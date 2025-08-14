Descartes Named Top Provider of Cloud-based TMS Solutions and Top Fleet Management Provider in ARC Advisory Group’s Transportation Management Systems Global Report

LONDON and ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced it was named in ARC Advisory Group’s Transportation Management Systems Global Market Research (2024 – 2029) report as the leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-based hosting services for transportation management systems (TMS) and also as the leading provider of fleet management applications. The report encompasses planning and execution applications (freight moves involving a carrier) and fleet management applications (freight moves involving transportation assets owned by the company). Descartes was also named as one of the top firms in the planning and execution segment of the TMS market.

Descartes was noted as the leading TMS provider in the following industries/retail categories:

Wholesale & Distribution: Characterized by high-frequency shipments, dynamic routing, and integration with warehouse and inventory systems tailored to distribution operations.

Home Improvement: Technology must support precise delivery scheduling, high-volume distribution and integration with retail and warehouse systems.

Department & General Merchandise: Efficient store replenishment, real-time delivery tracking, and coordination across multiple transportation modes for high-volume distribution networks.

Descartes was also named among the top TMS providers in the following industries/retail categories:

Retail

Electronics & Electrical

Transportation & Logistics

Food & Beverage

Grocery/Food & Beverage

Household & Personal Care

Apparel



“ARC is a globally respected firm that conducts rigorous, operations-centric industry research. We’re pleased to be recognized as a leading provider in its latest global TMS market report,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “This recognition reflects our focus on helping companies in diverse industries worldwide, from carriers and food and beverage manufacturers to retailers and forwarders and brokers, move freight from origin to destination efficiently, securely, and cost-effectively. It also validates our strategic investments in SaaS-based solutions, including innovations to our global TMS suite, the recent acquisition of 3GTMS to expand our carrier reach and strengthen domestic transportation management across truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL) and parcel modes, and our acquisition of MyCarrierPortal to help combat cargo fraud and theft.”

The ARC report presents a comprehensive five-year (2024–2029) global market forecast and detailed analysis of leading TMS providers based on extensive primary data and proprietary modeling. ARC noted that demand for real-time visibility solutions is on the rise and that TMS providers, like Descartes, who have fully embraced SaaS are growing substantially faster than those still relying on legacy models.

About ARC Advisory Group

Established in 1986, ARC Advisory Group is a global leader in advisory services for industrial automation, supply chain management, and infrastructure technology. With a blend of market research, technology evaluation, and implementation support, ARC empowers enterprises to navigate complex digital transformations effectively. More information may be found at www.arcweb.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

