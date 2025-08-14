EnviroGold Global Retains Cantor Fitzgerald as Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK), (“EnviroGold,” or the “Company”), a clean technology company specialising in reprocessing mine waste to recover precious, base and strategic metals is pleased to announce it has engaged Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (“Cantor Fitzgerald” or “Cantor”) as its financial advisor.

Cantor Fitzgerald will support EnviroGold on its capital markets strategy, including its pursuit of strategic partnerships and licensing agreements, as well as institutional investor engagements. With tailings reprocessing projects advancing under the Company’s Rapid Deployment Pathway and a growing pipeline of high-value opportunities, Cantor’s expertise aligns with EnviroGold’s focus on execution across its strategic, operational, and capital markets initiatives.

“With a global team of banking and institutional sales professionals, Cantor Fitzgerald brings strong metals and mining experience and a full-service investment banking platform as EnviroGold continues to expand and commercialize our NVRO Process™,” stated David Cam, CEO of EnviroGold.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a technology company enabling the global mining industry to monetise valuable metals from mine waste and tailings and reduce environmental liabilities. EnviroGold’s proprietary technology is at the leading edge of demand for precious and strategic metals and greater social demand for better environmental outcomes. The Company operates on a technology licence fee model with low capex requirements and intends to establish itself as a leading global technology company focused on shareholder value and recurring dividends.

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s business strategy; technology development and commercialization plans; projected license agreements and revenue expectations; scalability of the NVRO Process™; anticipated project milestones; client adoption; market opportunities; and future economic performance.

Forward-looking statements often (but not always) use words such as “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “targets,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” or similar terminology. Such statements reflect management’s reasonable assumptions and expectations as of the date hereof, including but not limited to: successful validation and scale-up of the NVRO Process™; execution of commercial license agreements within the expected timeframe; achievement of recurring revenue targets; the continuation of supportive U.S. federal policies; favourable commodity prices and market conditions for tailings reprocessing; and continued support from strategic partners.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to: technical or operational challenges; delays in technology validation, permitting, or project execution; inability to secure customer contracts on expected terms or timelines; changes in market or commodity price conditions; unforeseen regulatory developments; adverse economic, geopolitical, or market disruptions; and other factors beyond the Company’s control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.