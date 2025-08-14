Balt USA Responds to Patent Infringement Lawsuit Filed by Route 92 Medical

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balt USA, LLC (“Balt”), a global leader in neurovascular medical devices, today announced it intends to vigorously defend against the allegations of patent infringement filed by Route 92 Medical, Inc. against the company.

Balt is committed to respecting the intellectual property rights of third parties and is confident it will prevail.

“For more than 45 years, Balt has been a pioneer in the development of access and treatment devices for both hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke,” said Pascal Girin, CEO of Balt. “Our success and rapid growth in the marketplace are rooted in our dedication to innovation and in delivering technologies that improve patient outcomes. Our mission to improve the lives of stroke patients every day remains unchanged, regardless of competitive pressures.”

Balt proudly offers the broadest portfolio of neurovascular devices. Its continued market leadership is driven by the introduction of groundbreaking platforms designed for long-term success in a competitive industry. The recent launch of Balt’s ischemic stroke portfolio is just one example of the company’s commitment to bringing innovations to market that address critical clinical needs and advance the standard of care.

About Balt

Since it was established in 1977, Balt has been a pioneering innovator in the neurovascular field working closely with interventional physicians to develop devices to treat complex life-threatening neurovascular conditions such as ischemic strokes, aneurysms, dural fistulas, arteriovenous malformations and a variety of other conditions. Balt designs, manufactures and distributes the broadest portfolio of products in the neurovascular space. In recent years, the company has experienced rapid acceleration in its global development, particularly in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.baltgroup.com.