Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market Outlook Report 2025-2033 | Saudi Vision 2030, Smart City Mega-Projects, and Rising IoT Demand Drive Growth Boom

Growth is driven by government-backed digital transformation initiatives, investments in smart cities, and a rising demand for ultra-high-speed, low-latency connectivity in sectors like healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications. Under the umbrella of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is transforming into a 5G technology hub, supported by leading telecom operators and strategic public-private partnerships. Key market drivers include government support, smart city projects, and increased demand for fast data and IoT. However, obstacles like high deployment costs and regulatory challenges exist. As key cities like Riyadh and Jeddah expand their 5G networks, Saudi Arabia is set to become a leader in 5G adoption and innovation.

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market Outlook and Forecast 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market is anticipated to grow to US$ 3.24 billion by 2033 from US$ 145.33 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 41.22% during 2025-2033

The growth in the market comes with the support of government-driven digital transformation plans, rising investment in smart cities, and growing demand for ultra-high-speed, low-latency connectivity across industries like healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications across the Kingdom.



In Saudi Arabia, the appeal of 5G infrastructure is quickly increasing with Vision 2030 promoting economic diversification and digital transformation. Leading telecom operators are pushing to deploy 5G networks aggressively, and Riyadh and Jeddah are becoming hubs for next-generation connectivity in the region. Consumers have the benefit of quicker mobile internet and enhanced streaming, while companies enjoy greater IoT and automation capabilities.

Government investments and public-private collaborations are propelling deployment, transforming Saudi Arabia into one of the most prominent adopters of 5G technology in the Middle East. As digital services become increasingly dominant, demand for strong 5G infrastructure keeps growing, fueling national growth and innovation plans.

Growth Drivers in the Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market

Government Support and Vision 2030 Initiatives

Saudi Vision 2030 places a spotlight on digital transformation as a pillar of economic diversification. With Government support, huge investments have been made in 5G technology to transform infrastructure and accelerate innovation. Smart city programs, digital healthcare, and e-governance initiatives require robust 5G networks.

Reforms in regulation, public-private models, and active spectrum assignment further promote 5G adoption, making government programs a key market driver. Under this initiative, the nation has invested $15 billion to enhance its 5G network infrastructure. These investments are being led by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) to achieve Vision 2030 objectives.

Smart City Projects and Rapid Urbanization

Smart city development, such as NEOM and The Line, largely depends on cutting-edge connectivity. These urban areas of the future need real-time data processing, automation, and AI integration - all powered by 5G infrastructure. Growing tech-savviness of the urban population and the desire for seamless digital experiences further fuel 5G deployment. Therefore, the growth of smart cities is directly fueling big-ticket infrastructure investment and propelling countrywide adoption of 5G networks.

Over 75% of NEOMs infrastructure will feature 5G integration to enable real-time data handling and management of smart grids, transportation systems, and urban services. This development in infrastructure is imperative to the mass adoption of 5G technology in urban development and smart city initiatives.

Increasing Demand for Fast Data and IoT

With a digitally empowered population and a growing number of mobile users, Saudi Arabia is confronted with exploding demand for fast, secure internet. 5G supports high-bandwidth, low-latency services that are well-suited for IoT, AR/VR, autonomous vehicles, and industrial applications in real-time. Businesses in logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing are embracing IoT solutions fueled by 5G, driving network operators and vendors to aggressively grow infrastructure throughout the kingdom.

ARAMCO in 2024 committed to rolling out 5G networks within its principal facilities, making automation possible while cutting downtime. The overall worth of 5G-powered automation projects across the industrial sector will be more than $1.5 billion by the year 2024, representing a principal growth area for 5G providers.

Challenges in the Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market

High Deployment Costs and Capital Requirements

Establishing 5G infrastructure requires high investment in hardware, fiber, and small cells. Saudi Arabia's geographical expansion, particularly the vast deserts and rural regions, renders nationwide implementation costly. Smaller players are likely to lack the required capital, hindering extensive network development. Despite government incentives, the high-cost nature of infrastructure rollout will continue to be a major impediment to swift and universal adoption.

Regulatory and Technological Complexity

Operational management of the spectrum, interoperability, and adherence to cybersecurity standards remain ongoing issues. Since 5G requires coordination among several partners - government, telecoms, and private industry - delay in regulation or ambiguous policy can frustrate development. In addition, the migration process from 4G to sole 5G networks depends on technological advancement, trained manpower, and timely equipment development, which can create logistical and regulatory challenges.

Key Players Analysis (Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Revenue Analysis)

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Mavenir Systems Inc.
  • NEC Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages200
Forecast Period2024 - 2033
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$145.33 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033$3240 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate41.2%
Regions CoveredSaudi Arabia


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology
2.1 Data Source
2.1.1 Primary Sources
2.1.2 Secondary Sources
2.2 Research Approach
2.2.1 Top-Down Approach
2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach
2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Saudi Arabia 5G Infrastructure Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Component
6.2 By Communication Infrastructure
6.3 By Spectrum
6.4 By Network Architecture
6.5 By Vertical
6.6 By Region

7. Component
7.1 Hardware
7.2 Services

8. Communication Infrastructure
8.1 5G Radio Access Networks
8.2 Transport Networks
8.3 5G Core Network

9. Spectrum
9.1 Sub-6-GHz
9.2 mmWave

10. Network Architecture
10.1 Non-Standalone
10.2 Standalone

11. Vertical
11.1 Enterprise/Corporate
11.2 Residential
11.3 Industrial
11.4 Transportation & Logistics
11.5 Smart City
11.6 Energy & Utility
11.7 Public Safety and Defense
11.8 Healthcare Facilities
11.9 Retail
11.10 Others

12. Region
12.1 Northern and Central Region
12.2 Western Region
12.3 Eastern Region
12.4 Southern Region

13. Value Chain Analysis

14. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.3 Degree of Competition
14.4 Threat of New Entrants
14.5 Threat of Substitutes

15. SWOT Analysis
15.1 Strength
15.2 Weakness
15.3 Opportunity
15.4 Threats

16. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
16.1 Cisco Systems Inc.
16.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
16.3 Mavenir Systems Inc.
16.4 NEC Corporation
16.5 Nokia Corporation
16.6 Oracle Corporation
16.7 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
16.8 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
16.9 ZTE Corporation
16.10 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

17. Key Players Analysis

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
  • Mavenir Systems Inc.
  • NEC Corporation
  • Nokia Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.
  • Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
  • ZTE Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

