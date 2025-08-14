Zelluna ASA: Invitation to Second Quarter 2025 results webcast presentation

Oslo, Norway, 14 August 2025 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic ‘off the shelf’ T Cell Receptor based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cells for the treatment of cancer, invites you to a webcast presentation of its second quarter 2025 results, on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.zelluna.com at 09:00 CET on Wednesday, August 20, 2025. The webcast presentation will be available on the Zelluna website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.zelluna.com or contact:

For further information, please contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO, Zelluna ASA

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO, Zelluna ASA

Email: hans.eid@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 482 48632