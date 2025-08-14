JD.com Announces Second Quarter and Interim 2025 Results

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618 (HKD counter) and 89618 (RMB counter), the “Company” or “JD.com”), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net revenues were RMB356.7 billion (US$ 1 49.8 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of 22.4% from the second quarter of 2024.

“In the second quarter, we saw robust growth in user traffic, quarterly active customers, and user shopping frequency on JD’s platform, driven by sustained momentum across both our core JD Retail business and New Businesses including JD Food Delivery,” said Sandy Xu, Chief Executive Officer of JD.com. “JD Retail delivered a strong 20.6% year-on-year revenue growth during the quarter, with operating margin reaching 4.5%, a historic high across all promotion quarters. JD Food Delivery also made healthy progress during the quarter in metrics such as order volume growth, merchant base expansion, full-time rider recruitment, and more importantly, synergies with retail and other existing businesses of JD, having successfully achieved our initial strategic goals. Looking ahead, we are confident that our core retail business will remain a solid cornerstone of our operations as we continue to focus on delivering the best user experience, lowering costs, and improving efficiency. At the same time, we will continue to invest in new growth areas in alignment with our long-term strategic roadmap.”

“Our total revenues recorded 22.4% year-on-year growth in the second quarter, a clear testament to the strength of our supply chain and our commitment to superior user experience,” said Ian Su Shan, Chief Financial Officer of JD.com. “Our core JD Retail business has also continued to realize its potential in operating efficiency improvement, with gross margin rising year-on-year for thirteen consecutive quarters through Q2, while operating margin has maintained a steady upward trajectory. As our core JD Retail business continues to build steady momentum, we will execute our strategies at the appropriate pace to develop our New Businesses initiatives, including JD Food Delivery, ensuring that each step we take strengthens our long-term value creation capabilities.”

Updates of Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the Company’s share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion adopted in August 2024 and effective through August 2027, the Company repurchased a total of approximately 80.7 million Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to 40.4 million ADSs) for approximately US$1.5 billion during the six months ended June 30, 2025. The remaining amount under the share repurchase program was US$3.5 billion as of the date of this announcement.

The total number of shares repurchased by the Company during the six months ended June 30, 2025 amounted to approximately 2.8% of its ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 20243. All of these ordinary shares were repurchased from Nasdaq and the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pursuant to the share repurchase program.

Business Highlights

JD Retail:



During the JD 618 Grand Promotion, JD Supermarket introduced a range of products with distinctive JD features, such as branded milk and yogurt in 211 milliliters and Chinese liquor in both 211- and 618-milliliter packages. JD Supermarket has been providing customers with a differentiated shopping experience through six tailor-made product portfolios: tailor-made packaging, IP, gift sets, craftsmanship, functions and raw material. These efforts also help suppliers avoid homogenized competition and price involution, bringing new growth opportunities for the broader industry. This stands as one of the most concrete manifestations of JD’s supply chain strengths.

On April 15, JD.com officially launched its “One Step Ahead – Accelerated Upgrade Program” for 3C electronics products. The program aims to support manufacturers to drive new product sales and enhance user experience. With this program, JD is stepping up efforts in sales of emerging categories such as AI glasses and embodied intelligent robots, catering to consumers’ diverse upgrade demands and helping to drive industry-wide innovation and growth.

In the second quarter of 2025, JD MALL launched new stores in multiple cities including Beijing, Shenzhen, Nanjing, Wuhan and Taiyuan. As of the end of June 2025, JD MALL has opened a total of 24 stores. Differentiated from traditional offline stores, JD MALL leverages JD’s supply chain strengths and offers customers an immersive, digitalized and one-stop shopping experience through in-depth integration of online and offline data, services and use cases.

JD Logistics:



While JD Logistics (“JDL”) continues to strengthen its leading position in China’s domestic integrated supply chain market, its “Global Smart Supply Chain Network” plan is also ramping up with overseas warehousing capabilities at its core. JDL has been extending its years of warehousing operation experience and integrated supply chain capabilities to overseas markets, delivering high-quality, efficient and comprehensive solutions to a growing number of Chinese brands, overseas local customers, and cross-border e-commerce platforms. In the first half of 2025, JDL opened new overseas warehouses in multiple countries globally, including the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Poland, South Korea, Vietnam, and Saudi Arabia. As of June 30, 2025, JDL has operated over 130 bonded warehouses, direct mail warehouses, and overseas warehouses in total, with a total managed area exceeding 1.3 million square meters. Its overseas warehouses cover 23 countries and regions worldwide. Meanwhile, built upon its overseas warehouses, JDL has been further developing its global supply chain network that integrates overseas warehouse networks, international transit hubs, local transportation and distribution networks in overseas countries, and cross-border line-haul transportation networks. In particular, in June 2025, JDL launched its self-operated express delivery brand “JoyExpress” in Saudi Arabia, officially commencing local delivery operations. With this, JDL has established a comprehensive logistics network in Saudi Arabia, covering everything from warehousing and sorting to last-mile delivery, marking a further enhancement of JDL’s localized operating capabilities for overseas business.

In the first half of 2025, the “Zhilang” system, an efficient intelligent warehousing solution independently developed by JDL, has entered into the stage of large-scale nationwide application. It has been deployed in various types of warehouses across key cities such as Beijing, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Fuzhou, marking JDL’s acceleration of intelligent advancement. The “Zhilang” system integrates core components such as handling robots, ladder-climbing robots, and stereoscopic racks, along with auxiliary facilities including automated storage and sorting workstations, as well as automated empty container return lines, which enables it to fully utilize the 12-meter clear height of warehouses to achieve high-density storage. The implementation of “Zhilang” has also significantly increased in-warehouse operational efficiency, allowing order sorting to be completed in as fast as seconds, even in warehouses with tens of thousands of SKUs.

