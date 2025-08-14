DogWalker Announces DOGWALK Token Pre-Sale, Transforming Blockchain Pet Care

Marbella, Spain, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DogWalker has officially launched the pre-sale of the DOGWALK Token (DWT). The project describes itself as the first fully blockchain-integrated dog walking and pet care ecosystem. Built for real-world adoption in a $250 billion market, DOGWALK Token has several features to offer.

Utility, transparency, and a revenue-backed growth model are the key points of the project. Specifically, the team is working on redefining how pet owners access and trust pet services worldwide.



A Real-World Utility Token from Day One

Unlike speculative cryptocurrencies with no tangible application, every DOGWALK Token powers real transactions on the dog-walker.io platform. From booking a walk to tipping a verified walker, DOGWALK has a lot to offer.

Pet owners also enjoy lower transaction fees when paying in DOGWALK, which is another perk to consider. Also, walkers receive instant payments and loyalty rewards. The whole idea behind the system is to strengthen adoption on both sides of the marketplace.

Revenue-Driven Price Growth Model

A portion of all platform earnings is allocated to token buybacks and burns. The mechanism creates long-term scarcity and applies consistent upward pressure on the token’s value. This means DOGWALK is directly tied to platform performance, aligning investor interest with platform growth.

Security and Trust Built In

Another important aspect to note is that the DOGWALK smart contract has passed a security audit. The operation was possible thanks to a top-tier blockchain security firm that completed the audit. The operation's purpose is a safety guarantee. This protects both investors and platform users.

Transparency extends beyond the code itself. All transactions are recorded on-chain. Bookings and reward distributions are also recorded. This ensures verifiable trust for everyone.

Innovating Pet Care with NFTs and Geo-Verification

The platform introduces NFT Pet Profiles, which let owners store pet data securely. Among the data stored in the blockchain, the project team mentions:

- Anything related to health and vaccination

- Training records.

Also, every walk is also geo-verified in real time. This ensures service quality and walker accountability.

A Market Ready for Disruption

The demand for dog walking services is climbing as pet ownership reaches record highs. The project is connecting pet owners with verified walkers through a single global app (complete with blockchain-backed trust features).

Ultimately, the team intends to leverage this whole idea to bring DogWalker to mass adoption. With the infrastructure in place, the DOGWALK Token becomes more than a digital asset. It is the operational backbone of an expanding service network.

Transparent Tokenomics and Early Investor Rewards

DOGWALK's tokenomics promote sustainability and growth. The public sale comprises 48% of the overall tokens. A 15% allocation supports development and R&D. Marketing and promotion receive 12% of the supply.

The loyalty program and staking are allocated 10%. The team receives 8% of the total supply. The liquidity pool (DEX/CEX) gets 5%. The adoption fund (CSR) is allocated 2%.

The public sale includes ten progressive rounds. Token prices increase by 20% each round. This rewards early participants. It also builds natural purchasing pressure.

Staking for Passive Rewards

DOGWALK also has an accessible staking program for all Web3 investors. Token holders can stake through the platform’s dApp. The project's ecosystem makes it so that staking yield grows every day. Also, the possibility to claim the coins at any time has to be mentioned when talking about the staking system.

A 20,000,000 DWT rewards pool supports the staking program. All staking activity is recorded transparently on-chain.

About DogWalker

DogWalker is the first blockchain-integrated dog walking and pet care platform. Through its DOGWALK Token, the company delivers instant payments, geo-verified, and more perks.

The ongoing presale is an opportunity for early birds to jump in early in this project. Also, the project's official website and the team’s Telegram page are a way to keep in touch with DogWalker.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.