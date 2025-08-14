Titanium Industry Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Chemours, Tronox, and LB Group Lead with Vertically Integrated Production and High-Performance Pigment Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Titanium Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Titanium. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 90 companies, of which the Top 10 Titanium Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The global titanium market encompasses two primary products: titanium dioxide (TiO2) and titanium metal. Titanium dioxide, discovered in 1821, was first applied in Norway for industrial purposes. When used as a pigment, it is known as titanium white, Pigment White 6 (PW6), or CI 7789. The mineral sources of titanium dioxide include ilmenite (titanium-iron oxide), rutile, and anatase. Its mass tone, which lies between the warmer lead white and the cooler zinc white, provides superior tinting strength compared to both, with a slower drying time than lead white and faster than zinc white. Today, titanium dioxide is the leading global pigment used for achieving whiteness, brightness, and opacity.



As a naturally occurring oxide of titanium, titanium dioxide boasts the highest refractive index of any material and is one of the whitest substances on Earth. When finely ground, it forms a pigment that delivers exceptional whiteness and opacity. Its key properties include high melting and boiling points, light scattering ability, non-toxicity, chemical inertness, photocatalytic activity, opaqueness, and UV resistance. These characteristics make titanium dioxide highly sought after in industries such as paints and coatings, plastics, paper, inks, building materials, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food products, and more.



The 360 Quadrant maps Titanium companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Titanium quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Product Type (Titanium Dioxide, Titanium Dioxide), By End-Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Rubber, Paper, Other Titanium Dioxide End-use Industries).



Key Players



Key players in the Titanium market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as The Chemours Company, Venator Materials PLC, Tronox Holdings Plc., LB Group, and Kronos Worldwide, Inc, Tayca Co., Ltd., Evonik, INEOS and Cinkarna, Iluka Resources Limited. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

The Chemours Company



The Chemours Company is a leading global chemical company specializing in performance chemicals, providing essential products and technologies across a variety of industries. Founded in 2015 as a DuPont spin-off, they emphasize innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The company operates through three main segments: Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Titanium Technologies, and Advanced Performance Materials. Chemours is recognized for its commitment to environmental sustainability, safety, and high-quality performance. Among its product offerings are titanium dioxide, refrigerants, and specialty compounds, all of which are crucial to sectors such as consumer goods, electronics, construction, and automotive.



Tronox Holdings Plc.



Tronox Holdings Plc. is a global leader in the production and distribution of titanium dioxide pigments, which are widely used in industries such as paints and coatings, plastics, paper, and specialty chemicals to enhance brightness, opacity, and durability. The company manages the entire value chain, from mining mineral sands to producing high-performance pigments, making it one of the most vertically integrated titanium producers worldwide. With operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa, Tronox ensures a reliable and consistent supply of high-quality titanium feedstock, reducing dependence on external suppliers. Tronox's integrated business model, which covers the extraction, processing, and pigment production of titanium-bearing mineral sands, provides the company with a significant competitive advantage.



LB Group



LB Group is one of the largest manufacturers of titanium dioxide pigments globally, offering high-performance solutions to industries such as paper, coatings, plastics, and inks. Headquartered in Jiaozuo, Henan Province, China, the company operates several production facilities in Jiaozuo, Deyang, Xiangyang, Chuxiong, and Jinchang. With over 35 years of expertise in the field, LB Group manufactures TiO2 pigments using both sulfate and chloride processes, ensuring a diverse range of high-quality products. In its pursuit of vertical integration, LB Group owns an ilmenite mine in Panzhihua, Sichuan Province, providing a reliable and consistent supply of raw materials. The company has expanded its global presence with sales offices in North America and Europe, serving a broad international customer base across various industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Use of Titanium Dioxide in Paints & Coatings Industry

3.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Aircraft Deliveries

3.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Titanium from Medical Industry

3.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Lightweight Vehicles

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Stringent Environmental Policies Regarding Production of Titanium Dioxide

3.2.2.2 Complex Manufacturing Process

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Efficient Use of Titanium Dioxide in Lithium-Ion Battery Components

3.2.3.2 Growing Adoption of Titanium Powder in Additive Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Potential Use in Advancing Sustainable Packaging and Printing Solutions

3.2.3.4 Increasing Demand for Titanium in Clean Energy Production

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Uncertainty About Safety of Titanium Dioxide

3.2.4.2 Fluctuations in Prices of Raw Materials

3.2.4.3 Maintenance of Uninterrupted Supply Chain

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.6 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies for Titanium Manufacturing Processes

3.7.1.1 Kroll Process

3.7.1.2 Hydrogen Sintering and Phase Transformation (Hspt)

3.7.1.3 Electron Beam Direct Energy Deposition (Eb-Ded)

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies for Manufacturing Titanium

3.7.2.1 Ffc Cambridge Process

3.8 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Titanium Market

3.8.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

3.8.2 Best Practices in Titanium Market

3.8.3 Case Studies of Ai Implementation in Titanium Market

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.2 Methodology

3.9.3 Patent Types

3.9.4 Insights

3.9.5 Legal Status

3.9.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.9.7 Top Applicants

3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2024

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.5 Brand/Product Comparative Analysis

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, Titanium Dioxide, 2024

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, Titanium Metal, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Product Type Footprint

4.7.5.4 End-Use Industry Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, Titanium Dioxide, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.9 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, Titanium Metal, 2024

4.9.1 Progressive Companies

4.9.2 Responsive Companies

4.9.3 Dynamic Companies

4.9.4 Starting Blocks

4.9.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.9.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.9.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.9.5.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.10 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.11 Competitive Scenario

4.11.1 Product Launches

4.11.2 Deals

4.11.3 Expansions

4.11.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Venator Materials plc.

The Chemours Company

Tronox Holdings plc.

Lb Group

Kronos Worldwide, Inc.

Ineos

Cinkarna Celje, D.D.

Evonik

Tayca Co., Ltd.

Iluka Resources Limited

Amg

Ati

Toho Titanium Co., Ltd.

Precision Castparts Corp. (Titanium Metals Corporation)

Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium and Magnesium Plant Jsc

Vsmpo-Avisma Corporation

Osaka Titanium Technologies Co., Ltd.

Baoji Titanium Industry Co., Ltd.

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd.

Shanghai Jiuta Chemical Co., Ltd.

Grupa Azoty

Swastik Interchem Private Limited

American Elements

The Kerala Minerals & Metals Limited

The Kish Company, LLC

Attm

Avicnet Co. Inc.

Zaporozhye Titanium & Magnesium Combine

Posco

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji4xw1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.