JD Health:



In the second quarter of 2025, JD Health further strengthened its position as “the First Online Marketplace for New and Specialty Medicine Launches” in China. Innovent Biologics’ self-developed innovative weight-loss drug Xin Er Mei (信爾美®) and Qingfeng Pharmaceutical’s new domestic anti-influenza drug Yi Su Da (伊速達®), among others, became available for sale on JD Health’s online platform.

New Businesses:



In the second quarter of 2025, JD Food Delivery continued its healthy growth trajectory. During the JD 618 Grand Promotion, JD Food Delivery’s daily order volume exceeded 25 million, with over 1.5 million high-quality merchants on board. By the end of the second quarter, the number of full-time riders had exceeded 150,000. JD Food Delivery is deeply rooted in the JD ecosystem and is not a stand-alone business. It will continue to focus on the synergistic value with JD’s existing businesses, including in the aspects of users, fulfillment and supply, propelling JD’s improvement in efficiency and driving long-term healthy growth. In addition, in July 2025, JD.com launched 7Fresh Kitchen with a distinctive model to develop signature dishes with partners. 7Fresh Kitchen is committed to innovate and reform the supply chain model in the food delivery industry, driving the industry’s high-quality growth through supply chain innovation.

Environment, Social and Governance



As a testament to JD.com’s unwavering commitment to creating more jobs and making contribution to the society, the total personnel under the JD Ecosystem4 was approximately 900,000 as of June 30, 2025, including the Company’s employees, part-time staff and interns, as well as the personnel of the Company’s affiliates in the JD Ecosystem. The total expenditure for such human resources, together with the expenditure for external personnel who work for the JD Ecosystem, amounted to RMB136.0 billion for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues. Net revenues increased by 22.4% to RMB356.7 billion (US$49.8 billion) for the second quarter of 2025 from RMB291.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Net product revenues increased by 20.7%, while net service revenues increased by 29.1% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Cost of Revenues. Cost of revenues increased by 22.2% to RMB300.0 billion (US$41.9 billion) for the second quarter of 2025 from RMB245.5 billion for the second quarter of 2024.

Fulfillment Expenses. Fulfillment expenses, which primarily include procurement, warehousing, delivery, customer service and payment processing expenses, increased by 28.6% to RMB22.1 billion (US$3.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2025 from RMB17.2 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 6.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.9% for the second quarter of 2024, as the Company continues to upgrade fulfillment capabilities and invest in human capital to enhance user experience.

Marketing Expenses. Marketing expenses increased by 127.6% to RMB27.0 billion (US$3.8 billion) for the second quarter of 2025 from RMB11.9 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 7.6% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.1% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increased spending in promotional efforts for new business initiatives.

Research and Development Expenses. Research and development expenses increased by 25.7% to RMB5.3 billion (US$0.7 billion) for the second quarter of 2025 from RMB4.2 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Research and development expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 1.5% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 1.4% for the second quarter of 2024.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 53.2% to RMB3.3 billion (US$0.5 billion) for the second quarter of 2025 from RMB2.1 billion for the second quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 0.9% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 0.7% for the second quarter of 2024, primarily due to the increase in share-based compensation expenses.

Income/(Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Income from Operations. Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2025 was RMB0.9 billion (US$0.1 billion), compared to an income of RMB10.5 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Operating margin was negative 0.2% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 3.6% for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB0.9 billion (US$0.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB11.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin was 0.3% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.0% for the second quarter of 2024. The declines were primarily attributable to increased strategic investment in new business initiatives.

Income from operations of JD Retail was RMB13.9 billion (US$1.9 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB10.1 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Operating margin of JD Retail for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.5%, compared to 3.9% for the second quarter of 2024.

Non-GAAP EBITDA. Non-GAAP EBITDA was RMB3.0 billion (US$0.4 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB13.5 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP EBITDA margin was 0.8% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.6% for the second quarter of 2024.

Net Income Attributable to the Company’s Ordinary Shareholders and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to the Company’s Ordinary Shareholders. Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was RMB6.2 billion (US$0.9 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB12.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 1.7% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.3% for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was RMB7.4 billion (US$1.0 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB14.5 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders was 2.1% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.0% for the second quarter of 2024.

Diluted EPS and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS. Diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.15 (US$0.58) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB8.19 for the second quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.97 (US$0.69) for the second quarter of 2025, compared to RMB9.36 for the second quarter of 2024.

Cash Flow and Working Capital

As of June 30, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled RMB223.4 billion (US$31.2 billion), compared to RMB241.4 billion as of December 31, 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:

For the three months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(In millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 50,738 24,409 3,407 Add: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow 2,138 641 90 Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds (3,321 ) (3,032 ) (423 ) Capital expenditures for development properties (1,590 ) (1,076 ) (150 ) Other capital expenditures* (1,731 ) (1,956 ) (273 ) Free cash flow 49,555 22,018 3,074

* Including capital expenditures related to the Company’s headquarters in Beijing and all other CAPEX.

Net cash provided by investing activities was RMB8.2 billion (US$1.1 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, consisting primarily of net cash received from maturity of time deposits and wealth management products, partially offset by cash paid for capital expenditures.

Net cash used in financing activities was RMB12.4 billion (US$1.7 billion) for the second quarter of 2025, consisting primarily of cash paid for dividend, repurchase of ordinary shares, and acquisition of additional equity interests in non-wholly owned subsidiaries, partially offset by net cash provided by proceeds from borrowings.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2025, free cash flow of the Company was as follows:

For the twelve months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

RMB

RMB

US$

(In millions) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,040 24,819 3,465 Less: Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow (639 ) (1,366 ) (191 ) Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds (17,759 ) (13,377 ) (1,867 ) Capital expenditures for development properties (10,559 ) (6,327 ) (883 ) Other capital expenditures (7,200 ) (7,050 ) (984 ) Free cash flow 55,642 10,076 1,407

Supplemental Information

The Company reports three reportable segments, JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New businesses. JD Retail, including JD Health and JD Industrials, among other operating segments, mainly engages in online retail, online marketplace and marketing services in China. JD Logistics includes both internal and external logistics businesses. New Businesses mainly include JD Food Delivery, JD Property, Jingxi and overseas businesses.

