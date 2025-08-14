EMEET Debuts PIXY: First-Ever Dual-Camera AI 4K PTZ Webcam for Creators and Pros

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMEET, a leader in webcam innovation, has unveiled PIXY, the world’s first dual-camera AI-powered PTZ 4K webcam for creators, professionals, streamers, and gamers.

With up to 4K Ultra HD video quality and a high-performance Sony sensor, PIXY delivers a crisp and clear image, further augmented by the second AI-assisted camera. BlinkFocus auto-focus locks in just 0.2 seconds — 2.5 times faster than average — while AI face detection adjusts exposure for natural skin tones and balanced lighting. Add in the gesture-controlled automatic tracking, which harnesses PIXY’s ability to pan and tilt to follow you as you move around the camera, and PIXY ensures you are always sharp, clear, and framed perfectly.

For content creators, PIXY offers presets for custom PTZ setups, enabling you to switch between different positions and zoom levels easily as you stream or record. The EMEET Studio companion software’s built-in AI scriptwriting feature is also there when you need a few good ideas for a voiceover or tips on how to shoot a specific shot. Our optimized presets are useful for everyone from creators to educators, with a clarity-enhancing Whiteboard Mode tuned for presenting information, an Inversion Mode for mounting the camera upside down, and even a vertical video-optimized Portrait (9:16) Mode for mounting the camera on its side. Privacy mode tilts the camera face-down manually or after a set timeout, visibly signaling when it’s off.

Compact and mountable on monitors, shelves, or tripods, PIXY also supports Nintendo Switch 2. PIXY is now available for $159.99 at partner retailers, including Aliexpress/Amazon and MercadoLibre, starting today.

About EMEET

Established in August 2016, EMEET is a leading global company specializing in the research, development, production, and sales of AI-powered audio and video products. Focusing on collaboration, production, and creation, EMEET aims to develop an intelligent ecosystem for creative products through technological innovation and user experience optimization, endeavoring to redefine the industry standards for individual productivity tools and drive the growth of the global personal productivity market, fostering collaboration, empowering production, and inspiring creation.

