efficiency."

INE is Ahead of the Curve

INE's existing IT training portfolio already aligns closely with the enhanced network certification requirements, featuring:

— Foundational knowledge for those new to network automation, this course provides the building blocks: Python, APIs, Git, JSON, REST, and more. DevNet Professional Core (DEVCOR) — This advanced path helps students go deeper into Cisco SDKs, application hosting, model-driven programmability, and Infrastructure as Code.

" The integration of AI concepts into automation workflows represents the next frontier in network operations and security ," noted Pardasani. "We're not just teaching students how to automate existing processes; we're preparing them to leverage artificial intelligence for predictive network management, threat detection, and intelligent decision-making that enhances both operational efficiency and network security posture."

Coming Soon: ENAUTO v2.0

Building on this foundation, INE is developing a dedicated ENAUTO v2.0 course designed specifically for the updated exam blueprint. The new learning path will feature hands-on Python and Ansible laboratories, real-world scenarios involving Catalyst Center, SD-WAN vManage, Meraki Dashboard, and ISE, along with comprehensive coverage of YANG, NETCONF, RESTCONF, and telemetry technologies crucial for secure network automation.

The enhanced certification track addresses the industry's growing demand for professionals who can seamlessly integrate automation across diverse network environments. According to INE's analysis, the updated requirements reflect real-world enterprise needs where automation engineers must work across multiple controller platforms and management systems.

INE's approach to the new certification requirements emphasizes practical, lab-driven learning that translates directly to workplace capabilities. The training methodology focuses on building job-ready skills that extend beyond certification success to career advancement.

"The transition from DevNet to Automation certifications is effectively a recognition that automation has become central to network engineering," said Pardasani. "Network professionals who embrace this evolution and develop comprehensive automation skills will find themselves at the forefront of the industry's future."

The ENAUTO v2.0 course is currently in development and will be available to INE subscribers in the Fall of 2025. Current DevNet Associate and Professional Core learning paths remain fully relevant and provide excellent preparation for the enhanced automation certification track.

About INE

INE is an award-winning , premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification and networking certification prep, trusted by Fortune 500 companies and IT professionals around the globe. With a comprehensive suite of structured learning paths and training for networking, cybersecurity, and network security certifications, INE delivers unparalleled depth and breadth across the cybersecurity landscape. It empowers learners to build critical skills, earn industry certifications, and stay ahead in an ever-evolving threat environment. INE remains committed to advancing technical excellence through immersive, real-world training experiences.