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Net revenues: JD Retail 257,072 310,075 43,285 483,907 573,920 80,116 JD Logistics 44,207 51,564 7,198 86,344 98,531 13,754 New Businesses 4,636 13,852 1,934 9,506 19,605 2,737 Inter-segment eliminations* (14,518 ) (18,831 ) (2,629 ) (28,311 ) (34,314 ) (4,790 ) Total consolidated net revenues 291,397 356,660 49,788 551,446 657,742 91,817 Less: cost of revenues: JD Retail (215,520 ) (256,527 ) (35,810 ) (405,582 ) (475,922 ) (66,436 ) JD Logistics (39,123 ) (46,234 ) (6,454 ) (78,175 ) (90,019 ) (12,566 ) New Businesses (3,643 ) (14,405 ) (2,011 ) (7,674 ) (18,991 ) (2,651 ) Inter-segment eliminations* 12,837 17,171 2,397 25,729 31,710 4,426 Less: operating expenses: JD Retail (31,444 ) (39,609 ) (5,529 ) (58,892 ) (71,213 ) (9,941 ) JD Logistics (2,901 ) (3,372 ) (471 ) (5,762 ) (6,409 ) (895 ) New Businesses (1,688 ) (14,448 ) (2,017 ) (3,197 ) (16,942 ) (2,365 ) Inter-segment eliminations* 1,681 1,660 232 2,582 2,604 364 Income/(Loss) from operations: JD Retail 10,108 13,939 1,946 19,433 26,785 3,739 JD Logistics 2,183 1,958 273 2,407 2,103 293 New Businesses (695 ) (14,777 ) (2,063 ) (1,365 ) (16,104 ) (2,248 ) Including: gain on sale of development properties — 224 31 — 224 31 Total segment income from operations 11,596 1,120 156 20,475 12,784 1,784 Unallocated items** (1,095 ) (1,979 ) (276 ) (2,274 ) (3,110 ) (434 ) Total consolidated income/(loss) from operations 10,501 (859 ) (120 ) 18,201 9,674 1,350 Share of results of equity investees 1,142 2,072 289 412 3,402 475 Interest expense (688 ) (643 ) (90 ) (1,289 ) (1,243 ) (173 ) Others, net 4,661 6,129 856 7,357 8,208 1,146 Total consolidated income before tax 15,616 6,699 935 24,681 20,041 2,798





For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$ RMB

RMB

US$ (In millions, except percentage data) YoY% change of net revenues: JD Retail 1.5 % 20.6 % 3.9 % 18.6 % JD Logistics 7.7 % 16.6 % 11.0 % 14.1 % New Businesses (35.0 )% 198.8 % (27.7 )% 106.2 % Operating margin: JD Retail 3.9 % 4.5 % 4.0 % 4.7 % JD Logistics 4.9 % 3.8 % 2.8 % 2.1 % New Businesses (15.0 )% (106.7 )% (14.4 )% (82.1 )%

* The inter-segment eliminations mainly consist of revenues from supply chain solutions and logistics services provided by JD Logistics to JD Retail and New Businesses, and property leasing services provided by JD Property to JD Logistics.

** Unallocated items include share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, and effects of business cooperation arrangements.

The tables below set forth the revenue information:

For the three months ended

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 YoY%

Change RMB RMB US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Electronics and home appliances revenues 145,061 178,982 24,985 23.4 % General merchandise revenues 88,847 103,432 14,439 16.4 % Net product revenues 233,908 282,414 39,424 20.7 % Marketplace and marketing revenues 23,425 28,507 3,979 21.7 % Logistics and other service revenues 34,064 45,739 6,385 34.3 % Net service revenues 57,489 74,246 10,364 29.1 % Total net revenues 291,397 356,660 49,788 22.4 %





For the six months ended

June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 YoY%

Change RMB RMB US$ (In millions, except percentage data) Electronics and home appliances revenues 268,273 323,277 45,128 20.5 % General merchandise revenues 174,143 201,446 28,121 15.7 % Net product revenues 442,416 524,723 73,249 18.6 % Marketplace and marketing revenues 42,714 50,827 7,095 19.0 % Logistics and other service revenues 66,316 82,192 11,473 23.9 % Net service revenues 109,030 133,019 18,568 22.0 % Total net revenues 551,446 657,742 91,817 19.3 %

Conference Call

JD.com’s management will hold a conference call at 8:00 am, Eastern Time on August 14, 2025, (8:00 pm, Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 14, 2025) to discuss its financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the JD.com’s investor relations website at http://ir.jd.com.

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider. The Company’s cutting-edge retail infrastructure seeks to enable consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it. The Company has opened its technology and infrastructure to partners, brands and other sectors, as part of its Retail as a Service offering to help drive productivity and innovation across a range of industries.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders, free cash flow, non-GAAP EBITDA, non-GAAP EBITDA margin, non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share and non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company defines non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations as income/(loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements, gain on sale of development properties and impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets. The Company defines non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions, effects of business cooperation arrangements and non-compete agreements, gain/(loss) on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others, reconciling items on the share of equity method investments, gain/(loss) from fair value change of long-term investments, impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments, gain on sale of development properties and tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. The Company defines free cash flow as operating cash flow adjusting the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds. Capital expenditures include purchase of property, equipment and software, cash paid for construction in progress, purchase of intangible assets, land use rights and asset acquisitions. The Company defines non-GAAP EBITDA as non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations plus depreciation and amortization excluding amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions. Non-GAAP basic net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net income/(loss) per share is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares and dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method and convertible senior notes. Non-GAAP net income/(loss) per ADS is equal to non-GAAP net income/(loss) per share multiplied by two.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. Non-GAAP income/(loss) from operations, non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP EBITDA reflect the Company’s ongoing business operations in a manner that allows more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Free cash flow enables management to assess liquidity and cash flow while taking into account the impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow and the demands that the expansion of fulfillment infrastructure and technology platform has placed on financial resources. The Company believes that the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors to understand and evaluate the Company’s current operating performance and future prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gain/loss and other items that are not expected to result in future cash payments or that are non-recurring in nature or may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook.

