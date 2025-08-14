True Random Number Generator Market to Hit USD 9.19 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 10.98% | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Random Number Generator Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The True Random Number Generator Market size was valued at USD 4.02 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.19 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.98% during 2025-2032.”

True Random Number Generators Drive Future-Proof Security Amid Rising Cyber Threats and Quantum Computing Growth

One of the remarkable growths of the True Random Number Generator market is the requirements for high secure encryption, data protection and quantum-resilient cryptography with consequently surging cyber-attacks incidents. In contrast to deterministic processes, TRNGs exploit unpredictable physical or quantum phenomena to provide higher entropy for secure communications and encryption algorithms. More and more sectors adopt them as digital infrastructures get increasingly connected in finance, defence, IoT, automotive and others. Growth of the market is also supported by evolution of quantum computing, integration at the edge and regulations targeting data privacy. With the investments from R&D growing and miniaturised quantum hardware, TRNGs are on their way to become a pivotal element for future-proof security architectures and digital ecosystems that scale.

Get a Sample Report of True Random Number Generator Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7825

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ID Quantique

Quantinuum

Infineon Technologies

Rambus Inc.

Microchip Technology

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Synopsys

Samsung Electronics

Texas Instruments

Intel Corporation

Analog Devices

ON Semiconductor (onsemi)

SK Telecom

Toshiba Digital Solutions

PQCure

Quside Technologies

Crypta Labs

Securosys SA

EpiSci

True Random Number Generator Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 4.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 9.19 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.98% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Type (Free-Running Oscillator (FRO) based TRNG, Noise-based TRNG, Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) and Chaos-based TRNG),

• By Application (Cryptography & Cybersecurity, IoT & Embedded Systems, Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning and Simulation and Modeling)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Chip TRNG, Standalone TRNG Module and Cloud-Based TRNG Services)

• By End Use (Enterprises, Consumer electronics, Government Agencies, Financial Institutions, Telecom Operators and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of True Random Number Generator Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7825

Key Industry Segmentation

By Type

In 2024, the Free-Running Oscillator (FRO)-based TRNG segment dominated the market in terms of revenue with a 41% share due to their lower cost, simpler architecture, and easy integration at the chip-level. FRO-based TRNGs, well suited to IoT and consumer electronics, provide sufficient entropy for basic security but remain CMOS-compatible providing the prospect of use in scalable hardware encryption.

Between 2025 and 2032, quantum random number generator (QRNG) is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR of 11.98%. With the industry's best entropy quality and quantum-safe encryption, it is indispensable for high-security sectors such as finance, defense, IoT, and critical infrastructure.

By Application

The segment of Cryptography & Cybersecurity held the largest share of TRNG market in 2024, accounting for 47% share, due to increasing needs for secure encryption and key generation, and authentication on digital platforms. As cyberattacks grow in sophistication and frequency, sectors such as finance, defense, and cloud computing will continue to depend on TRNGs to help fortify their most sensitive data.

The IoT & Embedded Systems segment is anticipated to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 11.85% from 2025 to 2032 as TRNGs provide a hardware-based, secure cryptographic solution for resource-constrained IoT devices.

By Deployment Mode

On-Chip TRNG segment dominated the market in 2024, holding 53% share owing to compatibility enablement by integration of chips directly into microcontrollers, processors and secure elements thereby allowing implementation of security algorithms into more extensive array of devices. Its compact size, low power consumption, and affordability make it perfect for high-volume production, as well as consumer electronics, automotive, and IoT.

Cloud-Based TRNG Services segment will grow faster at 11.61% CAGR from 2025 to 2032 on the back of low cost, demand for scalable and secure cryptographic randomness solutions for cloud, blockchain, and virtual environments.

By End Use

The largest application segment Consumer Electronics led the TRNG market in 2024 with a 31% share, aided by the high penetration of TRNG in devices such as smartphones, smart TVs, wearables, and gaming devices. For secure authentication and data privacy, on-chip TRNGs are preferred as they use low power and generate entropy in real time.

The Financial Institutions segment is projected to grow fastest from 2025 to 2032 due to increasing cyber threats, digital banking expansion, and regulatory requirements for quantum-safe encryption and secure cloud infrastructures.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest in True Random Number Generator Market

North America remained dominant in the True Random Number Generator market in 2024, acquiring 37% market share due to bolstering demand for TRNG solutions in cybersecurity, finance, defence and cloud computing in addition to high regional tech maturity and growing investments in quantum encryption technology. At a CAGR of 11.89%, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest growth through 2032, spurred by electronics manufacturing, 5G, and secure IoT development.

Europe shows strong potential due to GDPR, post-quantum cryptography investments, and digital infrastructure goals. Meanwhile, LATAM and MEA are witnessing steady growth, supported by increasing digitalization, cybersecurity awareness, and government-led encryption initiatives in banking and telecom, offering long-term market expansion opportunities.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on True Random Number Generator Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7825

Recent Developments:

In November 2024, Infineon entered a strategic partnership with Quantinuum to co-develop advanced ion trap technology for quantum computing an area indirectly related to quantum-safe entropy sources like those used in TRNG systems.

USPs of True Random Number Generator Market

• Entropy quality and performance benchmarks – Helps you assess average entropy rates, harvesting efficiency, latency, and throughput across different TRNG types and applications.

• Randomness validation and certification compliance – Helps you evaluate TRNG performance against statistical test suites and track certification trends like FIPS 140-3 and Common Criteria EAL.

• Quantum TRNG readiness index – Helps you measure regional readiness, hardware integration rates, and research maturity for quantum-based random number generation.

• Supply chain and component reliability index – Helps you identify availability trends, lead times, and component reliability risks for TRNG hardware.

• Security vulnerability and breach metrics – Helps you analyze historical RNG-related security incidents, exploit rates, and the adoption of fault-detection mechanisms.

• Technology adoption rate in high-security sectors – Helps you uncover opportunities for TRNG deployment in emerging applications such as cloud security, IoT, and quantum computing.

• Competitive landscape – Helps you compare leading TRNG providers based on market reach, innovation, and secure manufacturing capabilities.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.