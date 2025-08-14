SEED Therapeutics Named Finalist for 2025 Prix Galien USA “Best Start-Up” Award

Nomination recognizes SEED’s pioneering work in

molecular glue development in targeted protein degradation

to address high unmet medical needs

Follows recent FDA IND clearance for SEED’s

lead asset RBM39 degrader ST-01156

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEED Therapeutics, Inc. (“SEED”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering rational molecular glue degraders for historically undruggable disease drivers, today announced it has been named a finalist for the 2025 Prix Galien USA “Best Start-Up” Award (Prix Galien USA 2025 Press Release Link). The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. This honor places SEED among the most promising emerging companies in the life sciences sector.

The Prix Galien Awards, widely regarded as the “Nobel Prize” for biopharmaceutical and medical technology research, celebrate innovations that improve the human condition, address significant unmet medical needs, and demonstrate strong scientific validation and feasibility.

Founded with a mission to restore health and hope through science, SEED Therapeutics is advancing a pipeline of novel molecular glues designed to exploit the body’s own ubiquitin-proteasome system to degrade disease-driving proteins. The company’s proprietary RITE3™ platform selects the optimal E3 ligase to target a disease-causing protein and enables rational, structure-based design of molecular glue degraders, unlocking targets long considered unreachable by traditional drug modalities.

“We are honored to be recognized alongside remarkable innovators, and this distinction only strengthens our resolve to advance our science for the patients who need it most,” said Dr. Lan Huang, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Our approach combines precision science with a deep understanding of disease biology to design molecular glue degraders that selectively and effectively eliminate cancer-driving proteins. By uniting rigorous discovery with focused, patient-driven clinical development, we aim to deliver therapies that meaningfully improve patient outcomes.”

SEED was co-founded by Nobel Laureate Avram Hershko, MD, PhD (ubiquitin-proteasome system discovery), Prof. Ning Zheng, PhD (University of Washington, HHMI Investigator; solved the RING-finger E3 ligase structure and coined “molecular glue”), Prof. Michele Pagano, MD (NYU School of Medicine Biochemistry Department Head, HHMI Investigator; E3 ligase biology expert), and Dr. Lan Huang, PhD (solved the first E3 ligase structure E6AP, a HECT-domain E3 ligase). Strategic investors include Eli Lilly, a research collaborator since 2020, and Eisai, which joined as a research collaborator and investor in August 2024.

The 2025 Prix Galien USA Awards ceremony will be held on October 30, 2025, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City.

About SEED Therapeutics

SEED Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing rationally designed molecular glue degraders for undruggable disease proteins. Its proprietary RITE3™ platform enables targeted protein degradation with small-molecule precision. SEED’s lead candidate, ST-01156, is entering clinical development for Ewing sarcoma and other RBM39-dependent cancers.