The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations or not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as JD.com’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. JD.com may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in announcements made on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about JD.com’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: JD.com’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to attract and retain new customers and to increase revenues generated from repeat customers; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; trends and competition in China’s e-commerce market; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; laws, regulations and governmental policies relating to the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate; potential changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies or changes in the interpretation and implementation of laws, regulations and governmental policies that could adversely affect the industries in which JD.com or its business partners operate, including, among others, initiatives to enhance supervision of companies listed on an overseas exchange and tighten scrutiny over data privacy and data security; risks associated with JD.com’s acquisitions, investments and alliances, including fluctuation in the market value of JD.com’s investment portfolio; natural disasters and geopolitical events; change in tax rates and financial risks; intensity of competition; and general market and economic conditions in China and globally. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JD.com’s filings with the SEC and the announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. All information provided herein is as of the date of this announcement, and JD.com undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.



JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 108,350 116,547 16,269 Restricted cash 7,366 9,610 1,342 Short-term investments 125,645 97,291 13,581 Accounts receivable, net (including consumer financing receivables of RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.9 billion as of December 31, 2024 and June 30, 2025, respectively)(1) 25,596 41,983 5,861 Advance to suppliers 7,619 6,043 844 Inventories, net 89,326 103,537 14,453 Prepayments and other current assets 15,951 15,669 2,187 Amount due from related parties 4,805 1,990 278 Assets held for sale 2,040 1,363 190 Total current assets 386,698 394,033 55,005 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 82,737 87,160 12,167 Construction in progress 6,164 6,749 942 Intangible assets, net 7,793 7,256 1,013 Land use rights, net 36,833 37,173 5,189 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,532 27,454 3,832 Goodwill 25,709 25,709 3,589 Investment in equity investees 56,850 48,225 6,732 Marketable securities and other investments 59,370 61,397 8,571 Deferred tax assets 2,459 2,881 402 Other non-current assets 9,089 8,902 1,243 Total non-current assets 311,536 312,906 43,680 Total assets 698,234 706,939 98,685







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except otherwise noted) As of December 31,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term debts 7,581 11,661 1,628 Accounts payable 192,860 211,711 29,554 Advance from customers 32,437 33,517 4,679 Deferred revenues 2,097 2,387 333 Taxes payable 9,487 5,981 835 Amount due to related parties 1,367 939 131 Unsecured senior notes — 3,571 498 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 45,985 44,555 6,220 Operating lease liabilities 7,606 8,285 1,157 Liabilities held for sale 101 25 3 Total current liabilities 299,521 322,632 45,038 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues 502 429 60 Unsecured senior notes 24,770 21,141 2,951 Deferred tax liabilities 9,498 8,388 1,171 Long-term borrowings 31,705 35,454 4,949 Operating lease liabilities 18,106 20,680 2,887 Other non-current liabilities 835 926 129 Total non-current liabilities 85,416 87,018 12,147 Total liabilities 384,937 409,650 57,185 MEZZANINE EQUITY 484 — — SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity (US$0.00002 par value, 100,000 million shares authorized, 2,981 million shares issued and 2,836 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025) 239,347 227,160 31,710 Non-controlling interests 73,466 70,129 9,790 Total shareholders’ equity 312,813 297,289 41,500 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 698,234 706,939 98,685 (1) JD Technology performs credit risk assessment services for consumer financing receivables business and absorbs the credit risk of the underlying consumer financing receivables. Facilitated by JD Technology, the Company periodically securitizes consumer financing receivables through the transfer of those assets to securitization plans and derecognizes the related consumer financing receivables through sales type arrangements.







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$

RMB

RMB

US$ Net revenues Net product revenues 233,908 282,414 39,424 442,416 524,723 73,249 Net service revenues 57,489 74,246 10,364 109,030 133,019 18,568 Total net revenues 291,397 356,660 49,788 551,446 657,742 91,817 Cost of revenues (245,459 ) (300,020 ) (41,881 ) (465,738 ) (553,254 ) (77,231 ) Fulfillment (17,221 ) (22,145 ) (3,091 ) (34,027 ) (41,882 ) (5,846 ) Marketing (11,867 ) (27,013 ) (3,771 ) (21,121 ) (37,556 ) (5,243 ) Research and development (4,217 ) (5,299 ) (740 ) (8,251 ) (9,920 ) (1,385 ) General and administrative (2,132 ) (3,266 ) (456 ) (4,108 ) (5,680 ) (793 ) Gain on sale of development properties — 224 31 — 224 31 Income/(Loss) from operations(2)(3) 10,501 (859 ) (120 ) 18,201 9,674 1,350 Other income/(expenses) Share of results of equity investees 1,142 2,072 289 412 3,402 475 Interest expense (688 ) (643 ) (90 ) (1,289 ) (1,243 ) (173 ) Others, net(4) 4,661 6,129 856 7,357 8,208 1,146 Income before tax 15,616 6,699 935 24,681 20,041 2,798 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (2,022 ) 10 2 (3,722 ) (2,053 ) (287 ) Net income 13,594 6,709 937 20,959 17,988 2,511 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders 950 531 75 1,185 920 128 Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 12,644 6,178 862 19,774 17,068 2,383 Net income per share: Basic 4.20 2.17 0.30 6.44 5.95 0.83 Diluted 4.09 2.07 0.29 6.34 5.68 0.79 Net income per ADS: Basic 8.39 4.35 0.61 12.88 11.89 1.66 Diluted 8.19 4.15 0.58 12.68 11.37 1.59





