IREN to Release FY25 Results on August 28, 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IREN Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) ("IREN") today announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, on Thursday, August 28, 2025 and host a conference call beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The webcast will be recorded, and the replay will be accessible shortly after the event at https://iren.com/investor/events-and-presentations
|Webcast and Conference Call Details
|Time & Date:
|5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Thursday, August 28, 2025
|Participant
|Registration Link
|Live Webcast
|Use this link
|Phone Dial-In with Live Q&A
|Use this link
Participants joining the conference call via the phone dial-in option will receive their dial-in number, passcode and PIN following registration using the link above. It would be appreciated if all callers could dial in approximately 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
There will be a Q&A session after IREN delivers its financial results. Those dialling in via phone can elect to ask a question via the moderator. Participants on the live webcast have the ability to pre-submit a question upon registering to join the webcast or can submit a question during the live webcast.
About IREN
IREN is a vertically integrated data center business powering the future of Bitcoin, AI and beyond utilizing 100% renewable energy including through the purchase of RECs. Strategically located in renewable-rich, fiber-connected regions across the U.S. and Canada, IREN’s large-scale, grid-connected facilities are purpose-built for the next generation of power-dense computing applications.
- Power & Land Portfolio: 2,910MW of grid-connected power secured across >2,000 acres in the U.S. and Canada, with an additional multi-gigawatt development pipeline.
- Next-Generation Data Centers: 810MW of operating data centers underpinning three verticals: Bitcoin Mining, AI Cloud Services and AI Data Centers.
- Bitcoin Mining: one of the world’s largest and lowest-cost Bitcoin producers with 50 EH/s of installed self-mining capacity.
- AI Cloud Services: delivering high performance cloud compute to AI customers with next-generation NVIDIA GPUs.
- AI Data Centers: end-to-end design, construction and operation of data center infrastructure tailored for AI workloads.
Contacts
|Media
|Investors
|Megan Boles
Aircover Communications
+1 562 537 7131
megan.boles@aircoverpr.com
|Mike Power
IREN
mike.power@iren.com
|Jon Snowball
Sodali & Co
+61 477 946 068
+61 423 136 761
