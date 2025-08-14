Infinity Loop Raises $5M; Empowers Enterprises to Save Millions on Vendor Contracts

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinity Loop , the AI-native contract intelligence platform built to help enterprises save money on vendor contracts, today announced it has raised a $5M Seed Round, led by Glasswing Ventures and TIAA Ventures , with participation from Plug and Play , Restive Ventures , and angel investors. The funding will accelerate go-to-market expansion to meet rapidly growing enterprise demand.

Most enterprise teams still manage vendor spend using spreadsheets, legacy tools, or outside consultants. That process is slow, inconsistent, and often fails to uncover hidden savings or risks. Infinity Loop’s platform changes that by leveraging advanced AI to grade existing and proposed contracts, flag underperforming terms, and recommend specific, data-backed negotiation strategies tailored to each vendor and deal.

Founded by procurement consultants and AI experts Nithin Mummaneni and Kevin Liang , who saw firsthand how much money was being wasted in vendor negotiations, Infinity Loop replaces the traditional reliance on manual audits and expensive consultants. The AI-native platform is built from the ground up with a deep knowledge of sourcing, negotiation, and automation. It leverages advanced machine learning to analyze third-party contracts at scale, helping companies analyze their contracts, identify weak terms, and negotiate better deals automatically. One customer saved $19.5 million in five months. Every company using the platform has seen at least 12% in annual savings.

“This funding allows us to scale faster and bring our product to more enterprises looking to unlock savings and take control of vendor contracts,” said Nithin Mummaneni, Founder and CEO of Infinity Loop. “We’re building the solution we always wanted as consultants, something that combines domain expertise with AI to deliver real, measurable results. Every company should have access to that level of insight without needing a million-dollar consulting contract.”

According to The Hackett Group , improving spend reduction is a top priority for chief procurement officers this year. Gartner, Inc . estimates that by 2027, 50% of organizations will support supplier contract negotiations using AI-native contract risk analysis and editing tools. Infinity Loop’s AI-native platform, which eliminates overspending by uncovering hidden savings in vendor contracts and delivers expert negotiation strategies, is already transforming the market, enabling financial services, CPG, and pharmaceutical clients to realize millions in cost reductions across industries.

Currently, 75% of chief procurement officers report wanting to improve their data analytics and reporting; yet, contracts remain among the least optimized financial assets. Vendor negotiations are still largely manual, data-poor, and siloed. Across industries, procurement teams struggle to identify, leverage, benchmark deal terms, and maintain consistency across negotiations. While legacy tools offer dashboards or storage, Infinity Loop delivers outcomes in terms of cost savings and risk mitigation, not just insights.

Infinity Loop Contract Intelligence Platform: Where Real AI Meets Strategic Negotiation

Infinity Loop enables procurement and finance teams to take control of third-party spend by fundamentally transforming how contracts are analyzed and negotiated. Whether dealing with legacy agreements or live proposals, the AI-native platform ingests and interprets contract data across all spend categories. Leveraging proprietary benchmarking data and techniques, Infinity Loop grades each contract, highlights underperforming commercial and legal terms, and delivers tactical negotiation strategies tailored to the specific vendor context. It serves as an always-on, intelligent contract command center, equipping teams with the visibility, insights, and precision needed to optimize every deal.

Its core capabilities include:

Automated Deal Analysis: Machine learning models analyze past and active contracts, benchmark them, and assign easy-to-understand grades, flagging underperformance and immediate savings opportunities.

Intelligent Deal Optimization: Teams receive real-time actionable negotiation insights, peer benchmarks, and market-level signals, enabling them to secure better terms and make more informed decisions.

AI-Driven Vendor Due Diligence: In-depth research uncovers hidden leverage points and market trends, giving procurement teams a comprehensive understanding of vendor dynamics.

“Nithin and the Infinity Loop team are bringing much-needed intelligence and precision to a space long dominated by manual processes and missed opportunities,” said Kleida Martiro , Partner at Glasswing Ventures. “The team has combined its procurement expertise with AI innovation, turning static contracts into actionable intelligence and immediate savings, which is transformative. We are proud to back their vision and their execution as they bring a powerful, AI-enabled impact to the enterprise.”

“Infinity Loop is redefining how enterprises manage vendor spend by bringing the precision of AI to what has historically been an intuition-driven process,” said Wayne Baker, Chief Investment Officer at TIAA Ventures. “Their team’s deep consulting roots give them a unique edge in understanding the pain points procurement leaders face every day. This is more than automation; it's institutionalizing best-in-class negotiation strategy into software. We’re proud to back a team that’s turning contract data into one of the most valuable levers in enterprise finance.”

About Infinity Loop:

Infinity Loop is revolutionizing enterprise contract management by combining AI-native intelligence with strategic negotiation expertise. Founded by experts in procurement, technology, and strategy, Infinity Loop eliminates vendor overspending by automating contract analysis, optimizing deal terms, and delivering AI-native due diligence that uncovers hidden savings. The platform serves as an always-on contract command center, delivering real savings, not just insights. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.infinityloop.ai .

Media Contact:

Ilona Mohacsi

PenVine PR for Infinity Loop

ilonam@penvine.com

+1 631 764 3729

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/815e0ee9-a1cb-4aaa-bd86-b2ddc899a345