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (2) Includes share-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenues (10 ) (25 ) (3 ) (36 ) (32 ) (4 ) Fulfillment (108 ) (75 ) (11 ) (218 ) (146 ) (20 ) Marketing (80 ) (49 ) (7 ) (163 ) (111 ) (16 ) Research and development (164 ) (296 ) (41 ) (339 ) (513 ) (72 ) General and administrative (304 ) (1,212 ) (169 ) (669 ) (1,622 ) (226 ) Total (666 ) (1,657 ) (231 ) (1,425 ) (2,424 ) (338 ) (3) Includes amortization of business cooperation arrangements and intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions as follows: Fulfillment (103 ) (50 ) (7 ) (206 ) (99 ) (14 ) Marketing (226 ) (236 ) (33 ) (445 ) (515 ) (72 ) Research and development (68 ) (36 ) (5 ) (134 ) (72 ) (10 ) General and administrative (32 ) — — (64 ) — — Total (429 ) (322 ) (45 ) (849 ) (686 ) (96 ) (4) “Others, net” consists of interest income; gains/(losses) related to long-term investments without significant influence, including fair value changes, acquisitions or disposals gains/(losses), and impairments; government incentives; foreign exchange gains/(losses); and other non-operating income/(losses).





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share and Per ADS (In millions, except per share data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 14,460 7,394 1,032 23,359 20,152 2,813 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 4.80 2.60 0.36 7.61 7.02 0.98 Diluted 4.68 2.48 0.35 7.49 6.71 0.94 Non-GAAP net income per ADS: Basic 9.60 5.20 0.73 15.22 14.04 1.96 Diluted 9.36 4.97 0.69 14.98 13.42 1.87 Weighted average number of shares: Basic 3,013 2,841 3,070 2,870 Diluted 3,085 2,970 3,114 3,003





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Free Cash Flow (In millions) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 50,738 24,409 3,407 39,423 6,147 858 Net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities (38,527 ) 8,218 1,147 (10,113 ) 24,454 3,414 Net cash used in financing activities (8,969 ) (12,439 ) (1,736 ) (16,414 ) (19,727 ) (2,754 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (114 ) (88 ) (12 ) (247 ) (433 ) (60 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,128 20,100 2,806 12,649 10,441 1,458 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale 88,922 106,057 14,805 79,451 115,716 16,153 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at beginning of period (3 ) —* —* (53 ) —* —* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 88,919 106,057 14,805 79,398 115,716 16,153 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period, including cash and cash equivalents classified within assets held for sale 92,047 126,157 17,611 92,047 126,157 17,611 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash classified within assets held for sale at end of period (2 ) —* —* (2 ) —* —* Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 92,045 126,157 17,611 92,045 126,157 17,611 Net cash provided by operating activities 50,738 24,409 3,407 39,423 6,147 858 Add/(Less): Impact from consumer financing receivables included in the operating cash flow 2,138 641 90 857 (377 ) (53 ) Less: Capital expenditures, net of related sales proceeds (3,321 ) (3,032 ) (423 ) (6,201 ) (5,355 ) (747 ) Capital expenditures for development properties (1,590 ) (1,076 ) (150 ) (2,950 ) (1,991 ) (278 ) Other capital expenditures (1,731 ) (1,956 ) (273 ) (3,251 ) (3,364 ) (469 ) Free cash flow 49,555 22,018 3,074 34,079 415 58 *Absolute value is less than RMB1 million or US$1 million.





JD.com, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics

(In RMB billions, except turnover days data) Q2 2024 Q3 2024 Q4 2024 Q1 2025 Q2 2025 Cash flow and turnover days Operating cash flow – trailing twelve months (“TTM”) 74.0 52.8 58.1 51.1 24.8 Free cash flow – TTM 55.6 33.6 43.7 37.6 10.1 Inventory turnover days(5) – TTM 29.8 30.4 31.5 32.8 34.1 Accounts payable turnover days(6) – TTM 57.0 57.5 58.6 57.6 59.0 Accounts receivable turnover days(7) – TTM 5.7 5.8 5.9 6.4 7.4





(5) TTM inventory turnover days are the quotient of average inventory over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.



(6) TTM accounts payable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts payable for retail business over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to cost of revenues of retail business for the last twelve months, and then multiplied by 360 days.



(7) TTM accounts receivable turnover days are the quotient of average accounts receivable over the immediately preceding five quarters, up to and including the last quarter of the period, to total net revenues for the last twelve months and then multiplied by 360 days. Presented are the accounts receivable turnover days excluding the impact from consumer financing receivables.







JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentage data)





For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$ RMB

RMB

US$ Income/(Loss) from operations 10,501 (859 ) (120 ) 18,201 9,674 1,350 Add: Share-based compensation 666 1,657 231 1,425 2,424 338 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 316 253 35 625 505 71 Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements 113 69 10 224 181 25 Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties — (224 ) (31 ) — (224 ) (31 ) Non-GAAP income from operations 11,596 896 125 20,475 12,560 1,753 Add: Depreciation and other amortization 1,934 2,103 294 3,842 4,141 578 Non-GAAP EBITDA 13,530 2,999 419 24,317 16,701 2,331 Total net revenues 291,397 356,660 49,788 551,446 657,742 91,817 Non-GAAP operating margin 4.0 % 0.3 % 3.7 % 1.9 % Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 4.6 % 0.8 % 4.4 % 2.5 %





JD.com, Inc. Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentage data) For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024

June 30,

2025

June 30,

2025 RMB

RMB

US$ RMB

RMB

US$ Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 12,644 6,178 862 19,774 17,068 2,383 Add: Share-based compensation 549 1,578 220 1,141 2,228 311 Add: Amortization of intangible assets resulting from assets and business acquisitions 151 169 24 294 355 50 Add/(Reversal of): Reconciling items on the share of equity method investments(8) 211 (185 ) (26 ) 581 779 109 Add: Impairment of goodwill, long-lived assets and investments 1,102 178 25 1,660 615 86 (Reversal of)/Add: (Gain)/Loss from fair value change of long-term investments (104 ) (531 ) (74 ) (112 ) 343 48 Reversal of: Gain on sale of development properties — (168 ) (24 ) — (168 ) (24 ) Reversal of: Gain on disposals/deemed disposals of investments and others (208 ) (30 ) (4 ) (230 ) (1,202 ) (168 ) Add: Effects of business cooperation arrangements 113 69 10 224 181 25 Add/(Reversal of): Tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 2 136 19 27 (47 ) (7 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 14,460 7,394 1,032 23,359 20,152 2,813 Total net revenues 291,397 356,660 49,788 551,446 657,742 91,817 Non-GAAP net margin attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 5.0 % 2.1 % 4.2 % 3.1 % (8) To exclude the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items on the share of equity method investments and share of amortization of intangibles not on their books.





Reconciliation between U.S. GAAP and IFRS Accounting Standards

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu was engaged by the Company to conduct limited assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) “Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information” (“HKSAE 3000 (Revised)”) issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants on the reconciliation of the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and the condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2025 of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the “Group”) between the accounting policies adopted by the Group of the relevant period in accordance with the U.S. GAAP and the IFRS Accounting Standards (the “IFRSs”) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (together, the “Reconciliation”).

The limited assurance engagement undertaken in accordance with HKSAE 3000 (Revised) involves performing procedures to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence about whether:

the related adjustments and reclassifications give appropriate effect to those criteria; and

the Reconciliation reflects the proper application of the adjustments and reclassifications to the differences between the Group's accounting policies in accordance with the U.S. GAAP and the IFRSs.

The procedures performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu were based on their professional judgment, having regard to their understanding of the management's process on preparing the Reconciliation, nature, business performance and financial position of the Group. Given the circumstances of the engagement, the procedures performed included:

(i) Comparing the “Amounts as recorded under U.S. GAAP” for the six months ended June 30, 2025 in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix with the Interim 2025 Results prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP;

(ii) Evaluating the assessment made by the board of directors in identifying the differences between the accounting policies in accordance with the U.S. GAAP and the IFRSs, and the evidence supporting the adjustments and reclassifications made in the Reconciliation in arriving at the “Amounts as recorded under IFRSs” in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix; and

(iii) Checking the arithmetic accuracy of the computation of the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix.



The procedures performed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu in this limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for, a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently, the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed. Accordingly, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu does not express a reasonable assurance opinion.

Based on the procedures performed and evidence obtained, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu has concluded that nothing has come to their attention that causes them to believe that:

(i) The “Amounts as recorded under U.S. GAAP” for the six months ended June 30, 2025 in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix is not in agreement with the Interim 2025 Results prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP;

(ii) The adjustments and reclassifications made in the Reconciliation in arriving at the “Amounts as recorded under IFRSs” in the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix, do not reflect, in all material respects, the different accounting treatments according to the Group's accounting policies in accordance with the U.S. GAAP and the IFRSs of the relevant period; and

(iii) The computation of the Reconciliation as set out in the Appendix is not arithmetically accurate.



Appendix

The condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, which differ in certain respects from IFRSs. The effects of material differences between the condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group prepared under U.S. GAAP and IFRSs are as follows:

For the six months ended June 30, 2024

IFRSs adjustments Amounts as

recorded under U.S.

GAAP Financial

instruments with

special features

Investments

measured at fair

value

Lease

accounting

Impairment of

long-lived assets Convertible

senior notes

Share-based

compensation

Amounts as

recorded under

IFRSs

(RMB in millions) Note i Note ii Note iii Note iv Note v Note vi Cost of revenues (465,738 ) — — — 17 — — (465,721 ) Fulfillment (34,027 ) — — 495 7 — — (33,525 ) Marketing (21,121 ) — — 1 — — — (21,120 ) Research and development (8,251 ) — — 2 — — — (8,249 ) General and administrative (4,108 ) — — 2 — — — (4,106 ) Income from operations 18,201 — — 500 24 — — 18,725 Share of results of equity investees 412 — 78 — — — — 490 Interest expense (1,289 ) (5 ) — (290 ) — (124 ) — (1,708 ) Others, net 7,357 — (89 ) (84 ) — 1,141 — 8,325 Fair value changes of preferred shares — (48 ) — — — — — (48 ) Income before tax 24,681 (53 ) (11 ) 126 24 1,017 — 25,784 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (3,722 ) — 58 — — — (26 ) (3,690 ) Net income 20,959 (53 ) 47 126 24 1,017 (26 ) 22,094 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders 1,185 (11 ) 38 (47 ) 6 — (26 ) 1,145 Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 19,774 (42 ) 9 173 18 1,017 — 20,949





