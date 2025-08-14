XBO.com Exchange Launches Native $XBO Token and Staking Program





DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBO.com, a fully licensed digital asset exchange operating under multiple European Union regulatory approvals, today announced the launch of its native $XBO token on August 18, 2025. The launch will be accompanied by the introduction of a staking program, set to open on August 18th, 2025, designed to give new holders the opportunity to utilize their tokens into the platform’s ecosystem and enjoy the rewards and benefits.

This dual initiative reflects XBO.com’s strategy to expand its regulated digital asset infrastructure while offering a compliant framework for token participation and ecosystem engagement.

Advancing a Regulated Digital Asset Platform

Founded to address the growing demand for secure, transparent, and user-focused cryptocurrency services, XBO.com has built a platform that caters to both retail and institutional participants. The exchange’s product portfolio includes spot and futures trading, asset staking, merchant payment solutions, loyalty programs, and a crypto debit card for seamless conversion between digital and fiat currencies.

By combining these services into a single, streamlined interface, XBO.com offers a consolidated access point for digital asset market participation, one that aligns with global best practices in governance, compliance, and operational security.

Introducing the $XBO Token

The $XBO token will function as a utility asset within the XBO.com ecosystem, providing participants with access to specific platform benefits, including:

Reduced trading fees across spot and futures markets

Loyalty-based rewards

Convert cashback

Priority access to Launchpad allocations for new token offerings

Boosted staking rates on select assets

Free cryptocurrency withdrawals

XBO token - ⁠0% Trading Fees

XBO token EARN program with high APR

By integrating the token into multiple platform functions from launch, XBO.com aims to ensure that $XBO delivers tangible, recurring value to users beyond price speculation.

The Staking Program: Pre-Listing Participation

As part of its broader token launch strategy, XBO.com will introduce a staking program immediately following the $XBO official launch on August 18th, 2025, allowing holders to integrate their tokens into the platform and enjoy the benefits on the exchange.

The program provides two participation models to suit different liquidity preferences:

Flexible Staking – Offers 5% APR with rewards distributed daily and no lock-up period, enabling participants to maintain liquidity while still generating returns.

– Offers with rewards distributed daily and no lock-up period, enabling participants to maintain liquidity while still generating returns. Fixed Staking – Provides higher yields in exchange for commitment:

30-day term → 10% APR 60-day term → 11.5% APR 90-day term → 13% APR



– Provides higher yields in exchange for commitment:

The minimum stake requirement is 500 XBO, making the program accessible to a broad base of participants.

“The launch of the $XBO token and our staking program marks a pivotal milestone in our mission to build a sustainable, utility-driven ecosystem for our users,” said Lior Aizik, COO of XBO.com.

“From day one, $XBO will offer tangible value through reduced trading fees, loyalty rewards, and competitive staking yields — all within the framework of a fully regulated and secure exchange.

Our recent sponsorship of the Argentina Football Association goes beyond sport — it’s a strategic investment in connecting with the passionate LATAM community as we expand into one of the fastest-growing crypto markets globally.

This token launch is not just about market participation; it’s about forging long-term relationships with our users worldwide and accelerating adoption in high-growth regions.”

Tokenomics: Structured for Sustainability

The $XBO token’s total supply and distribution model have been designed to align long-term growth incentives between stakeholders:

Category % Tokens Initial Sale 10% 125,000,000 Team 15% 187,500,000 Marketing & Partnerships 10% 125,000,000 Treasury 10% 125,000,000 Liquidity 1% 12,500,000 XP Rewards 54% 675,000,000



Release schedules:

Pre-sale tokens : Quarterly release over 2 years

: Quarterly release over 2 years Team tokens : Annual vesting over 4 years

: Annual vesting over 4 years Marketing & Partnerships : Quarterly release over 2 years

: Quarterly release over 2 years XP Rewards: 2% at launch, followed by quarterly releases over 2 years

This structure mitigates the risk of oversupply shocks, supports market stability, and incentivizes stakeholder alignment.

Market Context and Timing

The launch of $XBO and its staking program coincides with a broader phase of maturation in global digital asset markets. Several factors position this initiative strategically:

Institutional re-engagement : Large financial institutions are re-entering the digital asset space following increased regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions.

: Large financial institutions are re-entering the digital asset space following increased regulatory clarity in key jurisdictions. Regulatory standardization : MiCA in Europe and progressive frameworks in other regions provide a clearer operating environment for compliant exchanges.

: MiCA in Europe and progressive frameworks in other regions provide a clearer operating environment for compliant exchanges. User demand for security: Following the collapse of high-profile exchanges in 2022–2023, market participants are prioritizing governance, transparency, and counterparty risk management.



By aligning its token launch with these macro trends, XBO.com aims to capture both retail and institutional segments seeking regulated infrastructure and compliant token opportunities.

Governance, Regulation, and Compliance First

XBO.com operates with multiple EU licenses and has prepared for full Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA). MiCA, set to be implemented across EU member states, is expected to standardize transparency, disclosure, authorization, and supervision requirements for crypto-asset service providers.

In addition to MiCA alignment, XBO.com’s operations comply with global regulatory standards, including:

AML (Anti-Money Laundering)

CTF (Counter-Terrorist Financing)

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation)

DPA (Data Protection Act)

The exchange’s focus on compliance is not limited to statutory requirements; it also integrates continuous monitoring, third-party audits, and proactive risk management to maintain operational integrity.

Looking Ahead

With the $XBO token launch on August 18th and the EARN Program,, XBO.com enters the next phase of its growth strategy. The integration of a native token into a regulated, multi-product exchange environment positions the company to serve as a trusted access point in the evolving global crypto economy.

Future initiatives include expanding product offerings, forging strategic partnerships, and leveraging regulatory advancements to extend the platform’s reach into new markets.

About XBO.com

XBO.com is a regulated cryptocurrency exchange offering spot and futures trading, staking, merchant payment solutions, loyalty programs, and a crypto debit card. Headquartered in the European Union, the company operates under multiple regulatory licenses and adheres to strict compliance and security standards to ensure a transparent, secure trading environment for retail and institutional participants alike.

For media inquiries, partnerships, or more information:

XBO website: https://www.xbo.com/

Follow XBO on X: https://x.com/XboOfficial

Contact:

Vladimir Danilchuk

social@xbo.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XBO.com. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9006155a-2b73-450f-a3d4-8e41e6c7790d