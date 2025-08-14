Reeflex Solutions Inc. Renews and Expands International Distribution Agreement With GOES GmbH

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) ("Reeflex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc. (“CSI”), a leading manufacturer of coiled tubing injectors and related energy services equipment, has renewed and expanded its distribution agreement with GOES GmbH (“GOES”), a Germany-based equipment manufacturer and distributor serving customers worldwide in the oilfield service industry.

GOES has been a valued distributor and customer of CSI since 2015. Under the expanded arrangement, GOES will maintain exclusive rights for sales and service of CSI products in the United Kingdom, the broader European market, and select markets in Eurasia and South Asia. The agreement also provides for continued technical support, collaboration on marketing, and ongoing product training.

“This renewal reflects our strong and productive relationship with GOES, and their continued confidence in the quality and reliability of our equipment,” said John Babic, President & CEO of Reeflex. “The broadened territory strengthens our ability to deliver dependable equipment solutions to customers across an even wider international footprint.”

The renewed and expanded agreement is effective for a term of 24 months and provides a framework for continued cooperation between the companies.

About GOES GmbH

GOES GmbH is a leading European manufacturer of pumping and stimulation equipment for the oil and gas industry. Located in Wesendorf, Germany, GOES GmbH offers hydraulic fracturing, drilling, cementing, acidizing, nitrogen, sand control and other well stimulation and pumping equipment. GOES GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KATT GmbH located in Celle, Germany. See https://www.goes-well.com.

About Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Reeflex is a public company delivering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coil tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications. See https://www.reeflex.ca.

For more information, please contact:

John Babic

President & CEO

Email: john.babic@reeflex.ca

Telephone: 780-909-4220