For the six months ended June 30, 2025

IFRSs adjustments Amounts as

recorded under

U.S. GAAP

Financial

instruments

with special

features

Investments

measured at fair

value Lease

accounting

Impairment of

long-lived assets Convertible

senior notes

Share-based compensation Investment in

JD Technology

Amounts as

recorded under

IFRSs

(RMB in millions) Note i Note ii Note iii Note iv Note v Note vi Note vii Fulfillment (41,882 ) — — 818 57 — — — (41,007 ) Marketing (37,556 ) — — 2 — — — — (37,554 ) Research and development (9,920 ) — — 4 — — — — (9,916 ) General and administrative (5,680 ) — — 5 — — — — (5,675 ) Gain on sale of development properties 224 — — (123 ) — — — — 101 Income from operations 9,674 — — 706 57 — — — 10,437 Share of results of equity investees 3,402 — 9 — — — — (279 ) 3,132 Interest expense (1,243 ) (2 ) — (532 ) — (618 ) — — (2,395 ) Others, net 8,208 — 102 (31 ) — 493 — — 8,772 Fair value changes of preferred shares — (4 ) — — — — — — (4 ) Income before tax 20,041 (6 ) 111 143 57 (125 ) — (279 ) 19,942 Income tax (expenses)/benefits (2,053 ) — (57 ) — — — 221 — (1,889 ) Net income 17,988 (6 ) 54 143 57 (125 ) 221 (279 ) 18,053 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders 920 (1 ) — (19 ) 14 — 54 — 968 Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 17,068 (5 ) 54 162 43 (125 ) 167 (279 ) 17,085





As of December 31, 2024

IFRSs adjustments Amounts as

recorded under

U.S. GAAP Financial

instruments

with special

features

Investments

measured at

fair value

Lease

accounting

Impairment

of long-lived

assets

Convertible

senior notes

Share-based

compensation

Investment in

JD Technology Amounts as

recorded under

IFRSs (RMB in millions) Note i Note ii Note iii Note iv Note v Note vi Note vii Property, equipment and software, net 82,737 — — — (2,172 ) — — — 80,565 Land use rights, net 36,833 — — — (1,175 ) — — — 35,658 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,532 — — (1,448 ) — — — — 23,084 Investment in equity investees 56,850 — (29,772 ) — — — — 1,340 28,418 Marketable securities and other investments 59,370 — (2,907 ) — — — — — 56,463 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss — — 33,977 — — — — — 33,977 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income — — 237 — — — — — 237 Deferred tax assets 2,459 — 185 — — — (595 ) — 2,049 Total assets 698,234 — 1,720 (1,448 ) (3,347 ) — (595 ) 1,340 695,904 Other non-current liabilities 835 424 — — — — — — 1,259 Financial liability at fair value through profit or loss — 18,658 — — — 4,447 — — 23,105 Unsecured senior notes 24,770 — — — — (3,230 ) — — 21,540 Deferred tax liabilities 9,498 — 554 — — — — — 10,052 Total liabilities 384,937 19,082 554 — — 1,217 — — 405,790 Mezzanine Equity 484 (484 ) — — — — — — — Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity 239,347 (8,395 ) 1,155 (1,287 ) (2,509 ) (1,217 ) (474 ) 1,340 227,960 Non-controlling interests 73,466 (10,203 ) 11 (161 ) (838 ) — (121 ) — 62,154 Total shareholders’ equity 312,813 (18,598 ) 1,166 (1,448 ) (3,347 ) (1,217 ) (595 ) 1,340 290,114





As of June 30, 2025

IFRSs adjustments Amounts as

recorded under

U.S. GAAP Financial

instruments

with special

features

Investments

measured at

fair value

Lease

accounting

Impairment

of long-lived

assets

Convertible

senior notes

Share-based

compensation

Investment in

JD Technology

Amounts as

recorded under

IFRSs (RMB in millions) Note i Note ii Note iii Note iv Note v Note vi Note vii Property, equipment and software, net 87,160 — — — (2,135 ) — — — 85,025 Land use rights, net 37,173 — — — (1,155 ) — — — 36,018 Operating lease right-of-use assets 27,454 — — (1,305 ) — — — — 26,149 Investment in equity investees 48,225 — (28,554 ) — — — — 7,973 27,644 Marketable securities and other investments 61,397 — (1,906 ) — — — — — 59,491 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss — — 31,876 — — — — — 31,876 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income — — 237 — — — — — 237 Deferred tax assets 2,881 — 155 — — — (383 ) — 2,653 Total assets 706,939 — 1,808 (1,305 ) (3,290 ) — (383 ) 7,973 711,742 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,481 3,785 — — — — — — 49,266 Financial liability at fair value through profit or loss — 18,627 — — — 3,936 — — 22,563 Unsecured senior notes 24,712 — — — — (2,604 ) — — 22,108 Deferred tax liabilities 8,388 — 582 — — — — — 8,970 Total liabilities 409,650 22,412 582 — — 1,332 — — 433,976 Total JD.com, Inc. shareholders’ equity 227,160 (11,764 ) 1,216 (1,125 ) (2,466 ) (1,332 ) (312 ) 7,973 219,350 Non-controlling interests 70,129 (10,648 ) 10 (180 ) (824 ) — (71 ) — 58,416 Total shareholders’ equity 297,289 (22,412 ) 1,226 (1,305 ) (3,290 ) (1,332 ) (383 ) 7,973 277,766



Notes

(i) Financial instruments with special features



Under U.S. GAAP, certain financial instruments issued by subsidiaries of the Group in the form of shares with special features, including preferred shares and redeemable non-controlling interests, are accounted for as mezzanine equity or non-controlling interests depending on whether a redeemable feature exists, and whether the redemption is solely within the Group’s control.

Under IFRSs, since the Group does not have an unconditional right to avoid delivering cash upon the exercise of special features, the relevant financial instruments are classified as financial liabilities. Specifically, the redemption rights over non-controlling interests have been recognized as financial liabilities at present value of the redemption amount, while the preferred shares with certain special rights were entirely designated as financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss.

