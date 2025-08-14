Vimo® Partners with the State of Wyoming’s Department of Family Services to Launch ECARES Child Care Exchange

Mountain View, CA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., August 14, 2025 — Vimo®, the leader in modernizing public health and human services systems, today announced a partnership with the State of Wyoming, Department of Family Services to launch the Wyoming Child Care Exchange, powered by Wyoming’s ECARES platform. This innovative integrated early childhood data management system is designed to improve access to child care across the state while streamlining provider participation and service delivery.

“This highly anticipated system supports families and providers in their early care and education journey,” said Roxanne O'Connor, MPA, CPM, Support Services Senior Administrator, Department of Family Services. “By re-envisioning policies, processes, and systems, we've created efficiencies that allow families to find child care and education assistance tailored to their family's needs while ensuring providers are quickly reimbursed for their services. Leveraging technology and our collaboration with partners at Vimo, DFS has launched a first-of-its-kind child care exchange, truly leading the way in reimagining early care and education engagement.”

Vimo brings together the strengths of its industry-leading solutions, Change & Innovation Agency (C!A®) and GetInsured. C!A’s expertise in transforming business processes for human services agencies and GetInsured’s experience in implementing large-scale technology systems in state-based health insurance exchanges combine to provide Wyoming with a comprehensive, human-centered solution.

“Our partnership with Wyoming is more than just delivering technology,” said Chini Krishnan, Founder and CEO of Vimo. “It’s about collaboration, shared aspirations, and a deep commitment to families and their well-being. The Wyoming Child Care Exchange is not just a system; it’s a catalyst for lasting, positive change. At Vimo, we believe technology should humanize services and make them more accessible. Our goal is to empower Wyoming’s families and providers with tools that simplify their journey and improve outcomes for the state’s youngest residents.”

Key Features of the Wyoming Child Care Exchange include:

Seamless, e-commerce-like online application, shopping, and enrollment experience for families

Real-time eligibility determinations and subsidy calculations

Integrated payment processing for child care providers

Streamlined provider licensing and background check processing

A robust online learning management system

Advanced case management and reporting tools powered by Salesforce

With its human-centered business process expertise and excellence in delivering large-scale, stakeholder-driven SaaS solutions, Vimo offers Wyoming a transformative child care exchange. This system is not only technologically sophisticated but also deeply aligned with the real-world needs of children, families, and providers. Designed for both immediate and future scalability, the Child Care Exchange offers the predictability, regulatory compliance, and flexibility Wyoming needs to drive lasting, meaningful outcomes for its early childhood programs.

About Vimo®:

Since 2005, Vimo® has provided innovative solutions for health insurance shopping and enrollment under the GetInsured name. With the acquisition of Change & Innovation Agency in 2021, we’ve expanded our mission to transform government IT infrastructures with proven SaaS and AI technologies. Today, our work extends beyond health insurance exchanges—we’re helping states modernize the administration of critical safety net programs, including Medicaid, SNAP, child care, and unemployment insurance. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we empower agencies to serve more people, more efficiently, and are redefining the future of health care and human services delivery.