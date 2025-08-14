Private Enterprises Drive Robust Growth in Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA), north China ' s Tianjin Municipality, private enterprises stand as the cornerstone of the regional economy. By the end of 2024, nearly 50,000 private businesses had set up roots here, accounting for over 91 percent of the area ' s total enterprises. Among them, 2,014 were enterprises above designated size, making up 74.7 percent of TEDA ' s large-scale enterprises and emerging as the core engine powering economic growth.

TEDA ' s private sector shone brightly in the 2024 Top 100 Leading Private Enterprises of Tianjin Binhai New Area rankings, with 44 local enterprises securing spots across key domains: 11 in the top 100 for operating income, 19 in the top 100 for law-abiding tax contributions, and 25 recognized for outstanding technological innovation. These results underscore the private economy ' s robust strength across multiple fields.

From industrial chain integration to spurring market vitality, private enterprises have become deeply woven into the fabric of TEDA ' s development. They not only fuel the area ' s sustained economic growth but also serve as vital hubs for job creation and industrial collaboration -- embodying the principle that " a thriving private sector is the bedrock of a thriving region. "

Source: Tianjin Economic-Technological Development Area (TEDA)