(ii) Investments measured at fair value



Under U.S. GAAP, the Group uses measurement alternative to record the investments without readily determinable fair values at cost, less impairment, adjusted for subsequent observable price changes on a nonrecurring basis, and reports changes in the carrying value of the equity investments in profit or loss. Changes in the carrying value of the equity investments are required to be made whenever there are observable price changes in orderly transactions for the identical or similar investment of the same issuer. Those investments include convertible redeemable preferred shares, ordinary shares with preferential rights issued by privately held companies and equity investments in unlisted entities, in the form of ordinary shares without significant influence. In addition, the Group accounts for certain investments in private equity funds over which the Group does not have the ability to exercise significant influence under the existing practical expedient, and estimates fair value using net asset value per share (or its equivalent) of the investment. The Group also applies the equity method of accounting to account for certain equity investments in private equity funds.

Under IFRSs, the aforementioned investments are classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and measured at fair value, except for certain equity investments not held for trading but held for long-term strategic purposes, which are designated as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income. Fair value changes of these investments are recognized in profit or loss or other comprehensive income, respectively.

(iii) Lease accounting



Lease classification and measurement

Under U.S. GAAP, the amortization of the right-of-use assets and interest expense related to the lease liabilities are recorded together as lease expense to produce a straight-line recognition effect in profit or loss.

Under IFRSs, the amortization of the right-of-use assets is on a straight-line basis while the interest expense related to the lease liabilities are measured at amortized cost.

Sale-and-leaseback arrangements

Under U.S. GAAP, if the sale-and-leaseback transaction qualifies as a sale, the entire gain on the transaction would be recognized.

Under IFRSs, for sale-and-leaseback transactions that qualify as a sale, the gain would be limited to the amount related to the residual portion of the asset sold. The amount of the gain related to the underlying asset leased back to the lessee would be offset against the lessee's right-of-use assets.

(iv) Impairment of long-lived assets



Under U.S. GAAP, the Group takes a two-step approach to calculate an asset or asset group impairment by comparing the asset or asset group's carrying amount with the sum of future undiscounted cash flows as a test of recoverability, and record the amount by which the carrying value exceeds the fair value as impairment loss when the carrying amount is not recoverable.

Under IFRSs, the Group takes a one-step approach to calculate an asset or cash generating unit impairment by recording the amount by which the carrying value exceeds the recoverable amount as an impairment loss when impairment indicators exist.

(v) Convertible senior notes



Under U.S. GAAP, Convertible Senior Notes are accounted for as debt in their entirety and are measured at amortized cost, with debt issuance cost amortized and recognized as interest expenses using the effective interest method.

Under IFRSs, the Convertible Senior Notes are hybrid instruments, each of which consists of a host debt contract and embedded derivatives. The conversion feature is not accounted for as equity as it will not be settled by delivering a fixed number of the Group’s own equity instruments and receiving a fixed amount of cash or another financial asset and is recognized as a separate derivative liability measured at fair value through profit or loss as it meets the separation conditions under IFRS 9. The embedded repurchase and redemption options of Convertible Senior Notes are closely related to the host debt contracts and therefore not accounted for as derivatives separately. The host debt contract is initially measured as the difference between the fair value of the entire hybrid instruments and the fair value of the conversion feature. Subsequent to the initial recognition, the host debt contracts are accounted for at amortized cost with interest expenses recognized using the effective interest method, and the changes in fair value of the conversion feature are recognized in profit or loss.

(vi) Share-based compensation



Under U.S. GAAP, for awards that ordinarily give rise to a tax deduction under existing tax law, deferred taxes are computed on the basis of the compensation expense that is recognized for financial reporting purposes. In addition, tax benefits in excess of or less than the related deferred tax assets are recognized in profit or loss in the period in which the amount of the deduction is determined (typically when an award vests or, in the case of options, is exercised or expires).

Under IFRSs, for awards that will give rise to a tax deduction under the applicable tax law, deferred taxes are computed on the basis of the hypothetical tax deduction for the share-based payment that corresponds to the percentage earned to date (i.e., the intrinsic value of the award on the reporting date multiplied by the percentage vested). In addition, tax benefits less than or equal to the related deferred tax assets are recognized in profit or loss, otherwise are recognized in equity.

(vii) Investment in JD Technology



Under U.S. GAAP, for the modification of redemption terms and sequent redemptions/new shares issuance carried out by JD Technology, the Group’s indirectly acquired equity interests was accomplished through a transaction under common control. Accordingly, the Group recognizes its investment in JD Technology based on its proportionate share of JD Technology’s net assets and records the difference between the proceeds transferred and the carrying amounts of its investment in JD Technology in additional paid-in capital.

Under IFRSs, the indirect acquisition of equity interests in JD Technology is accounted for in the same way as a purchase of additional interests in the investee. The carrying value of the Group’s investment in JD Technology does not change before and after the transaction.

In addition, under U.S. GAAP, JD Technology has remeasured the fair value of relevant shareholders' investments due to the modification of redemption terms and recognized the changes of fair value in profit and loss, which has further affected the Group’s results of equity investees using equity-method. Under IFRSs, JD Technology has recognized the loss on derecognition of the redeemable liabilities for early redemption, and the interests accrued till liabilities redeemed. It also further affected the Group’s results of equity investees using equity method.

________________________

1 The U.S. dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement, except for those transaction amounts that were actually settled in U.S. dollars, are presented solely for the convenience of the readers. The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into US$ in this announcement is based on the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of June 30, 2025, which was RMB7.1636 to US$1.00. The percentages stated in this announcement are calculated based on the RMB amounts.

2 See the sections entitled “Non-GAAP Measures” and “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” for more information about the non-GAAP measures referred to in this announcement.

3 The number of ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 was approximately 2,903 million shares.

4 JD Ecosystem is a closely integrated business network providing comprehensive service for customers and comprises the Company and certain affiliates who share the “JD” brand name, currently including Jingdong Technology Holding Co., Ltd. and Allianz Jingdong General Insurance Company Ltd.